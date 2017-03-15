(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded British
Airways Plc's (BA)
Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'. The
Outlook is
Stable.
The upgrade is supported by BA's strong credit metrics and
adherence to prudent
financial policy including cost control. The rating also
reflects the company's
extensively diversified route network, strong hub position at
Heathrow and
strong position on the cash flow-generative routes to the US. We
rate BA on a
standalone basis.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Financials Drive Rating Upgrade: The rating upgrade reflects
Fitch's expectation
that the company will report a strong financial performance over
the medium term
despite political and economic uncertainty and the
implementation of a
disciplined financial policy. Although we have revised down our
EBITDA forecasts
for BA, we expect it to be one of a very few EMEA airlines
generating positive
free cash flow (FCF) over 2016-2020. We anticipate that funds
from operations
(FFO) gross adjusted leverage will trend towards 2.5x and that
the cash position
will remain high with FFO net adjusted leverage falling below 2x
in 2017.
BA remains the key contributor to its parent International
Airlines Group's
(IAG) cash flows. BA has the flexibility to pay dividends up to
35% of its net
income without incurring additional pension payments. BA's
adherence to prudent
financial policy and cost control is key to its standalone
rating.
Brexit Vote Absorbed; Uncertainty Remains: We believe that the
immediate impact
of the UK Brexit referendum, which led to lower corporate travel
demand and
significant sterling depreciation, has already been absorbed by
BA's credit
metrics in 2016. Despite lower-than-expected EBIT in 2016, the
company's
financial ratios remained strong. BA plans to address the
uncertain operating
environment through more disciplined capacity growth, capex
moderation and an
even stronger focus on cost optimisation. The company's FX
exposure is well
balanced, which along with active FX hedging limits the impact
of the weak pound
on BA's financials. Its geographical diversity should also help
BA weather the
uncertainty and cash-flow volatility following the Brexit vote.
Heathrow as a Global Hub: BA's strong hub position at Heathrow
is key to its
competitiveness and successful implementation of long-haul
strategy. Heathrow is
the largest airport in Europe and the sixth largest in the world
in terms of
passenger traffic in 2015. It is also the largest European hub
for transatlantic
travel. BA is the leading airline in its Heathrow hub with about
53% of Heathrow
slots. Although BA operates some flights from other airports in
London, its main
hub is Heathrow, which is underpinned by the airport's
favourable location, good
transportation links to London and relatively large capacity
suitable for
hubbing activities.
Diversified Network; North America Key: BA's strong business
profile is
underpinned by: the scale and diversity of its route network,
with over 400
destinations worldwide (including joint business agreements and
code share
agreements); its strong presence on key profitable routes
(primarily North
America); and the company's position as the third-largest
European airline based
on revenue-passenger-kilometres.
One of BA's competitive advantages is its significant
transatlantic network,
which is a key contributor to the company's cash flow
generation. BA is well
placed to capitalise on the UK's strong cultural and financial
ties to the US to
withstand the competition in this lucrative market.
Cost Control in Focus: BA continues its rigorous cost management
and plans to
implement Plan4 over 2016-2020, which aims at non-fuel cost
reduction during
this period. We expect the cost control measures to become the
driver of the
company's profitability in the short-to-medium term in the
environment of
political and economic uncertainty. BA has been leading its
European peers on
cost metrics and is comparable to US carriers.
Rating on a Standalone Basis: Fitch rates BA on a standalone
basis as we assess
the legal and operational ties between IAG and BA as moderate.
This reflects
IAG's principle of the standalone management of its operating
entities. In BA's
financing, there are no cross-default provisions to other
IAG-owned entities.
There are no cross-guarantees among the entities in IAG, with
independent debt
management at subsidiary airlines. In addition, BA has an
independent board of
directors.
DERIVATION SUMMARY
BA's 'BBB-' rating is supported by its strong business and
financial profiles.
BA's business profile compares well with those of Delta Air
Lines (BBB-/Stable),
Alaska Air Group Inc. (BBB-/Stable), Air France-KLM, Lufthansa
and American
Airlines Group, Inc. (BB-/Stable) due to BA's extensively
diversified route
network, strong hub position at Heathrow, strong position on the
cash
flow-generative routes to the US, and rigorous cost management.
BA's financial
profile is comparable to that of other 'BBB-' rated airlines due
to BA's reduced
leverage, strong coverage metrics and expected positive FCF
generation.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
Fitch's key assumptions within our rating case for the issuer
include:
- Capacity expansion at an average 2% per annum over 2016-2020
- UK GDP growth of 1.8% in 2016, 1.5% in 2017 and 1.3%
afterwards
- Dividend payout ratio of 35%
- Cash pension payment of GBP300m per year over 2016-2020
- Decline in yields in USD cents in 2016-2017 and relatively
flat afterwards
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Positive
Rating Action
- Sustained positive FCF generation
- FFO gross adjusted leverage below 2.5x and FFO net adjusted
leverage below
1.5x on a sustained basis with FFO fixed charge cover
comfortably above 5x
- Disciplined financial and dividend policy and adherence by IAG
to the
principle of the standalone financial management of its
operating entities
Future Developments That May, Individually or Collectively, Lead
to Negative
Rating Action
- Intensive capex, generous dividend payments, drop in yields or
traffic
resulting in negative FCF through the cycle and a deterioration
in credit
metrics
- FFO gross adjusted leverage above 3x, FFO net adjusted
leverage above 2.0x and
FFO fixed charge cover below 5x on a sustained basis
- Tighter links with the IAG group (for example,
cross-guarantees or fully
integrated balance sheet)
LIQUIDITY
BA has a strong liquidity position. Its cash position of
GBP2.5bn at end-2016
and committed undrawn credit lines of GBP2.0bn (as of October
2016) are more
than sufficient to cover the company's maturities of GBP721m in
2017 and GBP632m
in 2018. The credit facilities are due in 2021-2022. The debt
maturity profile
is well balanced. Assuming a 35% dividend payout ratio, we
expect BA to generate
positive FCF over 2016-2020.
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Raman Singla
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1728
Supervisory Analyst
Angelina Valavina
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1314
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Josef Pospisil
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1287
Summary of Financial Statement Adjustments
Fitch assigned a 50% equity credit to EUR300m 6.75% fixed-coupon
euro perpetual
preferred securities but treated distributions to the holders of
these
securities as interest payment.
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable Criteria
Criteria for Rating Non-Financial Corporates (pub. 10 Mar 2017)
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage (pub. 31 Aug 2016)
here
Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Non-Financial Corporate and
REIT Credit
Analysis (pub. 29 Feb 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
_id=1020595
Solicitation Status
here
Endorsement Policy
here
