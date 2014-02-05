(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, February 05 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded First
Republic Bank's
(FRC's) ratings to 'A-'/'F1' from 'BBB+'/'F2'. The Rating
Outlook was revised to
Stable from Positive.
The rating upgrade reflects the company's strong franchise,
superior asset
quality through the cycle, and stable operating performance.
These strengths are
balanced against FRC's geographically concentrated businesses
and liquidity risk
profile. FRC's Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's expectation that
asset quality
remains strong, liquidity does not materially weaken and
earnings will face
headwinds in the near term.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
FRC is heavily focused on relationship banking. FRC uses
residential mortgage
lending, largely to the luxury and high-end housing segment, as
a feeder to its
private banking and wealth management activities. This business
model has
produced stable operating results and solid asset quality
metrics through credit
cycles.
FRC's primary ratings strength is asset quality. FRC has the
lowest NPA levels
amongst the entire mid-tier bank group, which is not unusual for
the company.
Fitch views FRC's strong asset quality as a product of solid
core management
team, good underwriting practices, high-net worth clientele and
strong local
markets. Although, Fitch expects FRC's credit quality to remain
relatively
unchanged in the near term, we remain cautious on the rapidly
rising home values
in FRC's home location in San Francisco.
FRC's loan to deposit ratio remains elevated and ranks in the
highest quartile
amongst the mid-tier banks. While Fitch views FRC's loan to
deposit ratio as a
credit negative, the agency's view is balanced by FRC's
relational banking
strategy which tends to generate sticky deposits.
Capital levels are relatively flat year over year. Fitch expects
FRC's capital
levels to remain relatively unchanged as the bank is still
technically
considered a de novo bank and is subject to elevated capital
requirements.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - IDRS, VRs, AND SENIOR DEBT
Ratings upgrade is unlikely given FRC's geographic concentration
to California
and its liquidity profile. Conversely, negative rating pressure
could build if
liquidity risk increases significantly or if its key markets
such as San
Francisco experience significant economic weakness.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
FRC'S preferred stock notched below its VR to reflect loss
severity and an
assessment of increment non-performance risk.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
FRC's Preferred stock rating is sensitive to changes in FRC's
VR. Rating
sensitivities for the VR are listed above.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING FLOOR
FRC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor of '5' and 'NF'
reflect Fitch's
view that the company is unlikely to procure extraordinary
support should such
support be needed.
KEY RATING SENSITIVITIES- SUPPORT RATING AND SUPPORT RATING
FLOOR
FRC's Support Rating and Support Rating Floor are sensitive to
Fitch's
assumption around capacity to procure extraordinary support in
case of need.
Fitch Ratings reviewed FRC's ratings as part of the mid-tier
regional bank
review. The 19 banks in today's review include: Associated
Banc-Corp (ASBC), BOK
Financial Corp (BOKF), Cathay General Bancorp (CATY), City
National Bancorp
(CYN),Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc (CFR), East West Bancorp, Inc.
(EWBC), First
Horizon National Corp (FHN), First National of Nebraska, Inc.
(FNNI), First
Niagara Financial Group, Inc. (FNFG), First Republic Bank (FRC),
First Merit
(FMER), Fulton Financial Corp (FULT), Hancock Holding Company
(HBHC), People's
United Financial, Inc. (PBCT), Synovus Financial Corp (SNV), TCF
Financial Corp
(TCB), UMB Financial Corporation (UMB), Webster Financial Corp
(WBS), Wintrust
(WTFC).
Fitch has upgraded and revised the Outlooks to Stable for the
following ratings:
First Republic Bank
--Long-term IDR to 'A-' from 'BBB+'; Outlook Stable
--Short-term IDR to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Viability Rating to 'a-' from 'bbb+';
--Long-term deposit to 'A' from 'A-';
--Short-Term deposits to 'F1' from 'F2';
--Preferred stock to 'BB' from 'BB-';
Fitch has affirmed the following ratings:
First Republic Bank
--Support Floor 'NF';
--Support '5'.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Jaymin Berg, CPA
Director
+1-212-908-0368
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Ryan Doyle
Director
+1-212-908-9162
Committee Chairperson
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
