(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Erste Group
Bank AG's
(Erste) Long-Term Issuer Default Rating (IDR) and senior debt
rating to 'A-'
from 'BBB+' and Viability Rating (VR) to 'a-' from 'bbb+'. The
Outlook on the
Long-Term IDR is Stable.
Fitch has also assigned a Derivative Counterparty Rating (DCR)
at 'A-(dcr)' to
Erste as part of its roll-out of DCRs to significant derivative
counterparties
in western Europe and the US. DCRs are issuer ratings and
express Fitch's view
of banks' relative vulnerability to default under derivative
contracts with
third-party, non-government counterparties. A full list of
rating actions is at
the end of this rating action commentary.
The rating action reflects our view that Erste's risk profile
has improved as a
consequence of active balance sheet clean-up and improving
operating conditions
in central and eastern Europe (CEE). This has resulted in higher
and more
balanced earnings and strong internal capital generation over
the last two
years, which we expect will continue, albeit at a decelerating
pace.
The rating action was taken in conjunction with Fitch's periodic
review of major
Austrian banks.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
Erste's IDRs, VR and senior debt rating reflect Fitch's view
that the bank's
profitability has improved owing to more balanced profit
contributions from CEE
subsidiaries as well as cyclically and structurally lower loan
impairment
charges (LICs). The outlook for 2017 is benign, but cost
inefficiencies at some
Austrian savings banks, the need to boost IT investments, low
base rates and
more normalised LICs will likely dampen returns in the medium
term.
The VR is supported by the sound franchises of Erste in its core
markets,
Austria, the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Romania, and by a
diversified business
model with a slight bias towards retail banking. Erste's
geographic footprint
leaves the group more vulnerable to the political environment in
CEE than its
domestic-focused Austrian peers. This has in the past resulted
in high charges
in the form of bank levies, reimbursements of bid/ask spreads
and mandatory
conversion of foreign currency loans. The cost of bank-adverse
political actions
decreased in 2016. This risk remains inherent in Erste's
business model, in our
view, but is less acute than in recent years.
Erste's asset quality has improved rapidly over the past two
years owing to
active clean-up, tightened underwriting and improving economic
conditions in
CEE. The consolidated NPL ratio fell to 4.9% at end-2016 from a
peak of 9.6% at
end-2013. The asset quality of individual markets is slowly
converging, but
disparity remains between the strong loan quality at Erste Bank
Oesterreich and
its savings banks subsidiaries and in the Czech Republic (NPL
ratios below
overall group level) and weaker markets such as Romania, Hungary
and Croatia
(NPL ratios around 9% - 12%). Impaired loan reserve coverage is
adequate across
all markets, and allowed Erste to progress with sales of NPL
portfolios in 2016
without additional risk costs. We expect Erste to maintain its
positive asset
quality trajectory given its moderate risk appetite, sound
underwriting
standards and risk controls.
The improved earnings have supported internal capital
generation, strengthening
the bank's fully-loaded CET1 ratio to 12.8% at end-2016 from
10.6% two years
earlier. Risk-adjusted capitalisation is now broadly in line
with European
universal bank peers. The high regulatory risk weights of CEE
assets are
reflected in the group's solid fully-loaded leverage ratio of
6.2%. We expect
capitalisation to continue to benefit from adequate retained
earnings and
moderate growth ambitions.
Erste's Short-Term IDR of 'F1' is the higher of the two
possibilities
corresponding to the Long-Term IDR of 'A-'. This reflects our
view that the
group's liquidity is strong, benefitting strongly from its
leading retail
deposit franchises in Austria, the Czech Republic and Slovakia.
Intragroup
funding needs have declined substantially in recent years. At
end-2016, Erste's
liquidity buffer (unencumbered collateral and cash) was a high
EUR51.2 billion,
which is equivalent to around 3x short-term wholesale funding.
A DCR has been assigned to Erste because we deem its derivatives
activities to
be significant. The DCR is equalised with Erste's Long-Term IDRs
because in
Austria derivative counterparties have no definitive
preferential status over
other senior obligations in a resolution scenario.
SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR (SRF)
Erste's Support Rating and SRF reflect Fitch's view that senior
creditors can no
longer rely on full extraordinary state support. This is driven
by the EU's Bank
Recovery and Resolution Directive (BRRD), which has been in
force with its
bail-in tool in since 1 January 2015.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
Erste's legacy Tier 2 debt is rated one notch below the VR to
reflect the
instruments' below-average recovery prospects.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
IDRS, VR, DCR AND SENIOR DEBT
Erste's VR, IDRs and senior unsecured debt ratings would mostly
likely come
under pressure if earnings and asset quality deteriorate as a
result of changes
in market conditions or adverse political actions, if capital
deteriorates as a
result of insufficient earnings retention or losses, or if we
have indications
that the group's risk appetite is increasing in a way that
exceeds the bank's
ability to build up capital.
A further upgrade of Erste's VR, Long-Term IDR and senior
unsecured debt ratings
is unlikely in the medium term, and would be conditioned by a
substantial
reduction of risk appetite and NPLs, particularly in the more
vulnerable
Romanian and Croatian markets, beyond our expectations for the
rating. We
believe that this is unlikely given Erste's CEE-focused business
model and
foreseeable developments in its main markets.
Erste's Short-Term IDR could be downgraded to 'F2' if the
Long-Term IDR is
downgraded or the bank's liquidity position deteriorates.
The DCR is primarily sensitive to changes in Erste's Long-Term
IDR. It could
also be upgraded to one notch above the IDR if changes in
legislation (for
example as recently proposed by the European Commission) create
legal preference
for derivatives over certain other senior obligations and if, in
Fitch's view,
the volume of all legally subordinated and non-preferred senior
obligations
provides a substantial enough buffer to protect derivative
counterparties from
default in a resolution scenario. In such a scenario, however,
building up a
sufficient buffer could take several years.
SUPPORT RATING AND SRF
An upgrade of Erste's Support Ratings and an upward revision of
its SRF would be
contingent on a positive change in the sovereign's propensity to
support the
bank. This is highly unlikely in light of the new regulatory
environment, in our
view.
SUBORDINATED DEBT
The rating of the legacy Tier 2 notes is primarily sensitive to
changes in the
bank's VR.
The rating actions are as follows:
Long-Term IDR: upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
Short-Term IDR: upgraded to 'F1' from 'F2'
Viability Rating: upgraded to 'a-' from 'bbb+'
Support Rating: affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at 'No Floor'
Derivative Counterparty Rating: assigned at 'A-(dcr)'
Senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'A-'/'F1' from 'BBB+'/'F2'
Market-linked senior unsecured notes: upgraded to 'A-emr' from
'BBB+emr'
Legacy Tier 2 debt: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'
Erste Finance (Delaware) LLC: USD10bn CP programme guaranteed by
Erste: upgraded
to 'F1' from 'F2'
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Krista Davies
Director
+44 20 3530 1579
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ioana Sima
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1736
Committee Chairperson
Christian Scarafia
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1012
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
