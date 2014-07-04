(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, July 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Bank of Cyprus
Public Company Ltd's (BoC) Long-term Issuer Default Ratings
(IDR) to 'CC' from
'RD' and Hellenic Bank Public Company Limited's (HB) Long-term
IDR to 'CCC' from
'RD'. Fitch has also upgraded the two banks' Short-term IDR to
'C' from 'RD'. At
the same time, the agency has affirmed BoC's Viability Rating
(VR) at 'cc' and
HB's VR at 'ccc'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this comment.
The upgrades of BoC's and HB's IDRs follow the lifting of legal
restrictions
imposed by the Central Bank of Cyprus on the free movement of
capital within
Cyprus on 30 May 2014. In particular, capital controls on bank
deposits within
the country no longer apply. Fitch's view is that although
restrictions remain
on cross-border outward capital flows, these banks are now
substantively able to
service all their obligations.
According to details provided under the IMF review, the Cypriot
and
international authorities agreed on a roadmap for the gradual
relaxation of
capital controls, which envisages four phases linking on
relaxation steps to
defined milestones on the restructuring of the banking sector.
The recent
partial removal of capital controls within Cyprus completes
phase-three of the
roadmap. In Fitch's view, phase four, which entails removal of
the remaining
capital controls, is unlikely to be fully implemented before the
end of 2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS AND VR
Following the upgrade, BoC's and HB's Long-term IDRs are driven
by their
standalone credit fundamentals, captured in their VR. BoC's and
HB's VRs are
influenced by the recession in Cyprus, which continues to put at
risk the two
banks' very weak asset quality, as well as weak profitability
and vulnerable
capitalisation. BoC's VR is one notch below HB's to highlight
greater funding
vulnerabilities and the need to complete a restructuring plan,
although the plan
looks to be broadly ahead of schedule.
Fitch considers asset quality as one of the main concerns for
Cypriot banks. In
1Q14 both banks' non-performing loans (NPLs) continued to
increase, albeit at a
lower rate than past quarters, reaching 55% at BoC and 49% at HB
of gross loans
under Central Bank of Cyprus' definition. Both banks are subject
to the ECB's
comprehensive assessment, which includes an asset quality
review. Fitch expects
loan quality to weaken further in the foreseeable future,
although more
moderately. The two banks' most important challenge will be to
improve NPL
recoveries, for which banks have internally strengthened their
recovery units.
NPL coverage remained low in Fitch's view in a stress scenario
at 35% for BoC
and 43% for HB at end-1Q14.
At end-1Q14, BoC's and HB's Fitch Core Capital (FCC)/weighted
risks ratio of
9.4% and 9.5%, respectively, were low and highly sensitive to
stress in
unreserved NPLs as these over exceed capitalisation. HB also
holds EUR168m of
contingent convertibles which provides additional loss
absorption capacity;
bringing its Fitch Eligible Capital ratio to 13.3%.
In 1Q14, HB remained loss-making as credit impairments remained
fairly high,
while BoC returned to profits ahead of Fitch's initial
expectations due to much
lower (albeit still high) impairments. Despite the latter and
potential
efficiency gains from recent cost cuts and restructurings, Fitch
expects both
banks' internal capital generation to remain weak in the context
of Cyprus'
economic contraction of 3.9% in 2014 and 1% in 2015, according
to Fitch.
After large deposit outflows in 2013, customer funding only
started to stabilise
in 2014 at these two banks. However, their deposit franchises
remain, in Fitch's
view, highly vulnerable to Cyprus' recession and could also be
affected by the
recent lifting of domestic capital controls and notably the
anticipated gradual
lifting of cross-border capital controls. In the case of BoC,
the deposit
franchise is also sensitive to the on-going restructuring of its
domestic
operations and the release of those deposits that were blocked
as part of its
recapitalisation process. At end-1Q14, the loan/deposit ratios
were a very high
151% for BoC and comfortable 63% for HB.
BoC heavily relies upon central bank funding, at about a third
of total assets
at end-1Q14, largely from the Emergency Liquidity Assistance.
This funding
source has fallen since its peak of mid-2013, following asset
de-leveraging and
more recently a partial repayment of sovereign bonds held by
BoC. Absent of
further liquidity shocks, Fitch expects central bank funding to
decline further,
albeit it will remain large in the foreseeable future,
indicating material
funding constraints.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS AND VR
The banks' IDRs are sensitive to changes in their VR. While
limited in the
short-term, the VRs could be upgraded if pressure from
unreserved NPLs ease
and/or capital materially improves and further profitability
improvements are
evidenced. BoC's VR could also be upgraded if there is a
significant reduction
in central bank funding. An upgrade of the Cypriot sovereign
rating (B-/Stable)
would also put upward rating pressure on the banks, if this is
associated with
improved macro-economic fundamentals.
Conversely, the VRs would be downgraded because of a weakening
of the banks'
asset quality and profitability, resulting in significant
capital erosion, or if
their funding profiles become more unstable and deteriorate. In
Fitch's view,
BoC remains more at risk of a VR downgrade than HB.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BoC's and HB's SR of '5' and SRF of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's
assumption that
future support from the Cypriot authorities, while possible,
cannot be relied
upon in light of the scarce resources at the authorities'
disposal, as evidenced
by an international support package of EUR10bn to Cyprus and the
enforcement of
losses onto senior creditors in the case of BoC. The agency's
belief is despite
the systemic importance of the two banks within Cyprus, with
national deposit
market shares of around 26% for BoC and 12% for HB as of
end-1Q14.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
Fitch considers there is little upside potential, if any, for
BoC's and HB's SR
and SRF given the limited ability of the Cypriot authorities to
provide support,
the recent implementation of its resolution scheme, but also
bearing in mind the
clear intent to reduce implicit state support for financial
institutions in the
EU. The latter has been demonstrated by a series of legislative,
regulatory and
policy initiatives, including the Bank Recovery and Resolution
Directive and
Single Resolution Mechanism.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bank of Cyprus
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'CC' from 'RD'
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'C' from 'RD'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'cc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Hellenic Bank
Long-term IDR: upgraded at 'CCC' from 'RD'
Short-term IDR: upgraded at 'C' from 'RD'
Viability Rating: affirmed at 'ccc'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
