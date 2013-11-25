(The following statement was released by the rating agency) RIO DE JANEIRO, November 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken the following rating actions on Banco Rendimento S.A. (Rendimento): --Long-Term National Rating upgraded to 'BBB+ (bra)' from 'BBB (bra)'; Outlook Stable; --Short-Term National Rating upgraded to 'F2' form 'F3 (bra)'. KEY RATING DRIVERS The upgrade of Banco Rendimento's S.A. (Rendimento) national ratings are based on the bank's proven ability to show consistent operating results, even during periods of economic slowdown, such as in 2012 and the first half of 2013; which compares better to other niche banks in Brazil. The current ratings also consider the experience and knowledge of the bank in the foreign exchange market as well as its capitalization and liquid ratios consistent with its profile. The ratings also reflect the bank's modest size, concentrations in assets and liabilities which are typical of niche institutions. The ratings also incorporate concerns relative to the foreign exchange market and operating and image risks, due to Rendimento's focus on service provision. Fitch does not expect relevant changes to the bank's business structure in the periods to come. The bank still shows room for improvement in terms of its credit risk management tools, need to reduce its concentration, improving overall credit quality, and increasing its loan loss reserves coverage. Same as other market peers focused on SMEs, Rendimento recorded deterioration in its credit quality in June 2013. Impaired loans increased to 9.3% (7.0% in 2012 and 5.7% in 2011), a trend recorded in other banks. Provisions to cover impaired loans only covered 69% of such loans (67% in 2012 and 49% in 2011). In Fitch's opinion, it would be prudent to increase the loan loss reserve for impaired loans. The regulations on foreign exchange operations has increased to follow, among other factors, the greater demand for foreign currency in the tourism segment. Rendimento has taken advantage of the new opportunities in forex and currency trading services, offering a range of products, such as traveller checks, international pre-paid cards in different currencies, remittances abroad and import of Brazilian reais. To minimize the risks of rates and currency mismatches, the bank hedges its forex operations at BM&FBovespa. The forex exposure risk was only 5.1% of the bank's regulatory capital as of June 2013. Funding, albeit concentrated, is stable with terms compatible with assets. Liquidity remains at an adequate level and covered around 31% of total deposits. Credit leverage is very low (3.3x the net worth) and Fitch's core capital ratio was 12.8% as of June 2013, displaying an ability to absorb any eventual losses. Rendimento was founded in 1992 and is jointly controlled by the Ades family and its affiliated companies (70%) and by its cheif executives (30%).The company has a focus on trading activities in the currency market. Rendimento's controlling group also operates with complementary businesses which are not consolidated in the bank, such as Cotacao DTVM, focused on forex service provision to individuals, and Agillitas Solucoes de Pagamentos Ltda, which administrates pre-paid cards. Both have been important and increasing sources of revenue for the group. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive Rating Action: Further rating uplift is limited unless structural changes towards income, asset and liability diversification are achieved in a consistent manner. A significant enhancement of its revenue sources and balance sheet structure would bode well for the ratings. In addition, a sustainable improvement in its capital ratios, with maintenance of the good profitability and liquidity, in addition to continuation of low forex exposure in the capital structure, could benefit Rendimento's ratings. Negative Rating Action: The ratings could be affected by a deterioration in the credit portfolio quality which could reduce Fitch's core capital/risk weighed assets ratio to less than 10%. Competition in the foreign exchange segment has been increasing and can pose a challenge to the bank's main revenue source over the medium and long-terms impacting its ratings if it loses its competitiveness. Contacts: Primary Analyst Luiz Claudio Vieira Associate Director +55-21-4503-2617 Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda. Committee Chairperson: Franklin Santarelli Managing-director +1-212-908-0739 Additional information available at 'www.fitchratings.com' or 'www.fitchratings.com.br'. Criteria Applicable and Related Research: --'Financial Institutions Global Criteria' (Aug. 15, 2012); --'National Rating Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011). 