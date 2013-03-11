March 11 (The following statement was released by the rating agency) BANGKOK/SINGAPORE/SYDNEY, March 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings (Thailand) Limited has upgraded the National Long-Term rating of Ek-Chai Distribution System Company Limited's (ECDS) debentures due 2015 to 'AAA(tha)' from 'AA+(tha)'. The Outlook is revised to Negative from Stable. The debentures are guaranteed by UK-based Tesco PLC (Tesco; 'A-'/Negative), a majority shareholder of ECDS. Key Rating Drivers The upgrade follows the agency's upgrade of the Country Ceiling of the Kingdom of Thailand to 'A-' from 'BBB+' while the Outlook revision reflects the Outlook of the guarantor's rating. The rating of ECDS's guaranteed debentures is based on the full and irrevocable guarantee provided by Tesco. However, some conditions on the guarantee are subject to transfer and convertibility (T&C) risk and sovereign interventions, which are captured by the Thai sovereign's Country Ceiling. Rating Sensitivities Positive - Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to positive rating action include: - A revision of Tesco's Outlook or an upgrade of its rating. Negative - Future developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to negative rating action include: - A downgrade of Tesco's rating. It should be noted that a one-notch change in an International rating could result in a change in a National Rating of more than one notch