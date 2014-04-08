(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 08 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded the
long-term Issuer
Default Rating for Emigrant Bancorp (EMIG) to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
The short-term
IDR has been affirmed at 'B'. The Rating Outlook is Stable.
The ratings upgrade reflects EMIG's maintenance of strong
capital levels since
the company sold its branches late last year. The divestitures
resulted in a
sizeable gain, and augmented capital ratios by roughly 477 basis
points (bps).
The rating upgrade also reflects a lower risk profile given
reduced exposure to
private equity and hedge funds, as a result of regulatory limits
on these
investments by the Volcker Rule. Fitch views reductions of
private equity and
hedge fund investments favourably since equity investments are
less liquid and
returns are more volatile.
EMIG's Stable Outlook incorporates Fitch's assumption that
nonperforming assets
(NPAs) will continue to decline, and core profitability will
improve over the
next 12 to 24 months. A full list of rating actions is at the
end of this
rating action commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs AND SENIOR DEBT
Emigrant's capital levels are the company's primary ratings
strength. Tangible
common equity levels improved significantly after the sale of
its branch network
during second quarter 2013. EMIG recorded a sizeable gain on the
sale, which
boosted tangible common equity (TCE) by approximately 477 bps.
At year-end 2013,
TCE stands at 11.8%, and well above peer averages. Fitch's
rating upgrade
assumes the maintenance of strong capital levels as the company
looks to build
its wealth management and private banking businesses.
EMIG has materially reduced its investments in private equity
funds to $159
million from $284 million a year ago. Fitch views this
favourably because
private equity investments are less liquid and returns are more
volatile. Given
passage of the Volcker Rule, Fitch expects EMIG's exposure to
private equity and
hedge funds to be limited in the future. That said, EMIG still
has the capacity
to invest in individual private equity investments (i.e.
non-private equity fund
investments). Despite the latitude granted to individual P/E
investments under
the Volcker Rule, Fitch still expects that individual private
equity investments
will be minimal.
Core earnings performance in 2013 was weak. Core ROAA totaled
approximately 20
to 30 bps during the year. However, Fitch believes earnings
performance in 2014
may improve due to lower overhead expenses associated with the
company's branch
network. However, this may be offset when interest rates rise as
EMIG's balance
sheet is liability sensitive, so exposed to a higher interest
rate environment.
Asset quality continues to improve, albeit at a very slow pace.
NPAs totaled
$500 million compared to $579 million the prior year. NPAs are
primarily driven
by the legacy residential portfolio. Since many of the past due
status
residential loans are located in New York, the foreclosure
process is protracted
since it is a judicial foreclosure state. As such, Fitch expects
residential
NPAs to decline but at a moderate pace.
Fitch reviewed EMIG as part of its Niche Bank Peer Review, along
with Astoria
Financial Corporation, Dime Community Bancshares, Inc., and New
York Community,
Inc. Niche banks are defined by their narrow business models,
limited deposit
franchises and geographic concentrations. Fitch views these
limitations as
ratings constraints across the peer group. The group is
comprised of banks with
total assets ranging from $4 billion to $47 billion that lend
primarily in the
New York City metropolitan, residential real estate market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS and VRs and SENIOR DEBT
EMIG's ratings are sensitive to a change in core earnings
performance, and
further improvement in asset quality. EMIG's ratings could see
further positive
momentum if earnings improve significantly, while maintaining
low credit costs.
EMIG's balance of NPAs is significantly elevated given the
extended period of
time it takes to work problem assets through the foreclosure
process. Realized
credit costs to date have been manageable. If EMIG materially
winds down its
balance of problem assets, while maintaining low credit costs,
Fitch would view
this favourably.
Over the long term, EMIG's ratings are sensitive to the
company's ability to
build up its wealth management franchise. To the extent that
Fitch can observe
stable and meaningful fee income from its wealth management
business, Fitch
could see further ratings improvement. That said, Fitch believes
wealth
management growth is a longer term proposition given the deep
relationships
needed in private banking and wealth management.
Conversely, Fitch believes a number of triggers could generate
negative ratings
pressure. Should EMIG not be able to generate core earnings or
asset quality
improvement over the next 12 to 24 months, EMIG's Negative
ratings momentum
could build. If capital levels decline significantly EMIG's
ratings would be
revisited. And finally, a meaningful increase to higher risk
assets on the
balance sheet such as leveraged loans could also be a driver for
negative
ratings action.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
EMIG's trust preferred issuances are notched below EMIG's VR.
The notch
differential reflects loss severity and an assessment of
increment
non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
EMIG's trust preferred issuances are sensitive to changes in
EMIG's VR. The
rating sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - HOLDING COMPANY
EMIG's IDR and VR are equalized with those of its bank
subsidiaries reflecting
its role as the bank holding company, which is mandated in the
U.S. to act as a
source of strength for its bank subsidiaries.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - HOLDING COMPANY
Should EMIG begin to exhibit signs of weakness, demonstrate
trouble accessing
the capital markets, or have inadequate cash flow coverage to
meet near-term
obligations, there is the potential that Fitch could notch the
holding company
IDR and VR from the ratings of its bank subsidiaries.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EMIG's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
RATING SENSITVITIES - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
EMIG's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings with a Stable Outlook.
Emigrant Bancorp
--Long-term IDR to 'BB-' from 'B+';
--Viability Rating to 'bb-' from 'b+';
--Senior unsecured to 'BB-' from 'B-/RR6'.
Emigrant Bank
--Long-term IDR 'BB-' from 'B+';
--Viability Rating to 'bb-' from 'b+';
--Long-term deposits to 'BB' from 'BB-'.
Emigrant Mercantile Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'BB-' from 'B+'.
Emigrant Capital Trust I & II
--Trust preferred stock to 'B' from 'CCC/RR6'.
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings
Emigrant Bancorp
--Short-term IDR 'at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Emigrant Bank
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF';
--Short-term deposits at 'B'.
Emigrant Mercantile Bank;
--Short-term IDR at 'B';
--Support Rating at '5';
--Support Rating Floor at 'NF'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ilya Ivashkov, CFA
Senior Director
+1-212-908-0769
Committee Chairperson
Julie Solar
Senior Director
+1-312-368-5472
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--'2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks', Nov. 21, 2013;
--'U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding', Aug. 08, 2013;
--'U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates
Rise)', June 18,
2013;
--'U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?', June
11, 2013;
--'Fitch Fundamentals Index', Jan. 15, 2014;
--'Risk Radar Global - 1Q13', April 01, 2014;
--'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to
Tick Up, but
Challenges Remain)', Jan. 27, 2014;
--'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', Jan. 31,
2014;
--'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria', Jan.
31, 2014;
--'Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity -Third-Quarter 2013',
Dec. 05, 2013;
--'Corporate Bond Comparator 1Q14: US vs EMEA', March 26, 2014;
--'Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', Aug. 10, 2012.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
2014 Outlook: U.S. Banks
here
U.S. Banks: Liquidity and Deposit Funding
here
U.S. Banks: Interest Rate Risks (What Happens When Rates Rise)
here
U.S. Bank Mergers and Acquisitions -- When Will The Catalysts
Kick In?
here
Fitch Fundamentals Index
here
Risk Radar Global 1Q14
here
U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 4Q13 (Earnings Continue to Tick
Up, but
Challenges Remain)
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
Criteria
here
Fitch Global Corporate Rating Activity â€”Third-Quarter 2013
here
Corporate Bond Comparator 1Q14: US vs EMEA
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.