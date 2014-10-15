(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Togo-based
Ecobank
Transnational Incorporated's (ETI, the holding company of the
pan-African
Ecobank group) Long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B' from
'B-' and
Viability Rating (VR) to 'b' from 'b-'. The Outlook is Stable. A
full list of
rating actions is provided at the end of this commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: IDRs and VR
ETI's Long-term IDR is based on its intrinsic creditworthiness
as reflected in
its VR. The upgrade of ETI's VR and Long-term IDR reflects its
stronger
capitalisation following Nedbank's (BBB/Negative') acquisition
of a 20% stake in
the group in October 2014.
Upon acquisition of the stake, Nedbank converted USD285m
outstanding
subordinated loans, which were accounted for as regulatory tier
2 capital, into
equity and injected an additional USD208m. Due to the debt
conversion and
capital increase, ETI's Fitch core capital ratio improved to
around 16% (from
10.2% at end-FY13) and double leverage declined materially to
around 104% (from
143% at end-FY13). Regulatory tier 1 and total capital ratios
have also improved
to around 16.4% (FYE13: 13%) and 17.3% (FYE13: 16.3%)
respectively. The upgrade
reflects Fitch's assumption that ETI will maintain high capital
ratios and low
double leverage. Furthermore, in Fitch's opinion, with Nedbank
and Qatar
National Bank (QNB; A+/Stable) becoming strategic shareholders,
ETI's access to
capital for its ordinary operations has significantly improved.
QNB's stake
stands at 17%.
As a leading pan-African banking group, ETI has fully fledged
banking
subsidiaries in 36 countries across the region. These countries
are either not
rated or have low ratings (between 'B' and 'BB-'). Fitch
considers ETI's
operating environment volatile and challenging, which has high
influence on the
VR. Fitch also views financial market developments and
regulatory frameworks as
weak in most of these jurisdictions. Around 40% of ETI's assets
are in Nigeria
(BB-/Stable) where its 100%-owned main operating subsidiary,
Ecobank Nigeria, is
based. Therefore, the group's prospects are, to a large extent,
linked to those
of its Nigerian operations, which are improving following
several years of
under-performance.
Fitch expects internal capital generation to improve, given
ETI's strong
profitability trends. ETI has to date proven its ability to
deliver consistently
strong and diverse earnings from its subsidiaries. Although past
performance has
been hampered by high loan impairment charges, mainly in
Nigeria, these are
forecast to decline with improving asset quality. Following
large write-offs its
NPL ratio fell to a low 4.2% at end-1H14, which although
positive, can be
variable given its exposure to emerging industries and low-rated
sovereigns.
Fitch believes ETI will benefit from substantial synergies with
Nedbank and QNB.
These could be in cross-border banking as well the sharing of
technical skills,
strong governance practices and risk management expertise. We
believe ETI has
made good progress in addressing its widely publicised corporate
governance
problems although the benefits of the stronger corporate
governance set-up have
yet to extend to an operational level. Fitch believes
operational risk from
running such a wide network is high.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: IDRs and VR
A material worsening in the operating environment, increasing
double leverage
and weaker capitalisation could lead to a downgrade in ETI's VR
and consequently
its IDRs. Furthermore, weaker funding and liquidity and asset
quality
deterioration could also trigger a downgrade. Upside potential
to the VR is
limited at present given the volatile and challenging
environment where ETI
operates.
KEY RATING DRIVERS: Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
ETI's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor, at 5 and 'No
Floor' respectively,
reflect Fitch's opinion that there is no reasonable assumption
that sovereign
support would be forthcoming for the group. Although Ecobank
Nigeria, the
group's largest subsidiary, could receive support from Nigeria,
if required,
sovereign support from Nigeria is unlikely to extend to ETI or
other parts of
the group.
While Nedbank and QNB are long-term and strategic investors in
ETI, their
current stakes in the group and the limited integration of
operations currently
mean that institutional support cannot be relied upon. As a
result institutional
support is not factored in the ratings.
RATING SENSITIVITIES: Support Rating and Support Rating Floor
The Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are unlikely to be
upgraded unless
there is a substantial change in assumptions around the
increased propensity or
ability of Nigeria to provide support to the entire group beyond
the sole
Nigerian operations.
ETI's Ratings
Long-term foreign currency IDR: upgraded to 'B' from 'B-';
Stable Outlook
Short-term foreign currency IDR: affirmed at 'B'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'b' from 'b-'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
