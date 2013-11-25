(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the
following rating
actions on Banco Rendimento S.A. (Rendimento):
--Long-Term National Rating upgraded to 'BBB+ (bra)' from
'BBB (bra)'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term National Rating upgraded to 'F2' form 'F3 (bra)'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Banco Rendimento's S.A. (Rendimento) national
ratings are based
on the bank's proven ability to show consistent operating
results, even during
periods of economic slowdown, such as in 2012 and the first half
of 2013; which
compares better to other niche banks in Brazil. The current
ratings also
consider the experience and knowledge of the bank in the foreign
exchange market
as well as its capitalization and liquid ratios consistent with
its profile.
The ratings also reflect the bank's modest size, concentrations
in assets and
liabilities which are typical of niche institutions. The
ratings also
incorporate concerns relative to the foreign exchange market and
operating and
image risks, due to Rendimento's focus on service provision.
Fitch does not
expect relevant changes to the bank's business structure in the
periods to come.
The bank still shows room for improvement in terms of its credit
risk management
tools, need to reduce its concentration, improving overall
credit quality, and
increasing its loan loss reserves coverage.
Same as other market peers focused on SMEs, Rendimento recorded
deterioration in
its credit quality in June 2013. Impaired loans increased to
9.3% (7.0% in 2012
and 5.7% in 2011), a trend recorded in other banks. Provisions
to cover impaired
loans only covered 69% of such loans (67% in 2012 and 49% in
2011). In Fitch's
opinion, it would be prudent to increase the loan loss reserve
for impaired
loans.
The regulations on foreign exchange operations has increased to
follow, among
other factors, the greater demand for foreign currency in the
tourism segment.
Rendimento has taken advantage of the new opportunities in forex
and currency
trading services, offering a range of products, such as
traveller checks,
international pre-paid cards in different currencies,
remittances abroad and
import of Brazilian reais. To minimize the risks of rates and
currency
mismatches, the bank hedges its forex operations at BM&FBovespa.
The forex
exposure risk was only 5.1% of the bank's regulatory capital as
of June 2013.
Funding, albeit concentrated, is stable with terms compatible
with assets.
Liquidity remains at an adequate level and covered around 31% of
total deposits.
Credit leverage is very low (3.3x the net worth) and Fitch's
core capital ratio
was 12.8% as of June 2013, displaying an ability to absorb any
eventual losses.
Rendimento was founded in 1992 and is jointly controlled by the
Ades family and
its affiliated companies (70%) and by its cheif executives
(30%).The company has
a focus on trading activities in the currency market.
Rendimento's controlling
group also operates with complementary businesses which are not
consolidated in
the bank, such as Cotacao DTVM, focused on forex service
provision to
individuals, and Agillitas Solucoes de Pagamentos Ltda, which
administrates
pre-paid cards. Both have been important and increasing sources
of revenue for
the group.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive Rating Action: Further rating uplift is limited unless
structural
changes towards income, asset and liability diversification are
achieved in a
consistent manner. A significant enhancement of its revenue
sources and balance
sheet structure would bode well for the ratings. In addition, a
sustainable
improvement in its capital ratios, with maintenance of the good
profitability
and liquidity, in addition to continuation of low forex exposure
in the capital
structure, could benefit Rendimento's ratings.
Negative Rating Action: The ratings could be affected by a
deterioration in the
credit portfolio quality which could reduce Fitch's core
capital/risk weighed
assets ratio to less than 10%. Competition in the foreign
exchange segment has
been increasing and can pose a challenge to the bank's main
revenue source over
the medium and long-terms impacting its ratings if it loses its
competitiveness.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Luiz Claudio Vieira
Associate Director
+55-21-4503-2617
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - Room 401 B
Centro - Rio de Janeiro - RJ - CEP: 20010-010
Secondary analyst:
Paulo Fugulin
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2206
Committee Chairperson:
Franklin Santarelli
Managing-director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or
'www.fitchratings.com.br'.
