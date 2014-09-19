(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, September 19 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the Viability Rating of Indonesia-based PT Bank Negara Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BNI) to 'bb+' from 'bb' and affirmed its Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) at 'BBB-' and its National Long-Term Rating at 'AA+(idn)'. At the same time, Fitch has affirmed the ratings on PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (Mandiri), PT Bank Rakyat Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (BRI) and PT Bank Tabungan Negara (Persero) Tbk (BTN). Fitch has also assigned National Short-Term Ratings of 'F1+(idn)' to each of the four state-owned banks. The rating Outlooks are Stable. A full list of rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary. 'AAA(idn)' National Long-Term Ratings denote the highest ratings assigned by Fitch on its national rating scale for that country. This rating is assigned to issuers or obligations with the lowest expectation of default risk relative to all other issuers or obligations in the same country. 'AA(idn)' National Long-Term Ratings denote expectations of very low default risk relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. The default risk inherently differs only slightly from that of the country's highest rated issuers or obligations. 'F1+(idn)' National Short-Term Ratings indicate the strongest capacity for timely payment of financial commitments relative to other issuers or obligations in the same country. Under the agency's National Rating scale, this rating is assigned to the lowest default risk relative to others in the same country. Where the liquidity profile is particularly strong, a "+" is added to the assigned rating. KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, National Ratings, Support Ratings & Support Rating Floor The state-owned banks' IDRs, National Ratings, Support Ratings (SRs) and Support Rating Floors (SRFs) reflect likely continuing state support in times of need. This is based on the government's majority ownership, as well as the banks' systemic importance in the Indonesian economy and their policy roles. The four banks together accounted for 39% of system assets at end-1H14. BNI and BTN's National Long-Term Ratings are lower than those of Mandiri and BRI to reflect their lower systemic importance. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Viability Ratings (VRs) The upgrade of BNI's VR to 'bb+' from 'bb' reflects the consistent improvement in its profitability while maintaining adequate capitalisation and satisfactory asset quality. BNI's earnings have proved resilient through business cycles. The bank is focusing on increasing corporate loans, including to the infrastructure, food and energy sectors. BNI's proportion of loans overdue by more than 90 days is higher than Mandiri's and BRI's while the bank's Fitch core capital (FCC) ratio remained solid at 17.4% at end-1H14, supported by strong internal capital generation. Mandiri's VR of 'bb+' reflects its healthy profitability, manageable asset quality and satisfactory capitalisation. Mandiri's earnings benefit from its status as the largest local bank with a strong franchise that allows it to build a large depositor base, contributing to its low-cost funding. The bank's focus on expanding in the high-yield loan segment is likely to offset the margin pressure from tougher competition in the domestic banking industry. Mandiri has been able to retain substantial earnings that will support its business expansion and provide a healthy core capital buffer. BRI's VR of 'bb+' reflects its strong underlying profitability and improved capital position. Its asset quality remains manageable despite its high loan growth and a higher loan-to-deposit ratio compared with Mandiri and BNI. BRI's strong credit fundamentals will continue to be underpinned by its business model, which focuses on high-yield micro businesses. Fitch expects the bank's profitability to remain strong and provide sufficient buffer against challenging operating conditions. BRI's capital position has gradually improved in the last two years, with its FCC ratio at 19%, supported by strong internal capital generation despite rapid loan growth. Mandiri is the largest bank in Indonesia with 14.7% of system assets at end-1H14. BRI is the second-largest bank with 12.4% of system assets. It has the most extensive distribution network in Indonesia and a generally unchallenged franchise in rural micro-lending. BNI is the fourth-largest bank with 7.8% of system assets. BTN is the tenth-largest bank in Indonesia with 2.6% of system assets and it focuses on mortgage lending. RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, National Ratings, Support Ratings & Support Rating Floor Changes to Indonesia's sovereign rating (BBB-/Stable) may lead to corresponding changes to the banks' ratings. Deterioration in the state-owned banks' standalone financial profile is unlikely to impact their IDRs and National Rating unless the factors underpinning state support also weaken. A change in the government's ability and willingness to provide extraordinary support would affect these banks' IDRs, National Ratings, SRs and SRFs. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Viability Ratings Rating upside on the VRs may result from fundamental improvements in the operating environment, including in the capital markets and the economy, better corporate governance, maintenance of good asset quality and sound capitalisation to support high credit growth, and a more visible improvement in their risk management frameworks. Rating downside may result from significant asset quality deterioration and weakened loss-absorption buffers, particularly in a sharp protracted downturn. The banks' VRs are also sensitive to overly aggressive asset expansion and a significant change in their business models, resulting in greater appetite for risk, which may potentially undermine profitability and asset quality. RATING DRIVERS and Sensitivities - Debt Rating The ratings on the banks' rupiah and foreign-currency denominated senior bonds and bond programme are the same as their IDRs and their National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings. This is because these debts constitute direct, unsubordinated and senior unsecured obligations of the entities and rank equally with all their other unsecured and unsubordinated obligations. Any changes in the IDRs, National Long-Term and Short-Term Ratings would affect these issue ratings. The rating on BRI's subordinated debt is notched down three levels from its standalone National Rating derived from its VR. The notching comprises one notch for loss severity and two notches for non-performance risk. Mandiri: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Stable Outlook - National Short-Term Rating assigned at F1+(idn)' BRI: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Viability Rating affirmed at 'bb+' - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AAA(idn)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating assigned at F1+(idn) - Senior unsecured bond affirmed at 'BBB-' - Rupiah subordinated debt II/2009 affirmed at 'A+(idn)' BNI: - Long-Term Foreign-Currency affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Long-Term Local-Currency IDR affirmed at 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable - Short-Term Foreign-Currency IDR affirmed at 'F3' - Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BBB-' - Support Rating affirmed at '2' - Viability Rating upgraded to 'bb+' from 'bb' - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA+(idn)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating assigned at F1+(idn)' - Senior unsecured bond affirmed at 'BBB-' BTN - National Long-Term Rating affirmed at 'AA(idn)'; Outlook Stable - National Short-Term Rating assigned at F1+(idn) - Rupiah senior bond affirmed at 'AA(idn)' - Rupiah senior bond programme affirmed at 'AA(idn)' Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(idn)' for National ratings in Indonesia. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. 