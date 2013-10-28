(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded
Banco Pichincha
C.A. y Subsidiarias' (Pichincha) Long-term Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'B'
from 'B-' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b-'. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR, IDRs
The positive rating action follows Fitch's recent upgrade of
Ecuador's Long-Term
Rating and Country Ceiling to 'B' from 'B-'.
Pichincha's VR drives its long-term IDR. The bank's VR balances
its strong
franchise and market share, good asset quality, ample liquidity,
and adequate
capitalization, with the bank's financial performance pressures.
On a stand-alone basis, Pichincha's profile continues to compare
favorably with
international peers (emerging market commercial banks rated
'b-', 'b' or 'b+').
However, Ecuador's political and regulatory uncertainties
continue to weigh on
the bank's ratings. The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's view
that it does not
foresee changes in the bank's credit profile or in its operating
environment.
Fitch expects Pichincha's stable and diversified deposit base to
grow at a
moderate pace over the medium term, backed by a liquid and
highly rated
investment portfolio. Liquidity is better than international and
domestic peers.
Asset quality deteriorated during 1H13, mostly reflecting the
maturation of
Pichincha's rapidly growing microcredit and consumer portfolio.
At June 30,
2013, Pichincha's impaired loans to total loans ratio of 3.98%
was slightly
higher than the domestic peer average of 3.2%, in part a
reflection of its
retail focus. However, this ratio compared favorably with the
international peer
median, particularly when taking into consideration more
stringent local
guidelines for impaired loans. In Fitch's view, the
deteriorating trend in asset
quality is likely to stabilize given the expected recovery of
economic growth
and enhanced credit risk tools. Loan loss reserve coverage of
impaired loans
exceeds that of domestic and international peer average.
Pichincha's capitalization ratios declined relative to
historical levels due to
stronger asset growth and recent asset quality deterioration.
Capitalization is
lower compared with that of large domestic and international
peers, but Fitch
believes strong reserve coverage of impaired loans and the
bank's risk profile
somewhat mitigates lower capitalization.
Pichincha's profitability weakened in 2012 and in the first half
of 2013, as a
result of lower revenues and higher credit costs. Thus, the
bank's annualized
ROAA declined to 0.5% at June 30, 2013, comparing unfavorably
with those of both
domestic and similarly rated international peers. Given recent
and potential
regulatory changes, Fitch believes profitability is not likely
to improve
significantly over the near term.
SUPPORT RATINGS
Pichicha's Support Rating (SR) of '5' and Support Rating Floor
(SRF) of 'NF',
indicates that Fitch believes external support cannot be relied
upon due to
Ecuador's limited funding flexibility as well as the lack of a
lender of last
resort.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VR AND IDRs
Pichincha's rating has limited upgrade potential in the short
term given its
challenge operating environment and the impact on its
performance.
Pichincha's ratings could be pressured if government
intervention continues to
undermine the bank's performance, causing operating losses or a
weakening of the
bank's Fitch Core Capital/weighted risks ratio to a level below
8.5% in
conjunction with a material decline in excess loan loss
reserves.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Changes to the support rating and SRF would reflect a change in
Fitch's view of
the Government's willingness to support the bank, if this were
needed.
Fitch has taken action on the following ratings:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'B-',
Stable Outlook;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--VR upgraded to 'b' from 'b-';
--SR affirmed at '5';
--SRF affirmed at 'NF'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Theresa Paiz-Fredel
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia Garcia
Senior Director
+52 81 8399 9146
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug 15,
2012);
--'2013 Outlook Andean Banks' (Dec. 14, 2012).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
2013 Outlook: Andean Banks
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.