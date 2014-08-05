(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
SYDNEY, August 04 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded BOQ
Specialist Bank
Limited's (BOQS; formerly Investec Bank (Australia) Limited)
Long-Term Issuer
Default Rating (IDR), Short-Term IDR, Viability Rating (VR) and
Support Rating
following its acquisition by Bank of Queensland (BOQ; BBB+/
Positive). All
ratings have been removed from Rating Watch Positive and the
Long-Term IDR,
placed on Positive Outlook. The Viability Rating has been
withdrawn
simultaneously. BOQ's ratings are unaffected by the completion
of the
transaction. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
These actions follow the completion of BOQ's acquisition of BOQS
on 31 July
2014, specifically its professional finance and asset finance
and leasing
businesses. Importantly, certain corporate loans were
transferred to other
entities within the Investec group prior to completion. This,
combined with the
funding and distribution benefits BOQS will have as part of a
larger financial
institution, was a key driver of the upgrade in the VR. The VR
is withdrawn as
it is no longer considered analytically meaningful.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - IDRS AND SUPPORT RATING
BOQS's IDRs and Support Rating reflect that it is a core
subsidiary of BOQ, as
does the Positive Outlook on the Long-Term IDR. Any change in
BOQ's IDRs would
likely result in a similar change in BOQS's IDRs. BOQS's Support
Rating is
likely to be upgraded if BOQ's IDRs are upgraded; however, a
three notch
downgrade of BOQ's IDRs would be required before BOQS's Support
Rating would be
downgraded. BOQS's IDRs and Support Rating may also be
downgraded if Fitch no
longer considers it a core subsidiary of BOQ.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - VR
BOQS's VR reflects a strong level of ordinary support from BOQ,
particularly
around distribution and funding. The acquisition should improve
BOQS's franchise
and allow it to cross-sell products with other BOQ customers. It
will also allow
it to offer a fuller range of products to existing customers,
and give them
access to a retail distribution network.
Funding costs for the business should also fall as
post-acquisition BOQS will
source funding centrally from BOQ's treasury. About half of
BOQS's deposit
portfolio is on rates that are materially above those offered by
BOQ. This
presents some re-pricing risk, although BOQS retains a
substantial holding of
liquid assets which provides some offset.
Profitability should benefit from the improved funding and
distribution, as well
as better efficiency due to being part of a larger bank. Asset
quality should
also improve with the removal of BOQS's corporate loans - the
businesses
acquired by BOQ have reported consistently low arrears and loan
impairment
charges.
BOQS will be run largely as a separate division of BOQ's
business bank with a
continued focus on providing banking services for specialist
professional
segments such as medical and dental, accountants and financial
advisers. The
asset finance and leasing business will merge with the existing
BOQ Finance
business. The acquired business will be subject to BOQ's risk
management
framework, which, combined with the funding plan and BOQ's
intention to return
BOQS's banking licence to the regulator, indicates a reasonable
level of
integration into BOQ. This in turn leads to BOQS's intrinsic
creditworthiness,
as captured by its VR, being indistinguishable from that of BOQ.
Fitch has
decided to withdraw BOQS's VR as a result.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - GOVERNMENT GUARANTEED
DEBT
BOQS's government-guaranteed debt carries the same rating as the
Australian
sovereign. Any change in the sovereign rating will be reflected
in the ratings
of the government-guaranteed debt.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITES - SUBORDINATED DEBT
BOQS's subordinated debt is rated one notch below its Long-Term
IDR rather than
its VR to reflect Fitch's expectation that BOQ has the
propensity and ability to
support these instruments if needed, as per Fitch's criteria
"Assessing and
Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities", dated 31
January 2014. The
subordinated debt ratings are broadly sensitive to the same
considerations that
might affect BOQS's Long-Term IDR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Investec Bank (Australia) Limited
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB-'; Rating Watch
Positive removed;
placed on Positive Outlook;
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'; Rating Watch
Positive removed;
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'bbb+' from 'bbb-'; Rating Watch
Positive removed;
rating withdrawn;
Support Rating: upgraded to '2' from '3'; Rating Watch Positive
removed;
Government guaranteed floating-rate notes: affirmed at 'AAA';
and
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BB+'; Rating Watch
Positive removed.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andrea Jaehne
Director
+61 2 8256 0343
Fitch Australia Pty Ltd
Level 15, 77 King St, Sydney NSW 2000
Secondary Analyst
Tim Roche
Senior Director
+61 2 8256 310
Committee Chairperson
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Leni Vu, Sydney, Tel: +61 2 8256 0326, Email:
Leni.Vu@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable criteria, "Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria", dated 31
January 2014, "Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies",
dated 10 August
2012, and "Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities
Criteria", dated 31 January 2014, are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
