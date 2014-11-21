(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, November 20 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Bank of
Queensland
Limited's (BOQ) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'A-'
from 'BBB+'. The
Positive Outlook has been revised to Stable. At the same time,
Fitch has
affirmed the Long-Term IDRs of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited
(BEN) and
Heritage Bank Limited (Heritage) at 'A-' and 'BBB+'
respectively. The Outlooks
on both are Stable. A full list of rating actions can be found
at the end of
this rating action commentary.
The risk appetites of all three Australian regional banks (the
Regionals) are
conservative as the banks focus primarily on lower-risk
residential mortgages.
BEN and BOQ have some exposures to business lending but these
are well
collateralised and diversified. Underwriting standards and risk
controls have
continued to improve, contributing to sound asset quality.
However, the
Regionals' modest lending and deposit franchises relative to the
four major
Australian banks could pose a risk should the banks be willing
to compromise
risk appetite in the pursuit of growth.
BEN and BOQ each have 2%-3% market share in deposits, while
Heritage's share is
0.33%. The Regionals benefit from simple and transparent
business models
focusing on customer service to partly offset their pricing
disadvantage. BEN
and BOQ have been diversifying their business models into
additional segments
such as wealth management, and asset and equipment finance. Both
entities have
acquired smaller domestic financial institutions in financial
year 2014 (FY14)
although their market shares have not altered significantly.
Nevertheless, new
customers provide BEN and BOQ with additional cross-sale
opportunities to lift
their profitability.
Fitch expects the funding and liquidity profiles of the
Regionals to further
strengthen in FY15 following continued improvement in FY14.
However, relative to
similarly rated international peers, their funding and liquidity
positions
remain a weakness. Wholesale funding will remain a key component
of each bank's
funding mix, reflecting the structural deficit of deposits
within the Australian
banking system. As a result, improvements in funding structures
are likely to be
reflected in longer term wholesale issuance, rather than an
increased proportion
of stable deposits. Liquidity positions have improved in advance
of Basel 3. The
Regional's large and sound residential mortgage books provide
the banks with
additional capacity to create internal securitisations which are
repo-eligible
with the RBA.
The Regionals have adequate capital levels, although they lag
many international
peers on both risk weighted and un-risk weighted ratios. Healthy
levels of
operating profitability are likely to support internal capital
generation. In
contrast to many small peers which have a mutual structure, BOQ
and BEN are
listed and therefore have access to fresh capital. Both banks
raised capital
during FY14 to support acquisitions.
Asset quality of the Regionals has remained a credit strength
relative to
international peers. It reflects the banks' conservative risk
appetite and a
historically benign operating environment which have resulted in
impaired loan
ratios well below most international peers'. Impaired loans have
remained well
reserved. Asset quality is likely to remain sound in FY15. A
severe economic
shock, resulting from weaker economic activities of one of
Australia's main
trading partners (resulting in higher unemployment rate and
sharp asset price
corrections), or if one of the banks compromises its
conservative risk appetite
to expand its company profile, could result in weaker asset
quality but are not
Fitch's base case.
Australia's operating environment is expected to remain fairly
stable in FY15
despite a fall in commodity prices and subdued non-mining sector
investment. The
agency expects real GDP growth of 2.9% in 2015 and 2.7% in 2016,
still solid
relative to the 'AAA' peer median of 2.2% for 2015. Australia's
unemployment
rate is expected to remain elevated at around 6% in 2015.
Household debt remains
high, leaving borrowers susceptible to higher unemployment, any
housing market
correction and/or sharply higher interest rates. Property price
growth was
primarily in Sydney and Melbourne during 2014 - all Regionals
have some exposure
to these markets.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VR, Senior Debt
BOQ
The upgrade of BOQ's Long-term IDR, VR and senior debt rating
reflects the
bank's significant improvement in corporate culture, and risk
appetite and
controls since late-2011. BOQ's strengthened risk appetite has
been reflected in
slower organic balance sheet growth, the declining proportion of
commercial
property exposure, a focus on more credit diversification partly
through tighter
single name and industry exposure limits, and stricter
underwriting standards
for residential mortgages. These improvements have resulted in
stronger asset
quality, better funding, liquidity, capitalisation and operating
profitability.
On many metrics BOQ is now similar or stronger than its 'a-'
rated peers.
Capitalisation remained adequate following the acquisition of
BOQ Specialist
Bank Limited (BOQS) in July 2014. BOQS provides a degree of
business
diversification and additional revenue generation capability
which should
support sustainable operating profitability. The departure of
the previous chief
executive officer (CEO) has not impacted the bank's strategy.
BEN
BEN's IDRs, VR and senior debt ratings reflect the bank's
conservative risk
appetite, modest local franchise, and strengthened
capitalisation. Its liquidity
management has remained sound, with short-term wholesale funding
of up to one
year being fully covered by central bank repo-eligible liquid
assets at FYE14.
BEN's capital position on both a risk-weighted and un-risk
weighted basis is
comparable to the majority of its domestic peers but lacks the
strength of some
international peers - notwithstanding the different
risk-weightings.
Improvements in BEN's capital ratios have been assisted by
sustainable internal
capital generation, controlled risk-weighted asset growth and
the recent equity
raising which supported acquisition activity. Asset quality
remained sound in
FY14 however a modest increase in unemployment could place
pressure on BEN's
asset quality in FY15.
The proposed banking alliance between BEN and the four small
credit unions is
likely to support operating profit growth while the funding
impact is neutral.
The proposal is in the process of obtaining approvals from the
members of the
credit unions, the Australian Prudential Regulatory Authority
and the Federal
Treasurer. BEN's ratings are likely to be unaffected by the
transaction.
Heritage
Heritage's IDR, VR and senior debt rating reflect the bank's
small deposit and
mortgage franchise, and weaker than international peers' funding
and liquidity
profile. However, Heritage's consistent conservative risk
appetite has resulted
in strong asset quality. Its risk-weighted capital ratios have
remained amongst
the highest within Fitch-rated Australian banks, although
un-risk weighted
ratios lag peers. Access to new sources of capital is limited
given Heritage's
mutual ownership structure, with profit the main source of
capital. The absence
of dividend payments means Heritage's internal capital
generation is
significantly higher than both BOQ and BEN.
The Stable Outlook on Heritage's Long-Term IDRs reflects Fitch's
assumption that
the bank is likely to adequately manage its asset quality and
funding, and
maintain sound capitalisation supported by healthy levels of
operating
profitability through a mild deterioration in the economy.
Possible credit
losses could be absorbed by its adequate pre-impairment
operating profit and
impairment reserves.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs, VR, Senior Debt
BOQ, BEN and Heritage
The rating sensitivities to the Regionals' IDRs, VRs and senior
debt are
similar. All three entities could experience negative rating
pressure should the
banks compromise their risk appetite mainly in form of weaker
underwriting
standards, looser risk controls and more aggressive loan growth
in order to
improve their company profiles. A severe deterioration in asset
quality could
result in weaker operating profitability and threaten
capitalisation which are
likely to trigger negative rating action.
Positive rating action is unlikely given the Regionals' modest
franchises, and
weaker than international peers' funding and liquidity profiles.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND
SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
BEN and BOQ's Support Ratings and Support Rating Floors reflect
the moderate
potential of government support, should it be needed, given the
banks' modest
market shares in Australia. Heritage's Support Rating of '5' and
Support Rating
Floor of 'No Floor' reflect Fitch's view that while support from
the authorities
is possible, it cannot be relied upon as the bank's market share
is minimal.
Support Ratings are sensitive to any change in assumptions
around the propensity
or ability of the Australian sovereign to provide timely support
to the banks,
including any moves to implement the bail-in of senior
creditors.
SUBSIDIARY AND AFFILIATED COMPANY KEY RATING DRIVERS AND
SENSITIVITIES
BOQS is a wholly owned core subsidiary of BOQ, and its ratings
are aligned with
those of its parent as a result. The upgrade of the Support
Rating follows the
upgrade of BOQ's Long-term IDR.
BOQS's ratings are sensitive to the same factors that might
drive a change in
BOQ's IDR. BOQS's ratings may also be downgraded if Fitch no
longer considers it
a core subsidiary of BOQ.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt issued by BEN, BOQ and BOQS is rated according
to Fitch's
rating criteria. The subordinated debt ratings are broadly
sensitive to the same
considerations that might affect the issuers' relevant anchor
ratings, the VR
for BEN and BOQ, and the IDR for BOQS.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Government-guaranteed Debt
BOQS's government-guaranteed debt carries the same rating as the
Australian
sovereign. Any change in the sovereign rating will be reflected
in the ratings
of the government-guaranteed debt.
The rating actions are as follows:
Bendigo and Adelaide Bank Limited (BEN):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'A-'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'a-'
Support Rating affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'BB'
Commercial Paper affirmed at 'F2'
Long-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'A-'
Short-term senior unsecured debt affirmed at 'F2'
Bank of Queensland Limited (BOQ):
Long-Term IDR: upgrade to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating: upgrade to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '3'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'BB'
Senior unsecured debt: upgrade to 'A-' from 'BBB+'
BOQ Specialist Bank Limited (BOQS):
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook revised to
Stable from
Positive
Short-Term IDR: affirmed at 'F2'
Support Rating: upgraded to '1' from '2'
Government guaranteed floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'AAA'
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Heritage Bank Limited (Heritage):
Long-Term IDR affirmed at 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR affirmed at 'F2'
Viability Rating affirmed at 'bbb+'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor affirmed at 'NF'
USD2bn debt issuance programme: Long-Term Rating affirmed at
'BBB+'; Short-Term
Rating affirmed at 'F2'.
Contacts:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty. Ltd., Level 15, 77 King Street, Sydney NSW
2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 0310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and
Hybrid Securities
Criteria", dated 31 January 2014 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
FREE WEB SITE AT WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA, AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE,
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE CODE OF
CONDUCT SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd holds an Australian financial services
licence (AFS
licence no. 337123) which authorises it to provide credit
ratings to wholesale
clients only. Credit ratings information published by Fitch is
not intended to
be used by persons who are retail clients within the meaning of
the Corporations
Act 2001.