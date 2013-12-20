(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Dec 20 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Russia's Bank
National Clearing Centre's (NCC) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'BBB' from 'BBB-' with a Stable Outlook, and the Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb'
from 'bb+'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this comment.
NCC is a key operating subsidiary of the Moscow Exchange Group (MOEX), which is
by far the largest stock exchange in Russia. NCC is a central clearing
counterparty (CCP) on foreign exchange (FX), securities, REPO and derivatives
markets. In its role as an intermediary between market participants, NCC acts as
a counterparty for each trade and is ultimately responsible for the performance
of trading obligations in case of the failure of one or more clearing
participants.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: NCC'S IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR, NATIONAL
RATING
The upgrade of the Long-term IDR and an upward revision of the Support Rating
Floor (SRF) reflects Fitch's view of the high probability of support for NCC's
given its important role in ensuring the proper functioning of local financial
markets and its unique infrastructure. A failure of NCC to perform its functions
could lead to serious confidence-related issues and have a material negative
impact on the whole Russian financial system.
In October 2013 NCC was granted the status of a qualified central counterparty
by the Central Bank of Russia (CBR), a designation which recognizes NCC's
special role and confirms its compliance with certain, quite stringent,
risk-management requirements. As a result NCC's own risk-weighting was lowered,
which makes clearing through it potentially less capital intensive for
counterparties than OTC trading. Fitch also understands that NCC meets the
preliminary criteria for inclusion in the list of systemically important
financial institutions.
Although there is no track record of support, as NCC has never needed it,
certain support mechanisms have been put in place by CBR, included unlimited
USD/RUB swap lines, a collateralised liquidity facility and a direct repo line.
The CBR has not publicly stated its willingness or commitment to provide capital
support to NCC, and in case of any solvency issues, Fitch expects that the CBR
would turn to MOEX to recapitalise NCC in the first place. However, in Fitch's
view, should MOEX itself be for any reason unable or unwilling to support NCC,
the CBR would be highly likely to take whatever actions are required to ensure
NCC's continued smooth operation.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: NCC'S VR
The upgrade of the VR reflects NCC's strengthened capital position following
recent equity injection and earnings retention, major improvements in
legislation including the proper close-out netting of failed market
participants, limited risks arising from the introduction of new products,
improved regulatory oversight and significantly reduced contingency risks
related to MOEX. As a result NCC now achieves a 'BBB' Long-term IDR even without
taking into account potential support.
Credit risk is moderate, as NCC's collateral levels provide sufficient coverage
of potential replacement costs arising from counterparty defaults. The daily
collateral margining with an ability to manually adjust collateral requirements
in case of significant market volatility (occasionally used by management)
further mitigates risks. In addition, recent legislative changes addressed
previous concerns about NCC's potential inability to enforce collateral under
derivatives transactions in case of a counterparty bankruptcy. Individual
uncovered limits are small (e.g. do not exceed 1.2% of NCC's equity even for
investment grade names).
NCC did not suffer any losses from counterparty defaults during the 2008 crisis,
and during 2013 suffered only one small loss on a default by a broker due to it
receiving dividends on traded securities prior to settlement (collateral
requirements have then been changed to address such risks). New products,
including 'T+2' settlement and CCP repo operations, are adequately managed and
do not pose significant additional risk. NCC also plans to introduce
cross-market netting across all products (this currently only applies for
equity, bonds and repo markets) which will further reduce risks.
NCC's solid capitalisation was supported by a RUB9bn capital injection from the
group in October 2013. Regulatory capital increased to RUB27.7bn at 1 November
2013, resulting in a capital adequacy ratio (N1) of 21.6%, comfortably above the
regulatory minimum of 10%. Collective loss coverage funds totalling RUB3.6bn and
robust earnings generation (RUB4.6bn net income in 9M13, annualised ROE of 39%)
provide an additional cushion against potential stresses. Fitch estimates that
the capital buffer could allow NCC to comfortably withstand a stress more severe
than that of September 2008. Specifically, Fitch estimates that NCC could
withstand the defaults of its largest 40 counterparties without requiring
capital support.
NCC has a solid liquidity cushion and no debt. Liabilities consist of
interest-free accounts of trading parties (mainly used for pledging of
collateral), which proved to be countercyclical: NCC even reported an inflow of
customer funding in the crisis of 2008 due to the loss of confidence among
market participants, who became less willing to trade with each other directly.
Investment policy is very conservative, allowing investing in cash, high-rated
bank placements and short-term (up to 1.5 year duration) bonds rated 'BB-' and
above, which can be repoed with the CBR. As a result, customer accounts were 94%
covered by available liquidity at end-3Q13.
Fitch's concerns about potential contingency risks for NCC from MOEX have
considerably reduced because of the extinguishment of MOEX's RUB22bn put option
(considered a liability) previously provided to former RTS shareholders (RTS was
merged into MOEX in December 2011), which was exercisable if they had not been
able to sell their shares through an IPO. However, as the IPO was successful,
MOEX's equity was restored by this amount and was also supported by sound
earnings (consolidated net income of RUB8.5bln in 3Q13). As a result MOEX's
Fitch Core Capital/total assets ratio increased to 10.3% at end-3Q13 from a
modest 1.2% at end-1H12.
Operational risks (mostly stemming from MOEX) have also moderated, as the group
has been working on improving IT systems, which is reflected in increased
availability ratio and reduced frequency and duration of IT disruptions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
NCC's IDRs will be upgraded if both Russia's sovereign rating is upgraded and
either the SRF is revised upward or VR is upgraded. The IDRs would be downgraded
if either Russia's sovereign rating is downgraded or both the SRF is revised
downward and the VR is downgraded.
The SRF may be revised upward if the Russian sovereign is upgraded. Any failure
or prolonged delay by the CBR/state to provide support, if needed, could result
in a downgrade of the Support Rating and downward revision of SRF.
An upgrade of the VR would require an upgrade of sovereign rating and further
improvement in the credit profile. Losses due to insufficient collateralisation,
repetitive or prolonged IT-system outages, frequent/substantial utilisation of
CBR liquidity facilities or a significant decrease in loss absorption capacity
could put downward pressure on NCC's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: affirmed at 'F3'
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bb+'
National Long-term rating: upgraded to 'AAA(rus)' from 'AA+(rus); Outlook Stable