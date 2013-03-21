(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
RIO DE JANEIRO, March 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
ratings of BR
Properties S.A. (BR Properties) as follows:
--Long-term foreign currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BB'
from 'BB-';
--Long-term local currency IDR to 'BB' from 'BB-';
--Long-term National scale rating to 'AA-(bra)' from 'A(bra)';
--USD285 million perpetual notes issuance to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of BR Properties' ratings reflects the consolidation
of the
company's leading position in the Brazilian commercial
properties segment and
the expectation that leverage and coverage ratios will
moderately improve as a
result of stronger cash generation from lease agreements. The
rating action also
incorporated BR Properties' higher financial flexibility, due to
the strong
increase of the company's scale of operations, with a market
value of the
portfolio of commercial assets of BRL13.84 billion in December
2012. Fitch does
not expect relevant property acquisitions financed with debt in
the short term.
The ratings incorporate BR Properties' predictable cash flow
generation and its
low vacancy and delinquency rates during diverse macroeconomic
conditions. The
rating also benefits from the high quality of the properties and
the company's
diversification into offices, warehouses, and retail stores,
which, combined
with the scale of its business and the high quality of its
tenant base, adds
more consistency to its results.
BR Properties has a prudent risk management policy and has
preserved an adequate
cash reserve to cover annual debt amortization and an eventual
increase in the
vacancy cost. The company's ratings are limited by the
cyclicality of the
commercial properties business and the company's reliance upon
long-term lines
of credit to finance its expansion plans.
Growing and Predictable Operational Cash Flow to Benefit Credit
Metrics
BR Properties' predictable and growing cash flow from lease
agreements should
contribute to improve leverage and debt service coverage ratios.
In 2012, BR
Properties generated BRL532 million of EBITDA, BRL127 million of
funds from
operations (FFO), and BRL136 million of cash flow from
operations (CFFO). During
2012, BR Properties invested BRL1.248 billion and distributed
dividends of BRL60
million, which resulted in negative free cash flow (FCF) of
BRL1.172 billion.
Large investments in the period reflect the relevant acquisition
of the office
building Ventura in Rio de Janeiro for BRL746 million. Fitch
expects continued
and sustainable EBITDA growth to more than BRL800 million in
2013.
Fitch expects FFO interest coverage to improve to 1.7x by the
end of 2014 as the
company refinances higher cost debt and improves CFFO with new
rental revenues
from recent acquisitions and project deliveries. In 2012, FFO
interest coverage
was 1.3x, while the EBITDA/interest expense ratio was 1.2x.
Leverage Reduction Expected
Fitch expects a reduction in leverage in 2013 and 2014, to
levels more
compatible with other rated companies in the sector. BR
Properties should
benefit from greater cash generation from projects in
development and a full
year of revenues from the incorporation of One Properties, while
net debt is not
anticipated to change significantly. In 2012, total debt/EBITDA
was 9.9x and net
debt/EBITDA was 8.8x, pressured by the incorporation of One
Properties. In 2011,
these ratios were 7.4x and 3.8x, respectively. Net leverage
should reduce to
about 5.0x by the end of 2014.
BR Properties' business is capital intensive and highly
dependent on access to
the debt and capital markets to finance its expansion plan.
Compared to other
corporate sectors, the company's leverage is high, but is
supported by more
predictable cash flows and long-term leases. Relative to the
value of the
company's property portfolio of BRL13.84 billion and total debt
of BRL5.26
billion, leverage is manageable with a loan-to-value ratio of
about 38% and 34%
on a net basis, at December 2012.
Scale of Operations Benefits Financial Flexibility
The sharp increase in BR Properties' scale of operations
contributed to improve
the company's financial flexibility. As of Dec. 31, 2012, about
BRL4.4 billion
of total debt, or 84%, was guaranteed by receivables from rental
agreements and
by the properties. Unencumbered assets had an estimated market
value of BRL3.2
billion (23% of the total market value of properties), which may
be available
for sale or serve as collateral for a secured financing, if
needed. The
estimated value of unencumbered assets covered about 3.7x of
unsecured debt of
BRL859 million. These properties represent about 20% of total
pro forma net
operating income (NOI). The company's long-term strategy to
reduce the portion
of its encumbered assets is positive and should improve
liquidity contingency
and unsecured debt coverage.
Manageable Liquidity
BR Properties has a prudent risk management policy and has
preserved an adequate
cash reserve. As of Dec. 31, 2012, the company reported cash and
marketable
securities of BRL574 million and total debt of BRL5.261 billion.
These numbers
compare with BRL1.032 billion and BRL2.137 billion,
respectively, in December
2011, prior to the merger with One Properties. The reduction in
the company's
cash balances resulted mainly from the acquisition of the
Ventura office
building. The company has debt maturities of BRL644 million in
the short term
and BRL870 million in 2014. Fitch expects BR Properties to be
successful in its
debt restructuring plan and manage its liquidity conservatively,
maintaining a
cash cushion sufficient to cover annual debt amortization and an
eventual
increase in vacancy costs.
Positive Operating Track Record and Leading Position in
Commercial Properties
Segment
BR Properties has demonstrated a positive operating track record
since 2007 with
a diverse portfolio of offices, warehouses and retail stores.
The company's
properties have a favorable leasing profile with tenants
representing a cross
section of industries. Customer concentration is an issue,
however, as the 5 and
10 largest tenants represented about 41% and 57%, respectively,
of the company's
revenues in 2012.
BR Properties has been successful in revising lease spreads of
its contracts. In
the last couple of years, the company reported high leasing
spreads, both market
alignments and new leases, well above inflation, due mainly to
the increased
demand for commercial properties and the high quality of its
assets. BR
Properties' lease contract expiration timeline is well
distributed, with only 6%
of the contracts (by revenues) expiring in 2013 and 9% in 2014.
The company has
maintained low delinquency rates, even under changing
macroeconomic conditions.
As of Dec. 31, 2012, the financial vacancy rate was 4.0% and
physical vacancy
rate was 2.6%, compared to 1.7% and 0.9%, respectively, in 2011.
This increase
is temporary and was due to the delivery of the partially leased
Paulista
Building.
The incorporation of One Properties consolidated BR Properties'
leading position
in the Brazilian commercial properties segment. As of Dec. 31,
2012, the company
had 123 properties, including 13 under development, with a Gross
Leasable Area
(GLA) of 2,223 thousand square meters.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
BR Properties' ratings could be positively affected by coverage
and leverage
ratios better than the expectation incorporated by Fitch in this
rating action.
An extended debt maturity profile and the maintenance of
conservative cash
cushion are also important for future rating actions. The rating
could also be
upgraded if the unsecured debt covered by unencumbered assets
increases
significantly.
The ratings can be negatively affected by an increase in
leverage, a weakening
debt amortization profile, and liquidity falling to levels that
considerably
weaken short-term debt coverage. The ratings could also be
pressured by a
significant increase in vacancy and delinquency rates, a
reduction in
operational cash generation, as well as a sharp downturn in the
Brazilian
economy.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Fernanda Rezende
Director
+55-21-4503-2619
Fitch Ratings Brasil Ltda.
Praca XV de Novembro, 20 - Sala 401 B - Centro - Rio de Janeiro
- RJ - CEP:
20010-010
Secondary Analyst
Jose Roberto Romero
Director
+55-11-4504-2603
Committee Chairperson
Ricardo Carvalho
Senior Director
+55-21-4503-2627
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 8, 2012);
--'National Ratings Criteria' (Jan. 19, 2011).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Corporate Rating Methodology
here
