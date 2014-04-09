(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, April 09 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Germany-based
COREALCREDIT BANK AG's (COREALCREDIT) Long- and Short-term
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDR) to 'BBB' and 'F2' respectively, from 'BBB-' and
'F3'. The Rating
Outlook is Stable. At the same time Fitch has withdrawn
COREALCREDIT's Support
Rating Floor (SRF) of 'BBB-' and its Viability Rating (VR) of
'bb' .
Aareal Bank AG's (Aareal) ratings are unaffected by the rating
action. A full
list of rating actions is provided at the end of this
commentary.
The rating action followed Aareal's completion of the
acquisition of
COREALCREDIT announced in December 2013.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, SUPPORT RATING, SRF, SENIOR DEBT,
SUBORDINATED DEBT,
VR
The upgrades of COREALCREDIT's IDRs and senior debt reflect
Fitch's expectation
that Aareal would support COREALCREDIT, if needed. The ratings,
following the
upgrades, are at the same level as Aareal's VR of 'bbb',
reflecting the bank's
ability to provide support from its own resources (see "Fitch
Affirms Aareal at
'A-'; Maintains COREALCREDIT on RWP"). The ratings of
COREALCREDIT also factor
in a very strong propensity for Aareal to support COREALCREDIT,
underpinned by a
profit-and- loss sharing agreement between the two financial
institutions.
The acquisition by Aareal has resulted in a change of support
source for
COREALCREDIT to institutional (from Aareal) from sovereign
(Germany;
AAA/Stable), and consequently, in today's withdrawal of
COREALCREDIT's SRF.
Fitch's expectations of support-driven ratings for EU banks were
expressed in a
series of rating action comments on 26 March 2014, including
"Fitch Revises
Outlooks on 18 EU Commercial Banks to Negative on Weakening
Support", where
Fitch stated that SRFs of EU banks, including Aareal, are likely
to be revised
downwards within the next one to two years. This would reflect
further progress
being made in implementing the legislative and practical aspects
of enabling
effective bank resolution frameworks, thereby reducing implicit
sovereign
support for the banks. However, mitigating factors, which could
arise in the
meantime, include upgrades of VRs to the level of current SRFs,
significant
increases in buffers of junior debt or corporate actions.
COREALCREDIT's upgraded Short-term IDR of 'F2' is the higher of
two potential
Short-term IDRs that map to a Long-term IDR of 'BBB'. This
reflects both the
greater likelihood of state support being available through
Aareal to
COREALCREDIT in the short-term as well as Aareal's broader
funding franchise,
which should benefit COREALCREDIT's access to liquidity.
COREALCREDIT's capital, funding and liquidity will be managed at
a consolidated
level - meaning COREALCREDIT's liquidity will benefit from
Aareal's sound
funding access - and the profit-and-loss sharing agreement will
mutualise the
two banks' earnings. Consequently, Fitch has withdrawn
COREALCREDIT's VR.
COREALCREDIT's subordinated debt ratings are now anchored to and
are one notch
below Aareal's VR, based on Fitch's assumption that support from
Aareal to
COREALCREDIT will extend to these securities.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - COREALCREDIT's IDRs, SR, SENIOR DEBT AND
SUBORDINATED
DEBT
COREALCREDIT's IDRs, SR, senior and subordinated debt ratings
share the same
sensitivities as Aareal's VR. They are also sensitive to a
weakening in Fitch's
assumptions around the propensity of Aareal to provide timely
support to
COREALCREDIT. Any upgrade of Aareal's VR would likely result in
an upgrade of
COREALCREDIT's Long-term IDR, SR, senior and subordinated debt
ratings.
COREALCREDIT BANK AG:
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-', Rating Watch
Positive removed;
Outlook Stable
Short-term IDR: upgraded to 'F2' from 'F3'; Rating Watch
Positive removed
Senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Rating
Watch Positive
removed
Subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BBB-' from 'BB-'; Rating Watch
Positive removed
Support Rating: affirmed at '2'
Support Rating Floor: withdrawn at 'BBB-'
Viability Rating: withdrawn at 'bb'
