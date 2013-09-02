(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, September 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has taken
rating actions on
Generali Deutschland Group's (GDG) subsidiaries, as follows:
Envivas Krankenversicherung AG (Envivas): Insurer Financial
Strength (IFS)
Rating upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+', Outlook Negative
Advocard Rechtsschutzversicherung AG (Advocard): IFS Rating
affirmed at 'A-',
Outlook Negative
Dialog Lebensversicherungs-AG (Dialog): IFS Rating affirmed at
'A-', Outlook
Negative
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating actions follow Fitch's updated analysis of the
strategic importance
of the entities to GDG. Under the agency's insurance groups
rating methodology,
Envivas, Advocard, and Dialog are now regarded as "Core" to GDG.
Previously,
Envivas was considered as 'Important' and Advocard and Dialog as
'Very
Important'. The 'Core' status attributed to these three entities
means that
their ratings have been aligned with those of the other core
operating entities
of Generali group, resulting in an upgrade of Envivas's rating
by one notch and
the affirmation of Advocard and Dialog's ratings.
The insurers have sizable market shares in their respective
niches and the
associated product lines are key segments of GDG's strategic
positioning.
Furthermore, the three companies are strongly integrated with
GDG and benefit
from shared group services, including IT, risk management, and
asset management
services which are provided via service companies. There are
control and profit
and loss transfer agreements in place between GDG and each of
the rated
entities.
Fitch regards GDG as a core part of Assicurazioni Generali SpA
(Generali), which
has a Long-term Issuer Default Rating of 'BBB+' and an IFS
rating of 'A-', both
with Negative Outlook.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The key rating trigger for all ratings is the strategic
importance of the
companies within the Generali group and the fact that any change
in Generali's
ratings would result in a change in GDG's and its subsidiaries'
ratings.
Advocard is a legal expense insurer with 2012 gross written
premiums (GWP) of
EUR211.5m (2011: EUR205.5m) and total assets of EUR395.7m (2011:
EUR381.4m). In
2012, the insurer reported a strong and stable gross combined
ratio of 94%
(2011: 94%) and a strong increase in net income to EUR20.1m
(2011: EUR14.1m).
Dialog is a life insurer that specialises in term and disability
insurance and
distributes its products exclusively via independent financial
advisors. In
2012, the company reported GWP of EUR230.9m (2011: EUR220.8m)
and total assets
of EUR593.4m (2011: EUR563.7m). In the current low interest
environment, the
insurer benefits from its favourable business mix with strong
technical and
expense results.
Envivas is a fast growing, but still relatively small, health
insurer with 2012
GWP of EUR75.0m (2010: EUR65.9m) and total assets of EUR99.7m
(2011: EUR77.9m).
GDG operates under a multi-brand strategy with a variety of
distribution
channels to specifically target individual customer groups. In
Fitch's view, the
group is well positioned due to its focused strategy combined
with improved cost
efficiency and underlying profitability.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Dr. Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76118
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Committee Chairperson:
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Insurance Rating Methodology', dated 19
August 2013, is
available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurance Rating Methodology
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
