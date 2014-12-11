(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 11 (Fitch) Following the upgrade of the
Dominican Republic's
sovereign rating, Fitch has upgraded the Issuer Default Ratings
(IDRs) for two
of the country's largest banks: Banreservas and BHD Leon to 'B+'
from 'B'. The
Rating Outlook is Stable for both banks. Fitch has also affirmed
the short-term
foreign and local currency IDRs, Viability Ratings, and support
ratings for both
banks. A complete list of rating actions follows at the end of
this press
release.
On Nov. 21, 2014, Fitch upgraded the Dominican Republic's
Long-term foreign and
local currency IDRs to 'B+' from 'B' with a Stable Outlook. The
upgrade reflects
the country's resilience
through adverse domestic and external conditions, a diversified
service-based
economic structure and competitive business climate that support
medium-term
growth and investment prospects For additional details, see
'Fitch Upgrades
Dominican Republic IDRs to 'B+'; Outlook Stable', available in
www.fitchratings.com.
The positive rating actions reflect Fitch's recent upgrade of
Dominican
Republic's IDRs, as the banks' IDRs were constrained by the
sovereign's IDRs. In
addition Fitch expects the current improvement in the Dominican
operating
environment to benefit the financial profiles of the banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Banreservas - IDRs, VR, SUPPORT AND SUBORDINATED DEBT
The upgrade of Banco de Reservas de la Republica Dominicana,
Banco de Servicios
Multiples' (Banreservas) IDRs and Support Floor is in line with
a similar action
that Fitch took on the Dominican Republic's sovereign ratings,
as the government
is its sole shareholder and with the upgrade of the sovereign,
the bank's IDRs
are now considered support driven by Fitch.
Fitch believes the government's willingness to support
Banreservas should it be
required is substantial given its 100% stake in the bank, the
bank's strategic
importance, and the bank's role as the government's main paying
agent. However,
the Dominican Republic's speculative grade rating could result
in a limited
capacity to provide such support, which underpins Banreservas'
support rating of
'4' and support floor of 'B+'.
Fitch affirmed Banreservas' Viability Rating (VR)at 'b' due to
the bank's low
tangible common equity / tangible assets ratio, which was 6.8%
at end-September
2014. This ratio is weak relative to both domestic and similarly
rated
international peers (emerging market commercial banks with a VR
of 'b-', 'b', or
'b+').
In addition to the bank's weak capital position, the past
historical volatility
of loan quality ratios for private sector loan exposures was
considered, jointly
with Banreservas' prospects for further improvements in
efficiency.
The rating on Banreservas' subordinated notes has been upgraded
by one notch
after the upgrade of its supported IDR. Those securities are one
notch below the
IDR for loss severity, but zero notches for incremental
non-performance risk
relative to the bank's IDR. In Fitch's view, given the gone
concern
characteristics of the security, the anchor rating is the IDR,
even though there
is no explicit government guarantee on the security.
BHD Leon - IDRs, VR and SUPPORT
The upgrade of Banco Multiple BHD Leon's (BHD Leon) IDRs is in
line with a
similar action that Fitch took on the Dominican Republic's
sovereign ratings, as
its ratings were constrained by the sovereign's IDRs. BHD Leon's
Viability
Rating (VR), or standalone creditworthiness, drives its
Long-term IDR and
national ratings. Despite the bank's systemic importance, the
government's
inconsistent history of banking sector support for private
sector institutions
and the sovereign's speculative grade rating result in a Support
Floor of 'NF'
and a Support Rating of '5'.
The upgrade on the VR's captures the limitations previously
imposed by the
operating environment which limit the strength of the bank: a
sound franchise,
resilient profitability, adequate capitalization and improving
funding base.
However, the VR is still limited by the burden imposed by the
operating
environment. This includes a lack of long-term funding to match
the increasing
tenor of its loan portfolio and relatively low income
diversification, compared
to better rated banks in the region.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Banreservas
Changes in the IDRs are contingent on sovereign rating actions.
An unexpected deterioration in asset quality or profitability
and sustained high
disbursements of income to the government that pressures
Banreservas' tangible
common equity/tangible assets ratio below 5.5% could trigger a
downgrade of its
VR.
Since the implementation of several new initiatives under a new
management team,
Banreservas has improved its private sector loan quality ratios,
as well as
increased income diversification and efficiency levels. In
addition, a future
capital injection could help to overcome its historically weak
capital base. If
preserved in the medium term these factors could lead to an
upgrade of its VR.
BHD Leon
Future positive changes in BHD Leon's ratings will depend on
additional
sovereign actions, if the bank sustains its current strong
financial performance
and adequate capitalization.
Deterioration in the bank's capital metrics - such as Fitch core
capital to
risk-weighted assets ratio below 8% - together with asset
quality deterioration,
could pressure creditworthiness.
Fitch takes the following ratings actions:
Banreservas:
--Foreign and local currency IDRs upgraded to 'B+' from 'B';
Outlook Stable;
--Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating affirmed at 'b';
--Support Rating affirmed at '4';
--Support Floor revised to 'B+' from 'B';
--Long-term subordinated notes upgraded to 'B' from 'B-'.
Banco Multiple BHD Leon
--Foreign and local currency long-term IDR upgraded to 'B+' from
'B', Outlook
Stable;
--Foreign and local currency short term IDR affirmed at 'B';
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'b+' from 'b';
--Support Rating affirmed at '5';
--Support Floor Rating affirmed at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary analyst
Theresa Paiz Fredel
+1-212-908-0534
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall St.
New York, NY 10004
Secondary analyst
Larisa Arteaga
Director
+1-809-563-2481
Committee Chairperson
Alejandro Garcia
Senior Director
+1-52-81-8335-7179
Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email:
elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com and
fitchca.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Jan. 31,
2014);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
(Jan. 31,
2014;)
--'Fitch Upgrades Dominican Republic IDRs to 'B+'; Outlook
Stable'; (Nov. 21,
2014).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.