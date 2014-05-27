(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 27 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded BBVA Banco
Continental's
(BC) viability rating (VR) and its Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
to 'a-' and
'A-', respectively. A full list of rating actions follows at the
end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
The upgrade of BC's, VR and IDRs is driven by the bank's
consistently solid
performance; sustained, healthy growth that contribute to
strengthen its balance
sheet. BC's cautious approach to business and track record of
adequate risk
management underpin its credit metrics and provide stability
amid a benign
operating environment.
BC's viability rating and IDRs reflect its robust franchise;
solid performance;
strong profitability; high efficiency; solid asset quality and
ample reserves;
wide and low cost deposit base and adequate capital.
BC has consistently been among the most profitable banks in Peru
and the region
thanks to its robust growth, resilient margins and high
operating efficiency. In
addition, the adroit management of credit risk, that minimizes
credit cost, has
contributed to a ROAA above 2.5% for the past six years.
BC's solid top revenue line, adequate cost controls and
efficiency minded staff
contribute to achieve a regional benchmark efficiency ratio.
Amid a sound economic backdrop, BC's moderate risk appetite,
adequate credit
policies and risk management tools contribute to maintain its
asset quality
among the best in the region. BC's strong past-due loan (PDL)
level of 1.7% at
YE13 and reserves that cover 2.6 times (x) PDL ratios should
deteriorate
slightly but remain sound.
Funding is wide based, stable, diversified with a growing share
of professional
and capital markets. Funding cost is moderate in line with the
system's average
albeit growing slightly, at par with the market. Capital markets
funding
provides the bank with lower funding costs and long-term
funding, which improves
asset/liability matching.
Sound profitability and earnings retention underpin BC's
capital, which declined
from its peak in 2009 due to BC's solid growth, but consistently
retains a Fitch
Core Capital ratio of about 10%. Stringent regulation
effectively creates a
floor under BC's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio, which remains
close to its
peers' average and compares well to similarly rated banks. In
addition, BC's
strong LLR create an additional cushion as LLR exceed 90-day
PDLs in an amount
equivalent to about 25% of Fitch Core Capital.
Ample cash and equivalents positions coupled with a low-risk,
liquid investment
portfolio, reflect the bank's desire to maintain ample liquidity
to face any
stress.
BC is considered a strategic subsidiary of BBVA (rated
'BBB+'/Outlook Stable)
and as such could expect timely support if it were needed.
Support from its
parent is not factored in the ratings at this point.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BC's 22% market share in deposits and its strong presence in all
business
segments make it a key player in Peru's financial sector.
Support from the
government should be forthcoming in case of need; Peru's ability
to provide such
support is reflected in its Sovereign Rating ('BBB+/A-') and
underpins BC's
Support and Support Rating Floor ratings; the latter was
upgraded to reflect
Peru's last sovereign upgrade during 4Q13.
CONTINENTAL TRUSTEES (CAYMAN) LTD (CTCL)
Fitch has upgraded the rating of the loan participation notes
issued by CTCL to
'BB+' from 'BB'. The notes are secured by the rights to a junior
subordinated
loan extended to BC. CTLC's notes, rated four notches below the
bank's VR, have
strong equity-like features including the non-cumulative
deferral of the coupons
and a deeper subordination. This notching reflects the
incremental
non-performance risk relative to that captured by the VR and the
loss severity
(two notches) given its deeper subordination.
CONTINENTAL SENIOR TRUSTEES (CAYMAN) LTD (CSTC)
Fitch has upgraded the rating of the loan participation notes
issued by CSTC to
'A-' from 'BBB+'. The notes are secured by the rights to a
senior loan extended
to BC, hence are equalized with the long-term Foreign Currency
IDR of BC.
CONTINENTAL SENIOR TRUSTEES (CAYMAN) II LTD (CSTCII)
Fitch has upgraded the rating of the loan participation notes
issued by CSTCII
to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The notes are secured by the rights to a
senior loan
extended to BC, hence are equalized with the long-term Foreign
Currency IDR of
BC.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR, IDRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Sustained Performance and Balance Sheet Strength: BC's VR and LC
IDR could be
upgraded if the bank is able to maintain its balance sheet
strength and
performance while improving its capitalization (FCC above 12%).
In addition, its BC's IDR could benefit from a significant
improvement of its
parent's ability to provide support, as evidenced by BBVA's IDR.
Significant Deterioration of its Performance: BC's VR and IDRs
would be
pressured by a sharp deterioration of the bank's performance or
a larger than
expected decline in asset quality that would erode the capital/
reserves cushion
(90-day PDLs above 3% and FCC consistently below 9.5%).
CONTINENTAL TRUSTEES (CAYMAN) LTD, CONTINENTAL SENIOR TRUSTEES
(CAYMAN) LTD AND
CONTINENTAL SENIOR TRUSTEES (CAYMAN) II LTD
The ratings of the securities issued by these three SPVs would
move in line with
those of its parent.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions on BC:
--Long-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term foreign currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Long-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+',
Stable Outlook;
--Short-term local currency IDR upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Viability rating upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Support rating affirmed at'2';
--Support floor revised to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured debt at upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+';
Continental Trustees (Cayman) Ltd.
--Senior secured junior subordinated loan participation notes
upgraded to 'BB+'
from 'BB'.
Continental Senior Trustees (Cayman) Ltd
--Senior secured loan participation notes upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'.
Continental Senior Trustees II (Cayman) Ltd.
--Senior secured loan participation notes upgraded to 'A-' from
'BBB+'.
