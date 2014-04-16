(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
long-term Issuer
Default Ratings (IDRs) of Discover Financial Services (DFS) and
Discover Bank
(DB) to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and affirmed the short-term IDRs of
both entities at
'F2'. The Rating Outlook is Stable. A full list of ratings is
detailed at the
end of this release.
The ratings upgrade reflects the company's strong operating
performance over
time, superior asset quality, adequate liquidity, and robust
capital levels
relative to other similarly rated financial institutions.
Furthermore,
Discover's expansion into new consumer asset classes, in
particular private
student lending and personal lending has continued at a measured
pace while
credit performance has performed in line with expectations as
the portfolios
have seasoned.
Ratings remain constrained by Discover's outsized exposure to
consumer lending,
lack of meaningful revenue and funding diversity, and heightened
legislative and
regulatory scrutiny of consumer products. Discover's weaker
company profile as
evidenced by its smaller market share relative to peers (e.g.
Visa, MasterCard
and American Express) also remains a ratings constraint.
Fitch's Stable Outlook reflects the view that positive rating
momentum is
limited. Furthermore, the outlook incorporates Fitch's
expectation for earnings
consistency, prudent portfolio growth, peer-superior asset
quality, and the
maintenance of adequate liquidity and strong risk-adjusted
capitalization. While
Discover will reduce capital ratios to its targeted range over
time, Fitch
expects the bank to do this in a prudent manner.
KEY RATINGS DRIVERS
Discover's ability to generate strong and consistent operating
performance over
time remains a ratings strength. Net income increased to $2.4
billion in 2013,
up 4% from the prior year. The increase was driven by strong
credit trends, loan
growth, and net interest margin expansion. Fitch expects
Discover to post
another solid year of operating performance in 2014 driven, in
part, by loan
growth, strong net interest margins, and expense discipline.
Fitch believes
these factors will help partially offset an expected reduction
in reserve
releases. Discover released $140 million of reserves in 2013,
down from $457
million in 2012 and $1 billion in 2011.
Credit quality remains strong but will likely begin to normalize
in 2014. Net
charge-offs (excluding PCI loans) declined to 2.14% in 2013,
down 31 basis
points (bps) from the prior year period. Net charge-offs on the
credit card
portfolio declined 35 bps year-over-year (yoy) to 2.21% in 2013
and were
significantly below industry peers. Credit performance within
the company's
personal loan and student loan portfolios remained strong in
2013. That said,
Fitch expects private student loan delinquencies and charge-offs
to continue to
gradually rise as the portfolio seasons and more loans enter
repayment.
Discover maintains adequate liquidity, with $18.1 billion of
contingent
liquidity consisting of $11.1 billion primary liquidity (cash
and equivalents
plus liquid securities) and $7 billion of ABS conduit capacity
at Dec. 31, 2013.
Furthermore, approximately $17 billion of the company's loan
portfolio had a
maturity of one year or less. Total available liquidity compares
to $4.3 billion
of ABS maturities and $12.2 billion of deposit maturities over
the next 12
months (as of Dec. 31, 2013).
Liquidity at the parent company is also adequate, with no
schedule debt
maturities until 2017 and approximately $1.8 billion of
liquidity to cover
annual interest ($58 million) and dividend payments ($326
million common, $37
million preferred).
Discover has made progress in enhancing its funding profile,
including
increasing the mix of deposits to 68% of total funding at
year-end (YE) 2013
from 40% in mid-2007. That said, Fitch views Discover's profile
which remains
reliant on the capital markets and internet-based deposits,
including a sizeable
mix of brokered deposits, as a constraint on further positive
ratings momentum.
The durability of Discover's internet-based deposit platform
over time and in a
rising rate environment will be a key determinant in evaluating
the strength of
Discover's funding profile.
Capitalization continues to be a rating strength. Discover ended
2013 with a
Tier I common (T1C) ratio of 14.3%, up 70 bps from the year-ago
period and
well-above similarly rated financial institutions. Although
Fitch expects
capital levels to gradually decline over time as organic growth
and acquisitions
are balanced with capital returns to shareholders.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Prudent Expansion Beyond Cards: Consistent market share gains,
increased revenue
diversity, and strong credit performance in non-card loan
categories over time
may support positive ratings momentum. Other factors supporting
positive rating
actions may include market share gains in card payments,
enhanced funding
flexibility and/or further clarity on regulatory and legislative
issues
(particularly as it relates to the student loan sector).
Deteriorating Operating Performance: Negative rating action
could be driven by a
decline in earnings performance, resulting from a decrease in
market share or an
inability to contain costs, a weakening liquidity profile,
significant
reductions in capitalization, and/or potential new and more
onerous rules and
regulations. Negative rating momentum could also be driven by an
inability of
DFS to maintain its competitive position and earnings prospects
in an
increasingly digitized payment landscape.
