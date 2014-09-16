(The following statement was released by the rating agency) HONG KONG, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Chinese property developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s (CIFI) Long-Term Foreign-Currency Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The upgrade reflects CIFI's strong sales performance and turnover in 1H14, and the developer's ability to maintain its scale and profitability under difficult market conditions. The Stable Outlook is a reflection that its leverage is likely to stay healthy at end-2014 following a mild increase in mid-2014. KEY RATING DRIVERS Sustainability of Scale: Fitch estimates CIFI's attributable contracted sales rose 21% y-o-y in 1H14 to more than CNY8.5bn despite China's property market downturn. The company also maintained healthy sales turnover at 1.1x of last twelve months (LTM) contracted sales/total debt or 0.8x of LTM contracted sales/adjusted inventory. The sales efficiency reflects the company's greater resilience in different market conditions compared with lower-rated peers. Stabilising Leverage: CIFI's net debt/adjusted inventory increased to around 42% at mid-2014 from 33% at end-2013, mainly due to a CNY3.5bn payment of committed land premium. However, its leverage is likely to be below 40% at end-2014, largely because of the relatively small committed land premium payment of CNY1.9bn and higher cash collection from contracted sales for the rest of the year. Improved EBITDA Margin: CIFI's high asset turnover and product types kept its EBITDA margin at the low end among its peers. However, Fitch expects a gradual increase in contracted average selling price (ASP) to CNY12,000/sqm in 1H14 from below CNY10,000/sqm two years ago and a bigger share for office sales in its product mix, which may improve the EBITDA margin to around 20% in the next 12 months. Focus on Higher-Tier Cities: CIFI has a diversified presence in the Yangtze River Delta, Bohai Economic Rim, and Central Western Region, reducing its exposure to uncertainties inherent in local policies and local economies while providing room to scale up. With around 90% of attributable land bank in first- and second-tier cities at mid-2014, the company is less exposed to housing oversupply in lower-tier cities. Substantial JV: CIFI has 9.5m sqm of gross floor area (GFA) of total land bank, but only around 80% of the GFA is attributable to the company as many of the acquisitions were made through joint ventures. Fitch believes the company will continue to form joint ventures with other developers in the next 24 months to avoid competition that could inflate land prices and to reduce the burden of having to pay land premiums. RATING SENSITIVITIES Positive: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: -Annual attributable contracted sales rising above CNY30bn with a healthy financial profile and the current product mix -Maintaining the current strategy of high cash-flow turnover, such that contracted sales/total debt is sustained at over 1.3x -EBITDA margin over 20% on a sustained basis Negative: Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - Substantial decrease in scale from 2014, or contracted sales/ total debt falling below 1x on a sustained basis - EBITDA margin declining to 15% or lower - Net debt to adjusted net inventory rising towards 45% on a sustained basis - Deviation from the current fast churn-out and high cash-flow turnover business model Contact: Primary Analyst Andy Chang Associate Director +852 2263 9914 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Secondary Analyst Vanessa Chan Director +852 2263 9559 Committee Chairperson Kalai Pillay Senior Director +65 6796 7221 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are available at www.fitchratings.com Related Research: Rating Chinese Homebuilders, dated 15 October 2012 Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Corporate Rating Methodology - Including Short-Term Ratings and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage here Rating Chinese Homebuilders here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.