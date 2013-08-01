(The following statement was released by the rating agency) NEW YORK, August 01 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Emigrant Bancorp Inc.'s (EMIG) long-term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'B+' from 'B'. The ratings for the bank subsidiaries were affirmed at 'B+'. The Ratings Outlook remains Stable. A full list of ratings follows at the end of this release. RATING ACTION AND RATIONALE The upgrade of EMIG's IDR reflects reduced liquidity risk at the holding company. With the additional liquidity from the bank subsidiary, the holding company repaid $283 million of its TARP shares, which were set to reprice to a 9% coupon in 2014, up from 5%. Furthermore, Fitch believes that the additional flexibility at the holding company has reduced uncertainty around the $200 million of senior notes coming due in 2014. RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES Asset quality metrics are improving, though non-performing assets (NPAs) remain stubbornly high. The elevated level of NPAs remain a drag on EMIGs current ratings. NPAs are driven primarily by EMIG's residential portfolio. Fitch expects NPAs to remain elevated as the judicial foreclosure process limits the speed at which lenders can resolve problem residential mortgages in New York. That said, credit losses for this portfolio have been minimal as most of the mortgages have relatively low loan to values (LTVs). Earning is a ratings weakness for the institution as core earnings continue to struggle. Given the low interest rate environment, Fitch expects earnings will face headwinds. That said, EMIG's recent branch sale will substantially reduce both interest expense and overhead expenses in the near term. To combat margin pressures, EMIG has placed strategic focus on building up its fee income businesses. These businesses include HPM Partners (investment advisor/wealth management), Personal Risk Management (insurance brokerage), NYPB&T (wealth management and trust services) and Galatioto Sports Partners (sports M&A advisory boutique), and Fiduciary Network (boutique lender to financial services companies). Meaningful fee income growth from EMIG's new business could be positive drivers for its current ratings. As the economic environment worsened during the credit cycle, EMIG shifted its focus to commercial lending through a number of different channels. EMIG offers a number of different commercial lending products including fine arts lending, sports lending, CRE bridge loans and private equity sponsored cash flow loans. Additionally, EMIG participates in the syndicated loan market. Each of these lending channels has limited exposure on its own. Collectively, however, they represent a nearly one-quarter of the loan portfolio. Any deterioration in these portfolios could result in negative ratings pressure. Fitch believes EMIGs ratings could move higher as NPAs decline and operating performance improves. In addition, further clarity around BASEL III rules and its effect on EMIG's trust preferred securities and capital levels could provide positive ratings momentum. Conversely, deterioration to asset quality or sizeable reductions to capital levels could negatively impact ratings. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Support and Support Rating Floors: EMIG and subsidiaries have Support Ratings of '5' and Support Rating Floors of 'NF'. Fitch believes that they are not systemically important and therefore, the probability of support is unlikely. The IDRs and Viability Ratings (VRs) do not incorporate any external support. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Support and Support Rating Floors: Fitch does not anticipate changes to the Support Ratings or Support Rating Floors given size and the lack of systemic importance of the institution. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid Securities: Subordinated debt and other hybrid capital issued by the banks and by various issuing vehicles are all notched down from the holding company or its bank subsidiaries' VRs. This is in accordance with Fitch's assessment of each instrument's respective nonperformance and relative loss severity risk profiles. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subordinated Debt and Other Hybrid Securities: Ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs, where the notching would be realigned in conjunction with any change in the VR. KEY RATING DRIVERS - Subsidiary and Affiliated Company Rating: Fitch has equalized the ratings of Emigrant Bancorp with its bank subsidiaries as it has addressed liquidity concerns at the holding company. RATING SENSITIVITIES - Subsidiary and Affiliated Company Rating: Ratings are primarily sensitive to any change in the VRs of the associated bank subsidiaries. Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook. Emigrant Bancorp --Long-term IDR to 'B+' from 'B'; --VR to 'b+' from 'b'; --Senior unsecured to 'B-/RR6' from 'CCC/RR6'. Emigrant Capital Trust I & II --Preferred stock to 'CCC/RR6' from 'CC/RR6'. Fitch has affirmed the following ratings with a Stable Outlook. Emigrant Bancorp --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor 'NF'. Emigrant Bank --Long-term IDR at 'B+'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Viability Rating at 'b+'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'; --Long-term Deposits at 'BB-'; --Short-term deposits at 'B'. Emigrant Mercantile Bank --Long-term IDR at 'B+'; --Short-term IDR at 'B'; --Support Rating at '5'; --Support Rating Floor at 'NF'. Contact Primary Analyst Jaymin Berg, CPA Director +1-212-908-0368 One State Street Plaza New York, NY 10004 Secondary Analyst Ilya Ivashkov, CFA Director +1-212-908-0769 Committee Chairperson Joo-Yung Lee Managing Director +1-212-908-0771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 2Q13 U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise) U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts Kick In? 