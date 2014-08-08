(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, August 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
COREALCREDIT BANK
AG's (COREALCREDIT; BBB/F2/Stable) mortgage Pfandbriefe to 'AA'
from 'AA-' and
removed the rating from Watch Positive. The Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade follows COREALCREDIT's announcement to withdraw its
public
overcollateralisation (OC) commitment, effective 8 August 2014
(see "Fitch
Places COREALCREDIT's Mortgage Pfandbriefe on Rating Watch
Positive" dated 10
July 2014 on www.fitchratings.com).
Following the withdrawal, Fitch bases its analysis on the lowest
observed OC
within the past 12 months, currently 14.9%, which is above
COREALCREDIT's former
public OC commitment of 13.0%.
The 'AA' Pfandbrief rating is based on COREALCREDIT's Long-term
Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) of 'BBB', an IDR uplift of '2', a Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) of '4'
(moderate risk) and the 14.9% OC that Fitch takes into account
in its analysis
which provides more protection than the 14.0% breakeven OC. The
Stable Outlook
for the covered bonds rating is primarily driven by the Stable
Outlook on
COREALCREDIT's IDR.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Pfandbrief rating would be vulnerable to downgrade if any of
the following
occurs: (i) the IDR is downgraded by three or more notches to
'BB' or below; or
(ii) the sum of notches represented by the IDR uplift and the
Discontinuity Cap
(D-Cap) is reduced by three or more notches; or (iii) or the OC
that Fitch
considers in its analysis drops below Fitch's 'AA' breakeven
level of 14.0%.
If OC falls to 0% on a nominal, or 2% on a net present value
basis, the minimum
required by German Pfandbrief legislation, it would not be
sufficient to allow
for timely payment of the Pfandbriefe after an issuer default.
As a result the
Pfandbrief rating would likely be downgraded to 'A' because this
level of OC
would limit the covered bond rating to one-notch rating uplift
for superior
recovery prospects above COREALCREDIT's IDR as adjusted by the
IDR uplift.
The Fitch breakeven OC for the covered bond rating will be
affected by, among
others, the profile of the cover assets relative to outstanding
covered bonds,
which can change over time, even in the absence of new issuance.
Therefore the
breakeven OC to maintain the covered bond rating cannot be
assumed to remain
stable over time.
More details on the portfolio and Fitch's analysis are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Tobias Bayerl
Analyst
+49 69 768 076 126
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
D-60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Mathias Pleissner
Director
+49 69 768 076 133
Committee Chairperson
Rebecca Holter
Senior Director
+49 69 768 076 261
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria' dated 10
March 2014,
'Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans
Securing Covered
Bonds' dated 22 May 2014 and 'Covered Bonds Rating Criteria -
Mortgage Liquidity
and Refinance Stress Addendum', dated 04 February 2014 are
available at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria
here
Covered Bonds Rating Criteria â€“ Mortgage Liquidity and
Refinancing Stress
Addendum
here
Criteria for the Analysis of Commercial Real Estate Loans
Securing Covered Bonds
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
