(Repeat for additional subscribers)

June 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bavarian Sky S.A., Compartment No. 3's class B notes and affirmed the class A notes, as follows:EUR245.4m class A notes (XS0789919767): affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Stable OutlookEUR30.4m class B notes (XS0789930145): upgraded to 'AA+sf' from 'AA-sf'; Stable Outlook

The transaction is a securitisation of auto lease receivables originated by BMW Bank GmbH (BMW Bank). The originator is a wholly owned subsidiary of BMW AG. Securitised leases were granted to German private and commercial lessees. Due to a repurchase of all lease contracts relating to private lessees, the current pool consists of commercial obligors only.

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The rating actions reflect the transaction's stable performance, which is better than Fitch's expectations. According to the investor report as of 30 April 2014, the observed cumulative default rate since closing in July 2012 is 0.05%, while the reported loss rate to date is 0.01%. Accounts delinquent for 30+ days account for 0.9% of the remaining portfolio balance. Fitch's economic outlook for Germany is stable. Therefore, no significant performance deterioration in the transaction is expected, which is reflected in the notes' Stable Outlooks.

The transaction started amortising in August 2013 after the one-year revolving period ended. Credit enhancement for both note classes has increased significantly since. The class A notes benefit from 30% credit enhancement, consisting of overcollateralisation from subordination of the class B notes (14.7%) and a non-amortising reserve fund, which provides 15.3% credit enhancement. The class B notes currently benefit from 19.4% credit enhancement, the majority of which comes from the reserve fund. In addition, the transaction benefits from substantial excess spread that has been sufficient to cover realised losses.

The current pool composition is comparable to that at closing, except that no private lessees remain in the portfolio following their repurchase by the originator to address legal uncertainties about lease contracts with private customers. Leases backed by new cars represent about 93.2% of the portfolio, while the remaining leases are backed by used vehicles. The weighted average remaining term of the pool is 15.7 months, and the average current balance per lessee has decreased to EUR5,788 due to the contracts' amortisation. The largest 10 lessees account for roughly 0.4% of the overall pool balance.

Only regular monthly lease installments have been securitised in the transaction, and not residual values (RV). Hence, the transaction's performance is not exposed to RV risks of the underlying lease contracts and therefore has exposure to the development of used car prices only regarding achievable recovery rates for terminated contracts.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

Fitch has revised the lifetime base case default assumption to 0.3%, based on the delinquency performance and the expected defaults for the weighted average remaining life of the transaction. The agency left its recovery base case assumption of 65% unchanged, producing a revised loss base case of 0.11% until the transaction's maturity.

Available credit enhancement is driven to a significant extent by the reserve fund, held with the account bank. This could potentially expose the notes to excessive counterparty risk. We gained comfort from the account bank's current rating and remedial actions specified in the transaction documents being in line with our counterparty criteria. The upgrade of the Class B notes reflects the rather limited credit enhancement available through overcollateralisation.

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults (Class A/Class B):

Current Rating: 'AAAsf'/'AA+sf'

Increase base case defaults by 25%: 'AAAsf'/'AA+sf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of decreased recoveries (Class A/Class B):

Current Rating: 'AAAsf'/'AA+sf'

Reduce base case recovery by 25%: 'AAAsf'/'AA+sf'

Expected impact upon the note rating of increased defaults and decreased recoveries (Class A/Class B):

Current Rating: 'AAAsf'/'AA+sf'

Increase default base case by 25%; reduce recovery base case by 25%: 'AAAsf'/'AA+sf'