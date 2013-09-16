(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, September 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded CNA
Financial
Corporation's (CNA) Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB+' from
'BBB' and its
senior unsecured debt to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. Also, Fitch has
upgraded the Insurer
Financial Strength (IFS) ratings of CNA's property/casualty
insurance
subsidiaries to 'A' from 'A-'. The Rating Outlook for all
ratings is Stable. A
full rating list is shown below.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch's rationale for the upgrade reflects steady improvements
in
capitalization, stable earnings, and overall good reserve
quality, all of which
improve Fitch's confidence that CNA's financial performance will
maintain the
stability demonstrated over the past five years. The ratings
also reflect
anticipated challenges in a competitive property/casualty market
rate
environment, the potential for adverse reserve development and
deterioration in
runoff operations.
CNA reported a first-half 2013 GAAP calendar year combined ratio
of 101.5% an
improvement over year-end 2012's 105% but above a five-year
average of 98.7%.
Excluding the impact of reserve development, CNA reported a GAAP
accident year
combined ratio of 102.5% for first half of 2013 an improvement
from the prior
year of 108.3% and below a five-year average of 105%.
CNA continues to post favorable reserve development in its core
property/casualty business, a trend that started with year-end
2007 results. The
company has taken several steps to bring stability to reserves.
Fitch's upgrade
for CNA incorporates these trends and therefore it is not
anticipated that
reserves will develop unfavorably in excess of 5% of the prior
year's equity
going forward.
CNA's financial leverage ratio improved to 18.7% as of June 30,
2013 compared to
19.0% at Dec. 31, 2012. GAAP earnings-based interest coverage
improved
significantly to 8.5x as of June 30, 2013 compared to 5.8x at
year-end 2012.
Fitch expects that over the next 12-18 months CNA's financial
leverage and
earnings-based interest coverage will approximate current
levels.
CNA's capital position remains solid with stated GAAP
stockholders' equity of
$11.9 billion at June 30, 2013 and operating leverage of 0.64x.
CNA's Prism
Capital Score is 'Strong' as of year-end 2012.
Fitch's rating rationale continues to recognize Loews' ownership
of CNA, as the
company benefits from the financial flexibility of a strong
majority owner and
is able to manage the company with a more long-term approach.
Loews has
demonstrated its support over the years through various actions
that have
improved CNA's capitalization. Fitch views Loews' continued
commitment as likely
to lessen the magnitude of potential downgrades should CNA's
creditworthiness
deteriorate, but considers CNA's ratings as standalone.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Key rating triggers that could lead to an upgrade include:
--GAAP calendar year combined ratio for the ongoing
property/casualty business
of approximately 100% or better over several years;
--Strong improvement in total operating earnings that result in
return on equity
(ROE) of 9% and operating EBIT interest coverage at 9x or
better;
--Overall flat to favorable GAAP loss reserve development;
--Achieving a Prism score of 'Very Strong' or higher for several
consecutive
years;
--Debt-to-total capital maintained below 25%.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include:
--Charges related to investments or runoff operations which
impede the company's
ability to generate 4-5% annual growth in shareholders' equity
before dividends
and share repurchases (excluding FAS 115);
--Operating at GAAP calendar year combined ratio of
approximately 105% or
higher;
--Decline in total operating earnings that result in ROE below
6% and operating
EBIT interest coverage at 6x or lower;
--Adverse GAAP reserve development in excess of 5% of prior
year's equity;
--Achieving a Prism score of 'Adequate' or below;
--Debt-to-total capital maintained above 30%.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook:
CNA Financial Corporation
--IDR to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
--$549 million 5.85% due Dec. 15, 2014 to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--$350 million 6.5% due Aug. 15, 2016 to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--$150 million 6.95% due Jan. 15, 2018 to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--$350 million 7.35% due Nov. 15, 2019 to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--$500 million 5.875% due Aug. 15, 2020 to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--$400 million 5.75% due Aug. 15, 2021 to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--$243 million 7.25% due Nov. 15, 2023 to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Continental Casualty Company Group Members:
Continental Casualty Company
American Casualty Company of Reading, Pennsylvania
Columbia Casualty Company
National Fire Insurance Company of Hartford
The Continental Insurance Company
The Continental Insurance Company of New Jersey
Transportation Insurance Company
Valley Forge Insurance Company
Surety Bonding Company of America
Universal Surety of America
Western Surety Company
--IFS to 'A' from 'A-'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Gerald B. Glombicki, CPA
Director
+1-312-606-2354
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Secondary Analyst
Brian C. Schneider, CPA, CPCU, ARe
Senior Director
+1-312-606-2321
Committee Chairperson
R. Andrew Davidson, CFA
Senior Director
+1-312-368-3144
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The issuer did not participate in the rating process, or provide
additional
information, beyond the issuer's available public disclosure.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Insurance Rating Methodology (Aug. 19, 2013).
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.