(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, October 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings-New York - 2 October 2013: Fitch Ratings has upgraded the BRL600 million issuance of non-convertible debentures to 'A-'(bra); Rating Watch Negative from 'BBB(bra)'; Rating Watch Negative. This action follows the sale of Seara Brasil to JBS S.A. (JBS) from Marfrig Alimentos S.A. (Marfrig), completed on Oct. 1, 2013. As part of the transaction, the debentures are being assumed by JBS, which has a Long-Term National Rating of 'A-(bra)'; Rating Watch Negative; Marfrig's Long-Term National Rating is ('BBB(bra)'; Rating Watch Negative. JBS is the new obligor of these debentures, of which there is about BRL454 million currently outstanding. Fitch has the following ratings on the JBS entities: JBS S.A.: --Foreign & local currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB-'; --National Long-Term rating 'A-(bra)'; --Debentures 2015 'A-' (bra); --Notes due 2016 'BB-'; --National scale rating 'A-(bra)'. JBS USA LLC: --Foreign and local currency IDR 'BB-'; --Term loan B facility due in 2018 'BB' --Notes due 2014, 2020, 2021 'BB-'. JBS USA Finance, Inc.: --Foreign and local currency IDR 'BB-'; --Notes due 2014 'BB-'; --Bonds due 2020 'BB-'; --Notes due 2021 'BB-'. ESAL GmbH: --Notes due 2023 'BB-'. JBS Finance II Ltd: --Foreign and local currency IDR 'BB-'; --Notes due 2018 'BB-'. All ratings are currently on Rating Watch Negative The ratings are informed by 'Fitch Parent and Subsidiary Linkage Criteria'. Contact: Johnny Da Silva Director +1-212-908-0367 Fitch Ratings, Inc. One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Gisele Paolino Director +55 21 4503 2624 Committee Chairperson Dan Kastholm Managing Director +1-312-368-2070 Media Relations: Elizabeth Fogerty, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908 0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com' Applicable Criteria and Related Research: --'Corporate Rating Methodology' (Aug. 5, 2013). --'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage' (Aug. 5, 2013).