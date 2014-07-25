(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK/SAN SALVADOR, July 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has
upgraded Credomatic
International Corporation's (CIC) long-term Issuer Default
Rating (IDR) to
'BBB+' from 'BBB', following the recent upgrade of Banco de
Bogota, S.A. IDRs
and Viability Ratings (VR). (For additional information see
'Fitch Upgrades
Banco de Bogota to 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable', dated July 21 2014
and available at
www.fitchratings.com.)
Fitch has also affirmed CIC's Support Rating at '2'. The Rating
Outlook is
Stable. A full list of CIC's ratings follows at the end of this
press release.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of CIC's IDR reflects the high probability of
support that Fitch
believes the entity would receive from its parent Banco de
Bogota, should it be
needed. CIC is considered a 'core' subsidiary of its parent,
based on its
meaningful size (23.3% of Banco de Bogota's consolidated assets
as of December
2013), its important contribution to consolidated net income
(37%), and its key
role in the group's regional strategy. CIC is a bank holding
company of six
self-standing banks as well as credit card companies domiciled
in Central
America operating under a common brand in the region. As such,
the overall size
of CIC does not limit Banco de Bogota's capacity to provide
support should it be
required since the correlation between its operating
subsidiaries is not high.
As a reference, the subsidiary with the largest size represents
just 8% of Banco
de Bogota's assets.
The Stable Outlook reflects that CIC's IDR will likely remain
unchanged over the
foreseeable future assuming that Banco de Bogota keeps its
current risk profile.
CIC is a company incorporated in the British Virgin Islands and
groups
BAC/Credomatic's credit card businesses and commercial banking
operations in
each Central American country with the exception of Panama.
BAC/Credomatic is
the largest financial group in Central America. As of December
2013, CIC has
USD12.2 billion in assets and is a leader in the credit card
business, while
having a dominant market share in the acquiring and issuing
businesses.
CIC exhibits a solid financial performance explained by the
performance of its
operating subsidiaries. The entity's bank subsidiaries are
consistently among
the most profitable banks in each country, driven by a
well-developed revenue
structure that balances interest income and fees and
commissions, good operating
efficiency, and low loan impairment charges.
BAC/Credomatic's activities are robustly funded on a standalone
basis by country
and legal entities. The group has developed an adequate customer
deposits base
that is complemented by an ample ability to obtain funding from
various sources.
Despite the former, all the entities benefit from an integrated
management in
terms of policies, controls and also share the same commercial
branding in the
region.
CIC's capitalization declined after the acquisition of Grupo
Financiero
Reformador (Guatemala) in December 2013. Total assets grew 34.5%
which exceeded
the entity's internal capital generation rates. CIC consolidated
tangible common
equity/tangible assets was 8.3% as of December 2013, while the
capital position
of each of the operating banks is sound and ranges from 11.5% to
13.7% as of
December 2013. Despite the aforementioned reduction on its
capital levels, CIC
reasonable dividend payments and high internal capital
generation capacity bodes
well to recover its capitalization in the short and medium term.
Debt levels at the holding company (CIC) are relatively high
(double leverage of
149%) but is compensated by good debt service coverage ratios
and the possible
support from Banco de Bogota, it should be required.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Changes in CIC's IDR and Support Rating would reflect changes in
Banco de
Bogota's ability and/or propensity to provide support, in case
of need. The IDRs
would move in line with Banco de Bogota's rating unless the
correlation of CIC
subsidiaries increases, which may result in a differentiation of
the rating of
CIC compared to Banco de Bogota.
Fitch has taken the following rating actions:
Credomatic International Corporation:
--Foreign currency long-term IDR upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB';
Outlook Stable;
--Foreign currency short-term IDR affirmed at 'F2';
--Support rating affirmed at '2'.
CIC subsidiaries' national ratings were unaffected by these
actions.
