(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
National ratings of
Banco Multiple Leon SA (BML) and its related entity Valores
Leon, S.A. The
Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of ratings actions is
provided at the
end of this press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS BML - NATIONAL RATINGS
The upgrade of the Long-term National rating reflects the
strengthening of BML's
capitalization and the consistent improvement in asset quality
ratios, which
enhance the entity's overall credit profile. The action also
considers that BML
has a greater credit risk diversification and wider presence
within the local
entities with National ratings in the 'BBB' category.
BML's subordinated debt National rating is one notch below the
issuer's national
Issuer Default Rating (IDR), given its subordination to all
senior creditors.
The bank's regulatory capital ratios benefit from subordinated
debt;
nevertheless, according to Fitch's methodology, the debt does
not receive equity
credit, as there is no interest deferral in case of stress and
the debt is
relatively short term. However, Fitch recognizes the benefits of
such issuances
in better management of structural maturity mismatches, which
are also common to
other banks in the region.
KEY RATING DRIVERS BML - IDRs, VRs AND SUPPORT
BML's Viability rating (VR) drives its long-term IDR. Despite
adequate
capitalization and sound liquidity management, the bank's VR
reflects BML's
still weak asset quality and profitability ratios relative to
similarly rated
international peers (emerging market commercial banks with VRs
of 'b-', 'b', and
'b+').
Even though the bank has improved its credit risk controls and
asset quality
metrics have shown a positive trend, they still lag those of
similarly rated
peers. At YE2012, impaired loans declined to 3.1% of total loans
(2011: 3.5%),
reflecting significant charge-offs, while at 116%, loan-loss
reserve coverage of
these loans is low in light of a still high past-due loans
ratio. Fitch expects
asset quality ratios to consistently continue to improve, and
compare favorably
to domestic peers in the near term.
BML's net interest margin is high and resilient. However,
provisioning expenses
and high overhead costs continue to weigh on its net
income-to-average assets
ratio of 1.5% at the end of December 2012, which remained weak
relative to the
Dominican market and peers. In Fitch's view, it is likely that
profitability
ratios will decline slightly in 2013, given lower asset growth,
and the bank's
target of maintaining more conservative loan loss reserve
coverage.
BML's capital ratios are adequate, based on moderate cash
dividend payouts and
prudent growth. As of December 2012, the Fitch core capital
(FCC)-to-risk-weighted assets ratio increased to 14.9%, still
lower than the
local market average. Furthermore, Fitch views this level as
necessary in light
of the still weak asset quality, and the comparably lower loan
loss reserves.
BML has been able to retain and increase a diversified funding
base, as well as
reduce its reliance on institutional funding, with a successful
expansion into
the retail market. At February 2013, cash and marketable
securities represented
an adequate 49% of total deposits, and money market and
short-term funding.
In the event the bank experiences difficulties, support, while
possible, cannot
be relied upon given the Dominican Republic's low credit
ratings.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - Valores Leon- NATIONAL RATING
Valores Leon's ratings reflect the operational and financial
support provided by
BML. In Fitch's view, the entity is core for Grupo Leon, as it
is a key and
integral part of its business, and provides some financial
products to core
clients. Furthermore, the clear commercial identification of
this entity with
BML, and the reputation risk to which it would be exposed in the
case of
eventual troubles at Valores Leon results in a high probability
of direct or
indirect support by BML, should it be required. As such, any
changes in BML's
creditworthiness would have a direct impact on the ratings of
Valores Leon.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - BML
Sustained improvements in asset quality metrics and
profitability could be
positive for creditworthiness. An unexpected deterioration in
asset quality or
profitability that pressures the bank's capital ratios could
negatively affect
its ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - Valores Leon
Changes in BML's ratings would affect Valores Leon's National
ratings. A
negative change in the propensity of BML to provide support
could pressure
creditworthiness, but it is not Fitch's base case scenario.
PROFILE
As of December 2012, BML ranked fifth out of 15 commercial banks
in the
Dominican Republic, with a 6% market share by total assets. At
the same date,
the Leon family controlled 86.58% of BML, Darby Probanco Holding
L.P. (a
subsidiary of Darby Overseas Investment Inc.) 11.03%, while the
remaining 2.39%
was hold by other minor shareholders.
Valores Leon initiated operations in 2002. The institution is a
broker-dealer
subsidiary of Grupo Financiero Leon (GFL), led by the Leon
family.
Considering the aforementioned factors, Fitch has taken the
following rating
actions:
Banco Multiple Leon SA:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR affirmed at 'B-';
Stable Outlook;
--Foreign and local currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'B'';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor Rating affirmed at 'NF';
--Long-term National rating upgraded to 'A-(dom)' from
'BBB+(dom)'; Stable
Outlook;
--Short-term National Rating affirmed at 'F2(dom)';
--Long-term National subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB+(dom)'
from 'BBB(dom)'.
Valores Leon, S.A:
--Long-term National rating upgraded to 'A-(dom)' from
'BBB+(dom)'; Stable
Outlook;
--Short-term National rating affirmed at 'F2(dom)';
--Long-term National senior unsecured debt rating upgraded to
'A-(dom)' from
'BBB+(dom)';
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+52-81-8399-9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com and
www.fitchdominicana.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Aug. 15,
2012;
--'Securities Firms Criteria', Aug. 15, 2012;
--2013 Outlook: Central America and the Dominican Republic',
Dec. 13, 2012.
