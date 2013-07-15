(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAO PAULO, July 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Banco Safra S.A.
(Safra) Viability Rating to 'bbb' from 'bbb-' and its Issuer
Default Rating
(IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. In addition, Fitch has upgraded the
National Scale
Rating of Safra Leasing S.A.- Arrendamento Mercantil (Safra
Leasing). A complete
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this release
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Safra's IDRs are driven by its VR. The upgrade of Safra's
ratings reflects the
bank's good performance during the last three years in a
challenging environment
of greater uncertainty and higher credit costs. As such, Safra
has been able to
preserve strong asset quality ratios and enhanced loan loss
provisions, improve
its liquidity and asset and liability management; while the
preservation of its
strong efficiency ratios and controlled margins resulted in
profitability ratios
above the media of the market and constructive to adequately
internally generate
capital. Safra's ratings are still constrained by its below
average
capitalization ratios compared to other banks rated in the
'bbb/bbb+' range, the
need to further diversify its income sources and the challenges
derived from its
wholesale funding nature.
Safra's Support Rating of '4' and Support Rating Floor of 'B+'
factors in its
size within the Brazilian banking universe, which is relatively
concentrated in
nature with the largest five private and public sector banks
controlling more
than 78% of total deposits; while Safra is the fifth largest
private sector bank
in the system.
Safra's long-term senior unsecured debt ratings are driven by
Safra's IDR given
its unsecured nature and equally to all other senior unsecured
debt. Given that
the notes are issued in Brazilian Real (BRL) while the
settlement will be in
U.S. Dollar (USD) a subscript 'emr' was added to the ratings of
these issuances
to reflect the embedded market risk of the exchange rate
fluctuation between the
BRL and the USD.
Safra's strong efficiency and relatively low cost funding have
aided the bank to
consistently post good profitability ratios, below the average
of Brazilian
large banks, but less volatile with an average ROAA of 1.4% over
the last five
years. The recent downward trend in interest rates and higher,
but controlled
credit costs have temporarily eroded this ratio, but Fitch
expects Safra's ROAA
will stabilize above 1% in the medium term. In a lower interest
rate
environment, prudent loan growth and further income
diversification will be
needed to enhance profitability ratios and compensate for lower
margins.
Focusing on a market that Safra knows well, along with a
well-articulated
business plan that take advantage of times of economic flourish
and recovery
when the environment deteriorates, allows Safra to post above
average asset
quality ratios. Safra's good credit quality is evidenced by its
90 day past due
loans to total loans ratios that have averaged below 1.4% for
the past three
years. Recent volatility in the operating environment has had a
modest negative
effect on this ratio, with 90 day past due loans reported at
1.7% as of March
31, 2013, however, this ratio is less than half of the banking
system average
and Safra's Loan Loss Reserve coverage of loans past due over 90
days was a
healthy 216%. In addition, the levels of charge-offs continue
the trend of
being low, partly due to the strength of its collections unit.
The bank continues to focus on ensuring a stable liquidity
position through
conservative asset liability management policies to mitigate
gaps through
hedging and funding diversification including the use of longer
term funding
instruments such as Letras Financeiras which saw a significant
growth during the
past 15 months ending with nearly BRL11.3 billion at March 2013
versus BRL6.2
billion a year earlier. Fitch expects that Safra will be able
to maintain the
improvements achieved in terms of asset and liability maturity
management in the
medium term; helping to partially compensate its wholesale
funding nature.
Since 2011, Safra continues to improve the strength of its
capital ratios. Fitch
core capital ratio has been stable at around 10% and Fitch
expects that it will
remain around that level in the future. At March 31, 2013 the
Fitch core ratio
was 10.3% and the bank nearly met the Central Bank regulatory
minimum total
capital requirement solely by means of its Tier I regulatory
capital ratio of
10.7%. The bank does not expect to have any difficulty
adjusting the upcoming
implementation of Basel III according to the Brazilian Central
Bank's timetable.
Safra Leasing ratings are equalized to those of its parent bank.
According to
Fitch criteria, this subsidiary is 'Core' to Safra by the means
of its
significant participation as a funding source of the
consolidated activities,
the commercial and operational alignment with the bank and the
reputational risk
derived of the close use of its franchise and branch network.
Also, the rating
of its subordinated debt incorporates the support to be provided
by Safra and
notched down once due the lower expected recoveries of the
securities due its
contractual subordination in case of liquidation.
RATING SENSITIVITIES:
In Fitch's view and considering the current business model of
Safra which weighs
on a wholesale funding structure and the maintenance of
sufficient albeit tight
capital ratios; further upgrades may be limited unless those
structural
characteristics are changed. An unexpected deterioration of its
asset quality
and hence its profitability for a sustained period of time may
trigger a
negative rating review, as also, a deterioration of the recent
improvement
towards asset and liability management.
Safra Leasing's ratings will mirror any change on Safra's
ratings.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco Safra S.A.
--Long-term foreign and local currency Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) upgraded to
'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs upgraded to 'F2'
from 'F3';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';
--Support rating affirmed at '4';
--Support rating floor affirmed at 'B+';
--National long-term rating upgraded to 'AAA(bra)' from
'AA+(bra)'; Outlook
Stable;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Banco Safra senior notes due 2016
--Long-term foreign currency rating upgraded to 'BBB(emr)' from
'BBB-(emr)'
Banco Safra senior notes due 2017
--Long-term foreign currency rating upgraded to 'BBB(emr)' from
'BBB-(emr)'.
Safra Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil
--National long-term rating upgraded to 'AAA(bra)' from
'AA+(bra)'; Stable
Outlook;
--National short-term rating affirmed at 'F1+(bra)'.
Safra Leasing S.A. Arrendamento Mercantil - 12th, 13th, 14th and
15th Debenture
Issuances
--National long-term rating upgraded to 'AA+(bra)' from
'AA(bra)'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas
Associate Director
+55-11-4504-2600
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Jaqueline Carvalho, Rio de Janeiro, Tel: +55 21
4503 2623,
Email: jaqueline.carvalho@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty,
New York, Tel: +1
(212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated Aug.
15, 2012;
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated Aug. 10,
2012;
-- Assesing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
dated Dec. 5
2012;
--'National Ratings Criteria', dated Jan. 19, 2011;
--'Banco Safra S.A. ' dated Dec. 21, 2012;
--'Safra Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil', dated Dec. 21,
2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
National Ratings Criteria
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Banco Safra S.A.
here
Safra Leasing S.A. - Arrendamento Mercantil
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.