(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO/NY, June 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
today upgraded
Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.'s (SANBRA) Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) to
'BBB+' from 'BBB', Outlook Stable following the May 29th upgrade
of Banco
Santander S.A. Spain's (SAN) IDRs and Viability Ratings (VR)
(see the Fitch
release 'Fitch Upgrades Santander and BBVA to 'A-'; Stable
Outlook', dated May
29 2014, available at www.fitchratings.com).
Fitch has also withdrawn SANBRA's 'BBB-' Support Rating Floor
(SRF) and affirmed
its Support Rating (SF) at '2'. A complete list of rating
actions for the bank
and each subsidiary is included at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of SANBRA's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency IDR
reflects the
support that Fitch believes the bank would receive from its
parent SAN, should
it be needed. Fitch views SANBRA as a core subsidiary for SAN,
sharing the same
brand, presenting high integration and having contributed
20%-26% of the group'
s consolidated net income over the past few years. Fitch is
maintaining a
one-notch differential in view of SANBRA's size relative to SAN
according to
Fitch Criteria: Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies.
SANBRA's VR was unaffected, as it was recently affirmed on May
23 2014 (see
'Fitch Affirms Banco Santander (Brasil) and Santander Leasing
S.A. Arrendamento
Mercantil').
The Support rating, affirmed at '2', reflects Fitch's view that
there is high
probability of support to SANBRA from SAN, if needed.
The withdrawal of SANBRA's SRF reflects Fitch's view that parent
support, if
needed, is now more likely than sovereign support. The previous
SRF of SANBRA
was assigned at a time when the parent was facing considerable
rating downward
pressure due to Spain's sovereign rating. Therefore, Fitch
assigned this SRF to
indicate the level below which the agency would not lower the
bank's IDRs due to
the propensity of sovereign support, given the bank's systemic
importance.
Since the rating trend of the parent has reversed, Fitch now
believes that
parent support is more likely than sovereign support, thus the
sovereign-driven
SRF is no longer relevant.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Fitch acknowledges that the reputations of the parent, SAN, and
its subsidiaries
in Latin America are somewhat interdependent and correlated. In
such cases,
further upgrades or downgrades at the parent level or changes in
market
perception concerning SAN's Brazilian subsidiaries, may trigger
further rating
reviews. Also the support of SANBRA could be revised upward if
the parent rating
is further upgraded. In addition, Fitch considers that there is
limited downside
potential for this rating, even in the event of a deterioration
of the parent's
capacity to provide support, since the sovereign would likely
maintain a high
probability of support under that event, due to SANBRA's
systemic importance.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Banco Santander (Brasil):
--Long-term Local currency IDRs upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable;
--Long-term Foreign currency IDRs upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable.
Senior notes due 2015:
--Long-term Foreign Currency rating upgraded to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'.
Senior notes due 2016:
--Long-term Foreign Currency rating upgraded to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'.
Senior notes due 2017:
--Long-term Foreign Currency rating upgraded to 'BBB+' from
'BBB'.
--Support Rating Floor affirmed at '2'.
--Support Rating Floor of 'BBB-' withdrawn.
The VR and National ratings were unaffected by these actions.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Robert Stoll
Director
+1-212-908-9155
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St. New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Eduardo Ribas Director
+55-11-4504-2213
Committee Chairperson
Franklin Santarelli
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0739
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
