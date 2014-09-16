(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Chinese property
developer CIFI Holdings (Group) Co. Ltd.'s (CIFI) Long-Term
Foreign-Currency
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior unsecured rating to 'BB-'
from 'B+'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects CIFI's strong sales performance and
turnover in 1H14, and
the developer's ability to maintain its scale and profitability
under difficult
market conditions. The Stable Outlook is a reflection that its
leverage is
likely to stay healthy at end-2014 following a mild increase in
mid-2014.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Sustainability of Scale: Fitch estimates CIFI's attributable
contracted sales
rose 21% y-o-y in 1H14 to more than CNY8.5bn despite China's
property market
downturn. The company also maintained healthy sales turnover at
1.1x of last
twelve months (LTM) contracted sales/total debt or 0.8x of LTM
contracted
sales/adjusted inventory. The sales efficiency reflects the
company's greater
resilience in different market conditions compared with
lower-rated peers.
Stabilising Leverage: CIFI's net debt/adjusted inventory
increased to around 42%
at mid-2014 from 33% at end-2013, mainly due to a CNY3.5bn
payment of committed
land premium. However, its leverage is likely to be below 40% at
end-2014,
largely because of the relatively small committed land premium
payment of
CNY1.9bn and higher cash collection from contracted sales for
the rest of the
year.
Improved EBITDA Margin: CIFI's high asset turnover and product
types kept its
EBITDA margin at the low end among its peers. However, Fitch
expects a gradual
increase in contracted average selling price (ASP) to
CNY12,000/sqm in 1H14 from
below CNY10,000/sqm two years ago and a bigger share for office
sales in its
product mix, which may improve the EBITDA margin to around 20%
in the next 12
months.
Focus on Higher-Tier Cities: CIFI has a diversified presence in
the Yangtze
River Delta, Bohai Economic Rim, and Central Western Region,
reducing its
exposure to uncertainties inherent in local policies and local
economies while
providing room to scale up. With around 90% of attributable land
bank in first-
and second-tier cities at mid-2014, the company is less exposed
to housing
oversupply in lower-tier cities.
Substantial JV: CIFI has 9.5m sqm of gross floor area (GFA) of
total land bank,
but only around 80% of the GFA is attributable to the company as
many of the
acquisitions were made through joint ventures. Fitch believes
the company will
continue to form joint ventures with other developers in the
next 24 months to
avoid competition that could inflate land prices and to reduce
the burden of
having to pay land premiums.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
positive rating
action include:
-Annual attributable contracted sales rising above CNY30bn with
a healthy
financial profile and the current product mix
-Maintaining the current strategy of high cash-flow turnover,
such that
contracted sales/total debt is sustained at over 1.3x
-EBITDA margin over 20% on a sustained basis
Negative: Future developments that may, individually or
collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Substantial decrease in scale from 2014, or contracted sales/
total debt
falling below 1x on a sustained basis
- EBITDA margin declining to 15% or lower
- Net debt to adjusted net inventory rising towards 45% on a
sustained basis
- Deviation from the current fast churn-out and high cash-flow
turnover business
model
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Andy Chang
Associate Director
+852 2263 9914
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
28th Floor, Two Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Secondary Analyst
Vanessa Chan
Director
+852 2263 9559
Committee Chairperson
Kalai Pillay
Senior Director
+65 6796 7221
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, "Corporate Rating Methodology: Including
Short-Term Ratings
and Parent and Subsidiary Linkage", dated 28 May 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com
