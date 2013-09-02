(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken rating actions on Generali Deutschland Group's (GDG) subsidiaries, as follows: Envivas Krankenversicherung AG (Envivas): Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) Rating upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+', Outlook Negative Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG (Advocard): IFS Rating affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Negative Dialog Lebensversicherungs-AG (Dialog): IFS Rating affirmed at 'A-', Outlook Negative KEY RATING DRIVERS The rating actions follow Fitch's updated analysis of the strategic importance of the entities to GDG. Under the agency's insurance groups rating methodology, Envivas, Advocard, and Dialog are now regarded as "Core" to GDG. Previously, Envivas was considered as 'Important' and Advocard and Dialog as 'Very Important'. The 'Core' status attributed to these three entities means that their ratings have been aligned with those of the other core operating entities of Generali group, resulting in an upgrade of Envivas's rating by one notch and the affirmation of Advocard and Dialog's ratings. The insurers have sizable market shares in their respective niches and the associated product lines are key segments of GDG's strategic positioning. Furthermore, the three companies are strongly integrated with GDG and benefit from shared group services, including IT, risk management, and asset management services which are provided via service companies. There are control and profit and loss transfer agreements in place between GDG and each of the rated entities. Fitch regards GDG as a core part of Assicurazioni Generali SpA (Generali), which has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+' and an IFS rating of 'A-', both with Negative Outlook. RATING SENSITIVITIES The key rating trigger for all ratings is the strategic importance of the companies within the Generali group and the fact that any change in Generali's ratings would result in a change in GDG's and its subsidiaries' ratings. Advocard is a legal expense insurer with 2012 gross written premiums (GWP) of EUR211.5m (2011: EUR205.5m) and total assets of EUR395.7m (2011: EUR381.4m). In 2012, the insurer reported a strong and stable gross combined ratio of 94% (2011: 94%) and a strong increase in net income to EUR20.1m (2011: EUR14.1m). Dialog is a life insurer that specialises in term and disability insurance and distributes its products exclusively via independent financial advisors. In 2012, the company reported GWP of EUR230.9m (2011: EUR220.8m) and total assets of EUR593.4m (2011: EUR563.7m). In the current low interest environment, the insurer benefits from its favourable business mix with strong technical and expense results. Envivas is a fast growing, but still relatively small, health insurer with 2012 GWP of EUR75.0m (2010: EUR65.9m) and total assets of EUR99.7m (2011: EUR77.9m). GDG operates under a multi-brand strategy with a variety of distribution channels to specifically target individual customer groups. In Fitch's view, the group is well positioned due to its focused strategy combined with improved cost efficiency and underlying profitability. Contact: Primary Analyst Dr. Stephan Kalb Senior Director +49 69 7680 76118 Fitch Deutschland GmbH Taunusanlage 17 60325 Frankfurt am Main Secondary Analyst Federico Faccio Senior Director +44 20 3530 1394 Committee Chairperson: Chris Waterman Managing Director +44 20 3530 1168 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19 August 2013, is available at www.fitchratings.com. Applicable Criteria and Related Research: Insurance Rating Methodology here Additional Disclosure Solicitation Status here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.