June 17 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

Fitch Ratings has upgraded EuroConnect Issuer SME 2007 Ltd's class B and class C notes, due 2030, as follows: EUR43.25m class B (XS0336040331): upgraded to 'BB+sf' from 'BB-sf'; Positive Outlook EUR37.1m class C (XS0336040505): upgraded to 'B+sf' from 'B-sf'; Stable Outlook

KEY RATING DRIVERS

The upgrade reflects the stable pool performance and the increased credit protection for the rated notes as a result of pool amortisation. The portfolio quality and composition have remained largely unchanged since the last review in June 2012.

Fitch used its Portfolio Credit Model to estimate the portfolio loss rates for different rating scenarios. Fitch reviewed historical observed default rates provided by the originator including values for 2012. Based on the data, Fitch updated the PD mapping of the internal rating system using an annual average originator default probability assumption of 2.6%.

No historical recovery rate data was available but the originator provided the share of available collateral for each loan in the portfolio. The portfolio's weighted average collateralisation rate is 52%. Fitch applied a base case recovery assumption of 40%.

Taking into account the transaction's stable performance, the increased credit enhancement levels available to the class B and C notes led to the upgrade of the notes' ratings. In addition, synthetic excess spread is available as a loss threshold in an amount of 24bps pa on the performing reference pool balance. The transaction is amortising with a current portfolio factor of 27% (as of the April 2013 investor report) compared with 41% at the time of the last rating action in June 2012. Due to pool amortisation, the credit protection for the class B and C notes has increased to 16.09% and 11.68%, respectively, from 11.2% and 8.3% at the last review.

RATING SENSITIVITIES

In Fitch's view, the risk of portfolio concentration remains limited due to the granularity of the asset pool. The 10 largest obligor groups make up 13.35% of the pool compared with 10.55% at the last review. The current credit enhancement for the class B notes is sufficient to provide for a default of the 12 largest obligor groups. The class C credit enhancement could cover the eight largest obligor groups.

Defaulted assets in the portfolio currently amount to 0.7% of the initial portfolio balance (EUR3.1bn), which is a marginal increase from 0.6% at the last review. Delinquencies (31-90 days) have remained virtually unchanged at 0.45% of the outstanding balance.

Cumulative realised losses amount to EUR18.4m. However, EUR15.7m of this was covered by synthetic excess spread. The remaining losses were allocated to the unrated class D notes.

The transaction is a partially-funded synthetic CDO securitisation with exposures to small- and medium-sized enterprises, primarily in Germany and Austria. Originators are UniCredit Bank AG (A+/Stable/F1+) and UniCredit Bank Austria AG (A/Stable/F1).