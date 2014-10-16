(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TAIPEI, October 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has today upgraded Cosmos Bank, Taiwan (Cosmos) to 'A+(twn)' from 'BBB+(twn)', resolving the Rating Watch Positive that it was placed under in February 2014. The Outlook is Stable. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this rating action commentary. KEY RATING DRIVERS - NATIONAL RATINGS The upgrade reflects Fitch's view that Cosmos will benefit from the parental support from China Development Financial Holding Corporation (CDFHC), which has a stronger credit profile than that of the Cosmos on a stand-alone basis. Following a share swap on 15 September 2014, Cosmos is now a 100% subsidiary of CDFHC. Fitch believes CDFHC is highly likely to support Cosmos, if needed, because Cosmos is a core part of CDFHC's strategy to be a diversified universal banking group that offers commercial banking, investment banking and asset management services. Fitch's assessment of Cosmos considers the transfer of assets from China Industrial Development Bank's (CDIB) corporate banking and global financial market divisions to Cosmos, according to the group's announced plan. Cosmos' ratings reflect Fitch's assessment of CDFHC's credit profile, which is mainly underpinned by its investment banking operation - namely KGI Securities (KGI) and CDIB's direct investment business. Both entities are fully owned subsidiaries of CDFHC. Fitch estimates that they will together account for about 60%-70% of group's equity in 2014-2016. CDFHC also has a strong market position in the brokerage and principal investment business in Taiwan, a track record of earnings generation capability, and a direct investment portfolio fully funded by its own equity. CDFHC, on a stand-alone basis, has adequate capitalisation and is moderately leveraged. The Stable Outlook is underpinned by KGI's strong domestic franchise and moderate risk appetite. The group plans to reduce CDIB's direct investment portfolio to release capital to support the development of its commercial banking business through Cosmos. Fitch expects Cosmos' credit profile to strengthen markedly with the integration of CDIB's corporate banking and global financial markets business. This is a result of enhanced funding in terms of diversity, stability and costs; improved franchise with larger scale; more comprehensive range of products and services, additional group resources for cross-selling; and more diversified credit exposure with a decreasing proportion of higher-risk unsecured personal lending. RATING SENSITIVITIES - NATIONAL RATINGS Cosmos' ratings would be affected by any changes in Fitch's assessment of the credit profiles of KGI and CDFHC and/or any changes in Cosmos' status and strategic importance within the group. This is based on Fitch's expectation that investment banking will continue to account for a larger part of the group's equity than commercial banking and that Cosmos' stand-alone profile will remain weaker than CDFHC's in the coming two years. The group's overall risk is poised to decrease with the transformation of CDIB's direct investment business into asset management. However, this is counterbalanced by Cosmos' asset expansion, which could weigh on its stand-alone credit profile as well as that of the group if it is not well-managed and results in weakened asset quality and/or capitalisation. As such, Fitch believes that Cosmos' credit profile would most likely be a major influence on the group's consolidated risk profile in the next two years. As CDIB slowly divests its direct investment portfolio, CDFHC's credit profile will be most sensitive to KGI's risk-taking relative to capitalisation, KGI's new growth initiatives outside its home market and CDFHC's stand-alone financial flexibility. A stronger balance sheet and enhanced earnings quality at KGI could trigger a rating upgrade, all else being equal. Conversely, any sharp increase in KGI's risk appetite, including overly-aggressive growth in high-risk emerging markets; unexpected large trading losses that result in material deterioration in capitalisation; and/or over-reliance on leverage that weakens its consolidated liquidity and capitalisation may trigger a negative rating action. The full list of rating actions is as follows: Cosmos: National Long-Term rating upgraded to 'A+(twn)' from 'BBB+(twn)'; Stable Outlook National Short-Term rating upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2' Contacts: Primary Analyst Jenifer Chou, CFA, FRM Associate Director +886 2 8175 7605 Fitch Australia Pty Ltd, Taiwan Branch Suite 1306, 13F, 205, Tun Hwa N. Rd., Taipei Secondary Analyst Sophia Chen, CFA, CPA Director +886 2 8175 7604 Committee Chairperson Tim Roche Senior Director +61 2 8256 0310 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Note to editors: Fitch's National ratings provide a relative measure of creditworthiness for rated entities in countries with relatively low international sovereign ratings and where there is demand for such ratings. The best risk within a country is rated 'AAA' and other credits are rated only relative to this risk. National ratings are designed for use mainly by local investors in local markets and are signified by the addition of an identifier for the country concerned, such as 'AAA(twn)' for National ratings in Taiwan. Specific letter grades are not therefore internationally comparable. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. 