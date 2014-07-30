(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Ethias S.A.'s
(Ethias)
Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' and
Long-term
Issuer Default Rating (IDR) to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'. Both ratings
have Stable
Outlooks. Concurrently, Fitch has upgraded Ethias's subordinated
debt to 'BB+'
from 'BB'. A full list of rating actions is at the end of this
comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects Ethias's strong risk-adjusted
capitalisation and
improvements in financial fundamentals following management's
efforts to
restructure the company.
In June 2014, the European Commission (EC) announced that the
initial requested
restructuring measures had been successfully implemented, with
the exception of
the run-off of the retail life business. The EC recognises that
current market
conditions are an obstacle to the quick run-off of the life
business and that
Ethias should continue to disengage on a best efforts basis over
the coming
years.
The regulatory solvency margin has continued to improve and was
190% (excluding
unrealised gains) at the year-end 2013 (2012: 184%, 2011: 158%).
This has mainly
resulted from a strong level of net income in the past two years
and is despite
the payment of a dividend. Fitch believes that Ethias's solvency
margin will
continue to increase, predominantly supported by retained
earnings net of
dividend.
The dispute between the Belgian tax authorities and Ethias is
on-going. An
unfavourable outcome would impact Ethias's income statement by
the full disputed
amount. However, Fitch believes that Ethias's capitalisation has
the ability to
withstand the loss while remaining well capitalised within the
'BBB' category.
In 2013, operating profitability remained robust at EUR226m
before dividend
(2012: EUR220m). Technical profitability in non-life was strong,
reflected in a
combined ratio of 91% (2012: 92%). Profitability of the life
business remained
satisfactory, reflected in technical income of EUR28m (2012:
EUR58m) before
'reserve clignotant'. While this special reserve reduced total
net income to
EUR110m in 2013, it is recognised as additional capital under
IFRS accounting
and as mathematical reserves under Belgian GAAP.
At end-2013, the ratio of risky assets to equity was 144%
(excluding the special
reserve of EUR589m), much reduced from the 312% at 2009, but
remaining high for
the rating category and compared with peers. Fitch expects this
improving trend
to continue while the company builds its capital base.
Ethias is the group's main operating entity. Ethias Droit Commun
AAM is
considered a 'Core' entity according to Fitch's group rating
methodology. The
company is 95% reinsured through a quota-share agreement by
Ethias and it has a
25% share in Ethias's holding company, Vitrufin. It has the same
IFS rating,
based on Fitch's evaluation of the strength of the group as a
whole.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
An upgrade is unlikely in the near term. However, a reduction in
the ratio of
risky assets to equity to below 90% (2013: 144%), with the
non-life combined
ratio maintained below 95% and capital at a strong level, could
lead to an
upgrade.
Key triggers for a downgrade include a decline in the Solvency I
ratio to 150%
without the ability to recover within a short period of time
(2013: 190%) or
failure to maintain an adequate level of profitability reflected
in a combined
ratio consistently above 100% (2013: 91%).
The rating actions are as follows:
Ethias S.A.:
IFS rating: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
Long-term IDR: upgraded to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'; Outlook Stable
Undated subordinated debt: upgraded to 'BB+' from 'BB'
Ethias Droit Commun AAM:
IFS rating: upgraded to 'BBB+' from 'BBB'; Outlook Stable
