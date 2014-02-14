(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/FRANKFURT, February 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Rome-based real
estate investment fund manager Fabrica Immobiliare SGR's
(Fabrica) Asset Manager
Rating to 'High Standards' from 'Good Standards' . The Outlook
is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects a successful start to Fabrica's partnership
with CBRE
Global Investors, with the award of a major new fund, sponsored
by a pension
institution, partly dedicated to investments outside of Italy.
The upgrade also
reflects the competitive edge Fabrica has gained in the quality
of its
investment and operational platform. The rating is further
supported by the
company's experienced, stable senior management, strong risk
oversight and the
high quality of its domestic operations with solid IT-back up.
However Fabrica's rating recognises key challenges in adding
staff resources to
accommodate its envisaged growth. The company also faces tax and
operational
complexities in cross border asset management and challenges in
finalising
operating processes for its overseas business.
Fabrica's 'High Standards ' rating is based on the following
category scores:
Company: High
Controls: Good
Investments: High
Operations: High
Technology: Good
Asset Manager Ratings are assigned on a descriptive scale based
on Fitch's
assessment of the manager's investment and operational platform.
Asset Managers
are rated 'Good Standards', 'High Standards' and 'Highest
Standards', relative
to the standards applied by institutional investors in
international markets.
Asset manager operations in the 'High Standards' category
demonstrate an
operational framework that Fitch considers high relative to
international
institutional standards.
COMPANY
Fabrica is on target to achieve the key milestones of its
2014-2016 business
plan. An expected rise in revenues and stronger financial
resilience
accomplished through an extension of the average fund duration
has improved
Fabrica's financial profile. It allows the company to
comfortably fund its
growth strategy. The partnership with CBRE Global Investors
generates potential
further diversification and cooperation has strengthened in most
areas, notably
in research.
CONTROLS
Fabrica will establish a dedicated risk committee and has
updated its risk
policy. The risk and control framework provides multi-level
assessment of
business and fund risks including third-party oversight.
Property risk
management is fully embedded in the investment and maintenance
processes and
quantified through uniform risk analytics. The stress testing
framework with
further stochastic risk analytics, however, awaits completion
and final approval
from its Board of Directors.
INVESTMENTS
Fabrica's extended investment teams ensure strong oversight on
existing
properties. Asset selection is research-driven, further enhanced
through the
partnership and accompanied by a structured decision-making
process. In a still
difficult market environment with lower valuations the teams
have demonstrated
swift responses in re-drafting business plans where needed.
Investment quality
management is sound, with regular reviews on sources of returns.
OPERATIONS AND TECHNOLOGY
The portfolio managers are supported by a dedicated middle
office and automated
workflows between agents. It provides an adequate match for the
current volume
and business but faces challenges in incorporating European
properties as their
related workflows are yet to be defined. In Fitch's view,
reporting scope and
quality represent high standards in the institutional sector and
is above what
is required by regulatory guidance
Fabrica's business platform is adequately automated based on
vendor systems and
adapted to accomplish steady workflows. Data management and
quality is sound but
Fabrica relies exclusively on external services. The company has
initiated a
project to support inclusion of overseas properties and in light
of extended
business needs. Standard business continuity procedures are in
place and tested.
COMPANY PROFILE
Fabrica Imobiliare SGR was created in 2003 and started
operations in July 2004.
The company is dedicated to the development, promotion and
management of
(closed-end) real estate investment funds for institutional
clients and private
savers. At end-2013, Fabrica managed one retail fund and 11
funds for qualified
investors, with gross assets under management of about EUR2.5bn.
The company had
46 staff of whom 15 were portfolio managers at end-2013.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The rating may be sensitive to material adverse changes to any
of the rating
drivers. Fitch believes that the rating is capped at current
levels as the
company consolidates both its domestic and overseas businesses.
A material
deviation from Fitch's guidelines for any key rating driver
could cause the
rating to be downgraded. In particular, loss of key staff or
failure to
integrate the overseas business would likely trigger a
downgrade.
For additional information about Fitch's asset manager ratings
guidelines, see
the criteria referenced below.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
The sources of information used to assess this rating were the
public domain and
Fabrica Immobilare SGR.
Applicable criteria, â€˜Asset Manager Rating Criteriaâ€™ dated
22 April 2013, are
available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Asset Manager Rating Criteria
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
