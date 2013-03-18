(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, March 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the trust
preferred
securities (TRUPs) issued by Citizens Funding Trust (CFT), a
subsidiary of
Citizens Republic Bancorp, from 'C' to 'CCC'. The TRUPs remain
on Rating Watch
Positive. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
The preferred ratings have been upgraded as CRBC has brought
current and resumed
interest payments on its related junior subordinated debt issued
by CFT. This
has allowed CFT to declare and pay associated accrued dividends
to TRUPs
holders. CFT's ratings remain on Rating Watch Positive given
CRBC's pending
merger with Firstmerit Corp (FMER) scheduled to close in the
second quarter of
2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Now that the subject TRUPs are considered performing, their
ratings are notched
off of CRBC's Viability Rating (VR). Given their performing
status and in
accordance with Fitch's criteria for assessing and rating bank
subordinated and
hybrid securities, the TRUPs are being upgraded to 'CCC'.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by CRBC and
its subsidiaries
are all notched down from CRBC's VR in accordance with Fitch's
assessment of
each instrument's respective non-performance and relative loss
severity risk
profiles, which vary considerably. Their ratings, therefore, are
primarily
sensitive to any change in the VR of CRBC.
Fitch currently rates Citizens Republic Bancorp as follows:
--Long Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'B';
--Short Term IDR 'B';
--Viability Rating 'b'.
The rating actions are as follows:
Fitch has upgraded the following; the Rating Watch remains
Positive:
Citizens Funding Trust I
--Preferred stock to 'CCC/RR6'from 'C/RR6'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Doriana Gamboa
Director
+1-212-908-0865
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Bain K. Rumohr, CFA
Associate Director
+1-312-368-3153
Committee Chairperson
Christopher D. Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. The
ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
In addition to the source(s) of information identified in
Fitch's Master
Criteria, these actions were additionally informed by
information provided by
the companies.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012);
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies' (Aug. 10,
2012);
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities'
' (Dec. 5,
2012)
--'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions' (Aug. 16, 2012).
