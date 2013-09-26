(Repeat for additional subscribers)
Sept 26 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings has upgraded Faxtor ABS 2005-1 B.V.'s notes, as follows:
Class A-1 floating-rate notes due 2070 (XS0235143970): upgraded to 'Asf' from
'BBBsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A-2E floating-rate notes due 2094 (XS0235144358): upgraded to 'BB+sf' from
'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A-2F fixed-rate notes due 2094 (XS0235144945): upgraded to 'BB+sf' from
'BBsf'; Outlook Stable
Class A-3 fixed-rate notes due 2094 (XS0235146056): affirmed at 'Bsf' from
'Bsf', Outlook revised to Stable from Negative
Class A4 floating-rate notes due 2094 (XS0235146569): affirmed at 'CCsf'
Class B floating-rate notes due 2094 (XS0235147617): affirmed at 'CCsf'
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade reflects the notes' levels of credit enhancement due to the
deleveraging of the underlying portfolio.
The structure is deleveraging and the class A-1 notes have been repaid by
approximately EUR41.4m since the last review and now represent 33% of their
original balance. The deleveraging is a result of natural portfolio
amortisation, as well as interest diversion mechanisms due to the breaching of
some over-collateralisation tests. As a result, credit enhancement for the rated
notes has increased. For instance, credit enhancement for the class A-1 notes
has increased by 10.34% since the last review.
The class A-3 over-collateralisation test has improved since the last review and
is now in compliance. As a consequence, deferred interest due on the class A-4
notes has been paid back to the noteholders. The class B and C
over-collateralisation tests are still failing and the notes have been
accumulating deferred interest since January 2010. The interest coverage remains
in compliance.
Fitch analysed the exposure to interest rate risk. The structure is currently
over-hedged and benefits from an interest rate swap where the counterparty pays
a fixed rate whereas Faxtor ABS 2005-1 pays three-month EURIBOR. As a result,
additional excess spread is being used to repay the class A-1 notes.. After the
maturity of the swap, the structure will be under-hedged and exposed to interest
rate risk as the class A2-F and A3 notes pay a fixed interest rate whereas all
the asset in the pool pay a floating interest rate.
The affirmation of the class A-3, A-4 and B notes reflect the extension risk of
the portfolio assets. A material risk for these tranches is that the portfolio
assets' maturity may extend beyond their reported weighted-average expected life
and prolong the risk horizon of the portfolio.
Faxtor ABS 2005-1 is a securitisation of European structured finance assets of
mainly mezzanine quality. The two largest industry sectors in the portfolio are
RMBS with 53% of the portfolio and CMBS with 18%. The portfolio is concentrated
in the UK with almost 43% of the portfolio. Peripheral eurozone exposure
accounts for 21.4% of the portfolio and is concentrated in Italian and Spanish
RMBS. The asset performance has remained stable and cumulative defaults have
increased by EUR1.82m.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Applying a 1.25x default rate multiplier to all assets in the portfolio would
result in a downgrade of one to two rating category for the rated notes from the
current rating levels. Applying a 0.75x recovery rate multiplier to all assets
in the portfolio would not result in a downgrade for the rated notes from the
current rating levels.