NEW YORK, February 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Banco
Multiple Leon's
(BML) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) and removed them from Rating
Watch Positive.
The Rating Outlook is Stable. A complete list of rating actions
follows at the
end of this press release.
Fitch placed BML's IDR on Positive Watch on Dec. 19, 2013, after
the
announcement that Grupo Financiero Leon (GFL), BML's main
shareholder, had
agreed, in an all-stock deal, to contribute its financial
companies (BML,
Valores Leon and Compania Nacional de Seguridad - CONASE) to
Centro Financiero
BHD (CFBHD).
On Jan. 31, 2014, the transaction was completed, thus GFL became
an important
shareholder of the renamed 'Centro Financiero BHD Leon'
(CFBHDL).
BML's IDR and National Rating upgrades reflect that upon the
conclusion of the
transaction among the shareholders of Grupo Leon and CFBHD, BML
is considered a
core subsidiary of CFBHDL. Hence, the IDRs and National Ratings
for BML have
been equalized with those of Banco BHD.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
BANCO MULTIPLE LEON
IDRs, VR, SUPPORT AND NATIONAL RATINGS
Despite adequate capitalization and sound liquidity management,
the bank's
Viability Rating (VR) reflects BML's still weak profitability
ratios relative to
similarly rated international peers (emerging market commercial
banks with a VR
of 'b-', 'b', and 'b+').
Fitch has revised BML Support rating to '4' and removed it from
Rating Watch
Positive to reflect the expected support to be received from the
renamed CFBHDL.
Given that the source of support has changed from the state to
institutional,
the Support Floor has been withdrawn.
BML's subordinated debt rating has been upgraded to reflect the
expected support
from its new shareholder, but remains one notch down from the
long-term National
Rating of the bank, given its subordination to all senior
creditors.
VALORES LEON - NATIONAL RATINGS
Valores Leon's National Ratings have been removed from Rating
Watch Positive and
upgraded to the same level as BML's ratings. Valores Leon's
ratings reflect the
operational and financial support provided by BML. In Fitch's
view, the entity
is important to Grupo Leon, as it is a key and integral part of
its business,
and provides some financial products to core clients. This will
continue to be
the case once Valores Leon merges with BHD Valores.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BML
BML's IDRs, VR, Support Rating and National Ratings will be
withdrawn once the
actual merger with Banco BHD occurs. This is expected to be
completed during the
first half of 2014. A change in the capacity or propensity of
CFBHDL to provide
support could result in a revision to BML's IDRs.
VALORES LEON
Valores Leon's National Ratings will be withdrawn once the
actual merger with
BHD Valores occurs. This is expected to be completed during the
first half of
2014. A change in the capacity or propensity of BML to provide
support could
result in a revision to Valores Leon's ratings.
PROFILE
BML ranked fifth out of 15 commercial banks in the Dominican
Republic, with a 5%
market share by total assets at December 2013. Since Jan. 31,
2014, GFL is
99.36% owned by CFBHDL.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco Multiple Leon SA:
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from
'B-', Outlook
Stable;
--FC/LC short term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'b-';
--Support Rating upgraded to '4' from '5';
--Support Floor Rating withdrawn;
--Long-term National Rating upgraded to 'AA-(dom)' from
'A-(dom)', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term National Rating upgraded to 'F1+(dom)' from
'F2(dom)';
--Long-term National subordinated debt upgraded to 'A+(dom)'
from 'BBB+(dom)'.
Valores Leon S.A:
--Long-term National Rating upgraded to 'AA-(dom)' from
'A-(dom)', Outlook
Stable;
--Short-term National Rating upgraded to 'F1+(dom)' from
'F2(dom)';
--Long-term National senior unsecured debt rating upgraded to
'AA-(dom)' from
'A-(dom)'.
