(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
credit ratings of
Duke Realty Corporation (NYSE: DRE) and its operating
partnership, Duke Realty
Limited Partnership (collectively, Duke, or the company) as
follows:
Duke Realty Corporation
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Preferred stock to 'BB+' from 'BB'.
Duke Realty Limited Partnership
--IDR to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured line of credit to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--Senior unsecured notes to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Fitch has also assigned a 'BBB' rating to the company's $250
million senior
unsecured term loan.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
Key Rating Drivers
The ratings take into account Duke's large pool of diversified
industrial,
office, and medical office properties, strong access to various
forms of
capital, and adequate unencumbered asset coverage of unsecured
debt. These
credit strengths are tempered by a modest pro forma liquidity
surplus over the
next several years and execution risk tied to asset sales in the
near term.
Asset Sales Improve Credit Profile
Duke sold $877 million of properties during 2013 at a 6.8%
in-place cap rate.
The transactions furthered previous portfolio repositioning
consistent with a
60%, 25%, 15% mix of bulk industrial, suburban office, and
medical office
building (MOB) assets, respectively. More importantly, the
dispositions
accelerated de-levering while strengthening the durability of
the company's cash
flows. Fitch expects that the company will continue to prune the
portfolio via
suburban office asset sales over the next 12-24 months, further
improving
financial flexibility while reducing exposure to more
capital-intensive
properties. However, there is execution risk in this strategy
given that
occupancy in markets such as St. Louis and Washington D.C.
remains weak and may
pressure the company's ability to sell assets in Fitch's
expected 8%-8.5% cap
rate range.
Appropriate Leverage for Ratings
Leverage based on 4Q'13 recurring operating EBITDA was 6.6x at
Dec. 31, 2013
compared to 7.2x at Dec. 31, 2012 and 6.5x at Dec. 31, 2011
(leverage for 2012
and 2011 are pro forma for a January 2013 common equity issuance
and late-2011
Blackstone suburban office portfolio sale, respectively). Fitch
expects that
leverage will stabilize around 6.5x, driven by approximately
$440 million of
pre-leased development completions in the latter half of 2014
and a 60%/40% mix
between equity and debt on future growth The 6.5x leverage is
appropriate for a
'BBB' rated REIT focused primarily on high-quality bulk
industrial properties.
Fitch defines leverage as net debt-to-recurring operating
EBITDA.
Adequate Fixed Charge Coverage
Fixed charge coverage (FCC) was 1.9x for the year ended 2013, an
increase from
1.6x and 1.5x during 2012 and 2011. Fitch expects that FCC will
exceed 2.0x over
the next 12-24 months and sustain in the low 2.0x range, driven
by low
single-digit same-store net operating income (SSNOI) growth,
accretive
development completions, and lower recurring capex given a
reduced suburban
office footprint. Projected FCC is consistent with the 'BBB'
IDR. Fitch defines
FCC as recurring operating EBITDA, less recurring capital
expenditures and
straight-line rent adjustments, divided by total interest
incurred and preferred
dividends.
Pre-Leasing Mitigates Development Risk
Duke's cost to complete its development pipeline has steadily
increased to 3.9%
of gross assets at Dec. 31, 2013 from 0.7% in 2009. However, the
risk profile of
developments has declined significantly, as 89% (compared to 47%
in 2008 and 61%
in 2009) of the portfolio is pre-leased. Fitch expects the
company to emphasize
pre-leased projects over the near term - a credit positive -
with a measured
appetite for speculative development depending on individual
submarket
fundamentals.
Improving Fundamentals
Duke's SSNOI increased 3.7% in 2013, with all three property
types growing in
excess of 3%. In-service occupancy of 94.2% at Dec. 31, 2013 is
the highest
achieved in over 10 years and has facilitated the company's
ability to push
rents. Renewal leasing spreads increased 3.1% during 2013
compared to 1.5% in
2012 and (0.9%) in 2011, indicating improving pricing power
across property
types, though suburban office rent growth remains muted. Strong
operating
results have been somewhat mitigated by increased leasing capex
in suburban
office renewals, where capex per square foot per lease year has
increased
steadily to $2.26 in 2013 from $1.40 in 2009.
Adequate Financial Flexibility
Duke has no unsecured maturities until February 2015 and, on
average, only 11.3%
of pro rata debt matures annually during the next five years,
indicating modest
refinancing risk. The company's liquidity profile is also
adequate with total
sources of liquidity covering total uses by 1.0x for 2014-2016.
When including
Duke's cost to complete the development pipeline, coverage
weakens to 0.8x.
Fitch expects asset sales and equity issuance under the
company's at-the-market
(ATM) equity program will offset the liquidity shortfall. Fitch
defines
liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity divided by uses of
liquidity.
Sources of liquidity include unrestricted cash, availability
under the unsecured
revolving credit facility, and projected retained cash flow from
operating
activities after dividends. Uses of liquidity include pro rata
debt maturities,
expected recurring capital expenditures, and remaining
development costs.
DRE's liquidity profile is also supported by 2.1x pro forma
unencumbered asset
coverage of unsecured debt assuming a stressed 8.25% cap rate,
which is
consistent with a 'BBB' rating.
Conservative Dividend Payout
Accretive growth and a flat per share dividend drove the
company's AFFO payout
ratio lower to 74% in 2013 compared to 80% in 2012 and 84% in
2011. This leads
to solid internally generated cash flow of roughly $75 million
annually that is
available to service fixed charges and fund external growth.
Fitch expects the
dividend to increase moderately over the next 12-24 months given
continued
accretive growth from development completions, improved
operational stability
from the realigned portfolio, and fact that the quarterly
dividend has remained
at $0.17/share since 2009, which is inconsistent with peers.
Nonetheless, Fitch
expects the AFFO payout ratio to remain in a prudent range.
Strong Access to Capital
Since 2006, Duke has raised on average $478 million of unsecured
bonds per annum
at a 5.4% coupon, demonstrating strong access to capital. The
company has also
raised $2 billion of common equity and $535 million of preferred
equity during
that span. Duke's established presence in the capital markets
and underlying
liquidity in its securities is a credit positive that enhances
financial
flexibility. Fitch notes that 29% of common equity issuance
during that span
consisted of $575 million raised in 2009 at $7.65/share or 30%
discount to
consensus net asset value (NAV) at the time. The severe dilution
incurred by
shareholders may affect the company's willingness to issue well
below NAV in the
future.
Stable Outlook
The Stable Rating Outlook is based on Fitch's expectation that
leverage will
stabilize around 6.5x, that coverage will exceed 2.0x, and that
the company will
maintain adequate financial flexibility over the near- to
medium-term.
Preferred Stock Notching
The two-notch differential between DRE's IDR and preferred stock
rating is
consistent with Fitch's criteria for corporate entities with a
'BBB' IDR. These
preferred securities are deeply subordinated and have loss
absorption elements
that would likely result in poor recoveries in the event of a
corporate default.
Rating Sensitivities
The following factors may have a positive impact on the ratings
and/or Rating
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 6.0x (as of
Dec. 31, 2013,
leverage was 6.6x;
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining above 2.5x (LTM coverage
was 1.9x).
The following factors may have a negative impact on the ratings
and/or Rating
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 7.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of FCC sustaining below 1.5x.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Reinor Bazarewski
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0291
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst:
Stephen Boyd, CFA
Director
+1-212-908-9153
Committee Chairperson
Mike Paladino
Senior Director
+1-212-908-9113
Media Relations: Sandro Scenga, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0278,
Email:
sandro.scenga@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
