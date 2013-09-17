(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
ratings of Citizen
Republic Bancorp's (CRBC) and its bank subsidiary following the
company's
acquisition by FirstMerit Corporation (FMER) Additionally, Fitch
has assigned
long- and short-term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to FMER and
its main bank
subsidiary, FirstMerit N.A. of 'BBB+/F2'. The Rating Outlook is
Stable. A full
list of ratings follows at the end of this release.
RATING ACTION RATIONALE
Since the CRBC entities have been merged into FMER and its
affiliates, their
IDRs, and Viability Ratings (VRs) are removed from Rating Watch
Positive and
aligned with those of FMER, and withdrawn. A complete list of
ratings affected
by this transaction is provided at the end of this release.
FMER's assigned ratings are supported by the company's continued
stable
financial performance, good market position in core markets,
solid asset
quality, and an adequate capital position given its risk
profile. The Stable
Outlook reflects Fitch's view that the combined entity will
generate reasonable
earnings and maintain adequate capital levels for its rating
category over the
long term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs and VR
FMER has grown through acquisitions recently, and thus has put
itself at risk of
potentially failing to integrate efficiently or timely. However,
management has
shown the ability to assimilate people, branch networks and IT
systems in such a
manner. In the most recent case of acquiring CRBC, the company
estimates that it
will incur nearly $10 million less in integration costs while
maintaining
similar cost-saves when the deal was initially announced.
Fitch observes that FMER has generated consistent earnings
performance not only
throughout the credit crisis but coming out of it as well. When
adjusting for
one-time items relating to the acquisition of CRBC, core
earnings, measured by
pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) are around 1.5% with the
company generating a
bottom-line return on average assets (ROA) of between 85 basis
points (bps) and
95 bps. Fitch believes that cost saves could augment earnings
performance, in
the near-to-mid-term, they will most likely be off-set by net
interest margin
compression given the asset-sensitive nature of FMER's balance
sheet.
Asset quality metrics are in line relative to similarly rated
peers. After
consistently falling for several quarters, non-performing assets
(NPAs;
inclusive of accruing TDRs but exclusive of covered loans)
ticked up to 1.4% in
the second quarter of 2013 (2Q'13) primarily due CRBC's OREO
portfolio coming on
balance sheet. However, the company has shown the ability to
work down NPAs with
relatively small credit costs. FMER's net charge-offs over the
last five
quarters have averaged 38 bps, in line with similarly rated
peers.
Fitch views the FMER's capital levels as adequate for its rating
and overall
risk profile. At June 30, 2013, the company reported ratios of
7.6%, 11.4% and
13.9% for tangible common equity, Tier 1 risk-based capital, and
total
risk-based capital, respectively. Fitch notes that the company
has maintained
capital at these levels even after creating a balance sheet 50%
larger than at
year-end 2012 (YE12) through the acquisition of CRBC. Fitch
would expect the
company to maintain these types of capital ratios if its taste
for sizable
acquisitions continues.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRs and VR
Ratings could be pressured if operating performance trended
downward in
comparison to most recent quarters and below peer averages.
Given that FMER's
profitability, capital and credit metrics are in-line with
similarly 'BBB+'
Fitch-rated peers, Fitch believes FMER's ratings are on the high
end of its
potential range.
RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating
Floors
FMER has a Support Rating of '5' and Support Rating Floor of
'NF'. In Fitch's
view, FMER is not systemically important and therefore, Fitch
believes the
probability of support is unlikely. IDRs and VRs do not
incorporate any support.
The ratings were unsolicited by and have been provided by Fitch
as a service to
investors.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria' (Aug. 15,
2012).
