(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 22 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Bank of
N.T. Butterfield
& Son Limited's (BNTB) Viability Rating (VR) to 'bbb' from
'bbb-' following its
review of the bank. Fitch has also affirmed BNTB's
support-driven Long-Term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) of 'BBB'. The Rating Outlook remains
Stable.
A full list of rating actions follows at the end of this press
release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR
Today's upgrade reflects BNTB's demonstrated and sustainable
improvement in core
profitability, execution of stated strategic objectives, and
continued
above-average capital levels. The VR also reflects Fitch's
positive view on the
company's liquid balance sheet and strong market position in
Bermuda and the
Cayman Islands. Conversely, product and geographic concentration
in Bermuda and
concentration in the loan portfolio constrain the VR.
Return metrics have improved, reflecting growth in the bank's
fee-based
business, positive trends in net interest income, as well as
continued decline
in non-recurring items. Return on average assets was 1.07% for
2016, which is in
line with similarly-rated peers, and up 29bps from the prior
year.
More recently, the company successfully executed on two major
initiatives
related to its capital structure: a U.S. IPO and diversifying
its shareholder
investor base. In September 2016, BNTB completed a sale of its
common shares on
the New York Stock Exchange. BNTB used the proceeds to fully
redeem the
company's 8% preferred stock. The company's preferred stock was
issued in 2009
with an unconditional guarantee from the Government of Bermuda.
The preferred
stock issuance was an extraordinary measure of government
support and its
redemption has resulted in annual savings of $16 million in
dividends and
guarantee fees. Further, the common share offering improved the
bank's access to
capital and provided U.S. secondary market liquidity for BNTB's
largest
shareholder, The Carlyle Group, a private equity firm, to exit
its 23% position.
From a creditor's perspective, Carlyle's exit should support a
more
long-term-oriented investor base, which is more favorable in our
view.
The bank continues to maintain above-average capital levels on a
risk-weighted
basis, which Fitch views positively and supports the VR at its
new level. As of
1Q17, BNTB's Fitch Core Capital-to-risk weighted assets ratio
was 15.9%, up from
13.1% in the prior year period. BNTB's revenue and loan
portfolio are
concentrated in Bermuda. As such, Fitch expects BNTB to operate
with higher
capital than similarly-rated peers.
Fitch also views balance sheet liquidity as a strength to the
rating. The bank
operates with a high level of cash and securities at 65% of
total assets at
1Q17, and a low loan-to-deposit ratio of 36%.
BNTB's product and geographic concentration in Bermuda and
concentration in the
loan portfolio constrain the VR. The bank's top 10 commercial
lending exposures
account for a large percentage of total commercial loans.
SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND IDR
The Government of Bermuda passed resolution legislation in
February 2016 that
has weakened the sovereign's propensity to provide support. In
Fitch's view,
although the resolution legislation has weakened support, it has
not eliminated
it. Fitch believes the government continues to maintain a strong
willingness to
support the country's banking system because BNTB's assets are
considerable when
compared to the size of the Bermudan economy and contagion risk
is high. A
failure of a major bank could lead to rapid disruption across
the financial
services sector and spread to the wider economy.
As such, Butterfield's Support Rating (SR) of '2' indicates a
'high probability'
of external support from the sovereign. The SR corresponds to a
Support Rating
Floor (SRF) of 'BBB', which indicates the minimum level to which
BNTB's
Long-Term IDRs could fall if Fitch does not change its view on
the potential for
sovereign support.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
Subordinated debt issued by BNTB is notched down from the VR in
accordance with
Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective
non-performance and relative
loss severity risk profiles.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR
Following the upgrade, Fitch envisions limited upward ratings
momentum. The
rating action incorporates Fitch's view that BNTB's earnings
performance is
sustainable and assumes that current levels of capitalization
and liquidity will
continue to be maintained. The rating action incorporates the
expectation that
asset quality should continue to trend around current levels
over the Outlook
time horizon, with a moderate level of deterioration should
economic conditions
worsen over the medium-to-longer term.
While not anticipated at this time, negative rating action could
occur if asset
quality metrics deteriorate significantly below current levels.
Additionally,
ratings would be sensitive to increases in risk appetite, for
example through
rapid growth outside of the bank's footprint or increased credit
or interest
rate risk in the securities portfolio.
The rating action also assumes capital management practices will
not lead to
deterioration in the bank's above-average capital levels. Fitch
focuses on Fitch
Core Capital to risk-weighted assets (FCC/RWA) as its primary
measure of capital
adequacy. Fitch expects that BNTB's FCC/RWA ratio will remain
above
similarly-rated banks. In addition, the VR also incorporates
Fitch's minimum
expectation that BNTB's tangible common equity position as
measured by its
TCE/TA ratio should remain above 5%. BNTB's TCE/TA ratio was
6.2% as of 1Q17,
above Fitch's expectations and the 6% minimum target set by BNTB
management.
SUPPORT RATING, SUPPORT RATING FLOOR AND IDR
While Fitch does not expect further downward revisions to the SR
and SRF, the
ratings could be sensitive to changes regarding the ability of
the sovereign to
provide support (e.g. deterioration in financial flexibility)
and/or the
propensity of the sovereign to provide support (e.g. bail-in
and/or regulations
that could further lower the probability of support).
The IDR is sensitive to changes in the bank's VR as well as
broadly sensitive to
the same considerations that might affect its VR.
SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID SECURITIES
The subordinated rating is typically sensitive to any change in
the bank's VR as
well as broadly sensitive to the same considerations that might
affect its VR.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
--Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Support rating affirmed at '2';
--Support Floor affirmed at 'BBB';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';
--Subordinated debt upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Stefan Kahandaliyanage, CFA
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4918
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Johannes Moller, CFA, FRM
Associate Director
+1-646-582-4954
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Hannah James, New York, Tel: + 1 646 582 4947,
Email:
hannah.james@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
