Sept 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded the class E notes of DTC Eight and affirmed another 44 classes of
notes in eight DTC transactions. Of the 45 classes of notes, Outlooks on three notes were
revised to Positive from Stable, while the Outlooks for the rest remain unchanged. A full rating
breakdown is at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of the class E notes of DTC Eight reflects growth in credit
enhancement (CE) levels. Fitch expects the improvement in CE levels to continue
and the notes to be repaid at a faster pace than the other rated notes in this
transaction, in accordance with transaction agreements.
The affirmations of the 44 classes of notes reflect Fitch's view that available
CE levels are sufficient to support the current ratings. Fitch revised the
Outlooks on each of the three class E notes of DTC Four, Five and Six to
Positive from Stable, reflecting that these notes are likely to be repaid at a
faster pace than the other rated notes, similar to the class E notes of DTC
Eight.
The Positive Outlook on the class B and C notes of DTC Two reflects continued
improvement in CE levels. Although similar improvement has been observed in DTC
One and Three, Fitch believes DTC Two is relatively better in credit, compared
with DTC One and Three, in terms of loan diversification and the liquidity
protection. DTC One has a smaller number of loans in the underlying pool than
other transactions, leading Fitch to assume greater performance volatility in
higher rating stress scenarios. For DTC Three, the absence of an advancing agent
has left its liquidity protection relatively weaker compared with other
transactions.
All of the transactions are securitisations of mortgage loans backed by
multi-family apartment properties. The master lease structure in place
contributes to stable loan performance and for each of the eight transactions,
delinquencies and defaults have been limited to date. Fitch expects this trend
to continue.
Fitch considers the cash flow performance of the underlying properties to be
moderately below the agency's initial assumptions due to a decline in rent
income. This has led to an increase in net loss assumption from each underlying
pool in stressed scenarios. However, this has been offset by improved CE levels.
Six transactions, other than DTC Three and Eight, have exposure to an ineligible
Japanese counterparty as account bank that undermines support for their 'AAAsf'
rating. However, Fitch's analysis takes into account the sufficient protection
via their available liquidity mechanism and CE levels against their exposure to
such counterparty ('A-'/Stable/'F1').
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An unexpected increase in the delinquency or default rate may lead to higher
loss assumption, which may, in turn, affect the ratings of the notes. However,
given the growth in CE levels to date and master-lease structure in place, the
risk of downgrade due to asset performance deterioration is considered low.
For DTC Three and DTC Eight, Fitch continues to believe that these transactions
have available cash reserves to address liquidity risk in the absence of an
advancing agent. This view is based on the expected stable performance of the
loan pools, note amortisation and a low interest rate environment in Japan.
Therefore, an unexpected increase in interest rates may lead to negative rating
action on these transactions.
The full list of rating actions is as follows.
DTC One Special Purpose Company:
JPY86m Class A-1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.76bn Class A-2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY3m Class A-3 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.32bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.18bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.32bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.35bn Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
DTC Two Funding Limited:
JPY1.38bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.47bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Positive
JPY0.28bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Positive
JPY0.38bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.85bn Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY2.51bn Class J notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
DTC Three Funding Limited:
JPY2.14bn Class A-1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY1.46bn Class A-2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.87bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.54bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.69bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.776bn Class E notes affirmed at 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
DTC Four Funding Limited:
JPY4.09bn Class A-1 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY2.04bn Class A-2 notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.51bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.51bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.51bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.16bn Class E notes affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable
DTC Five Funding Limited :
JPY6.64bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.56bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.56bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.56bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.26bn Class E notes affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook revised to Positive from Stable
DTC Six Funding Limited:
JPY7.95bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.65bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.69bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.54bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.22bn Class E notes affirmed at 'BB+sf'; Outlook revised to Positive from
Stable
DTC Seven Funding Limited:
JPY9.73bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY1.2bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY1.06bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.88bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
The class N notes were fully redeemed in June 2013.
DTC Eight Funding Limited:
JPY12.26bn Class A notes affirmed at 'AAAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY1.47bn Class B notes affirmed at 'AAsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY1.33bn Class C notes affirmed at 'Asf'; Outlook Stable
JPY1bn Class D notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.12bn Class E notes upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
JPY0.6bn Class N notes affirmed at 'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
All tranche balances are as of 24 September 2013.