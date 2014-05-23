(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
KEY RATING DRIVERS
VR
BBVA Colombia's VR was upgraded as the bank improved its capital
position and
maintained a sound and consistent performance while asset
quality and reserves
remained good in spite of an uptick in past due loans (PDLs).
BBVA Colombia's VR reflects the bank's asset quality, sustained
profitability
and improved capital/reserve cushions, which are generally in
line with other
entities rated with the same VR. Moreover, BBVA Colombia's
positive operating
environment and strengthened risk management processes give an
additional level
of comfort as to the sustainability of these indicators.
Colombia's economy performed well through the crisis, showing
stability and
resilience. Growth has been wide-ranging and sustained while low
debt levels and
healthy fiscal balances leave room for counter-cyclical stimuli.
A large cash and equivalents position coupled with liquid and
relatively safe
investments contribute to BBVA Colombia's sound liquidity
ratios. Contingency
liquidity plans complete a process that has been strengthened
following the
global credit crunch. Despite its growing franchise and good
funding, the bank
is exposed to a maturity mis-match common to many banks in Latin
America, while
the growing share of mortgages and consumer lending suggest a
cautious approach
towards liquidity and enhancing its funding sources.
The positive economic backdrop and bolstered credit process have
contributed to
improving asset quality which is now better than the industry
average. This is
complemented by sound loan loss reserve coverage (2.5x impaired
loans and about
3.4% of total loans). Recent expansion trends may suggest some
room for
deterioration in its asset quality ratios, but they should
remain better than
those of its local peer group.
Sustained profitability and a moderate dividend policy have
allowed BBVA
Colombia to stabilize its capital ratios (Fitch core capital
improved to 11.25%
at December 2013 from 10.3% at December 2011). The bank's
capital is deemed
adequate considering its ample loan loss reserves, improved
asset quality and
risk management, good profitability and strengthened Tier 1
capital.
IDR
Given its profitability and growth potential, BBVA Colombia is
considered a
strategic subsidiary of its parent (BBVA; rated 'BBB+' by Fitch)
in Latin
America. Hence, its IDRs reflect the support it would receive
from its parent,
should it be needed.
Following the recent upgrade of Spain's sovereign rating, Fitch
expects to
review, in the near future, the credit fundamentals and ratings
of Spanish banks
(including BBVA) that may benefit most from the improved
sovereign dynamics.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
VR
In the medium term, BBVA Colombia's VR could improve if the bank
is able to
maintain an adequate performance while sustaining adequate asset
quality and
capital/reserves cushion (90-day PDLs below 2.5% and Fitch Core
Capital (FCC)
above 12%).
The VRs could be pressured by severe asset quality deterioration
or a dismal
performance that would erode its capital and reserve cushion
(90-day PDLs above
3.5% and FCC below 10%).
IDR
BBVA Colombia's IDRs would change if Fitch's assessment of its
parent's ability
and/or willingness to support the bank changes. In general, the
IDR's would move
in line with those of the parent, subject to country ceiling
restrictions.
PROFILE
BBVA Colombia is a universal bank catering to corporate and
consumer customers
in the Colombian market where it is the fourth largest with
around 9% market
share by assets. The bank is the largest foreign bank in
Colombia, it is
controlled by BBVA, and is fully integrated within its parent's
regional
strategy and operating structure.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
--Viability Rating upgraded to 'bbb' from 'bbb-';
--FC and LC long-term IDRs affirmed at 'BBB'; Outlook Stable;
--FC and LC short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Support Rating affirmed at '2'.
