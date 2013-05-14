LONDON, May 14 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Greece's
Long-term foreign and
local currency IDRs to 'B-' from 'CCC'. The Short-term foreign
currency IDR has
also been upgraded to 'B' from 'C' and the Country Ceiling
upgraded to 'B' from
'B-'. The Outlook on the Long-term IDRs is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Greece's sovereign ratings by one notch to 'B-'
reflects the
following factors:
The Greek economy is rebalancing: clear progress has been made
towards
eliminating twin fiscal and current account deficits and
'internal devaluation'
has at last begun to take hold. The price has been high in terms
of lost output
and rising unemployment and the capacity for recovery is still
in doubt.
Nonetheless, sovereign debt relief and an easing of fiscal
targets have lifted
Central Bank measures of economic sentiment to a three-year high
and the risk of
eurozone exit has receded.
The Economic Adjustment Programme (EAP) is on track amid a
semblance of
political and social stability. The current administration has
displayed much
greater ownership of the EU-IMF funded EAP than its
predecessors, committing to
further upfront fiscal consolidation and a renewed push on
structural reforms.
Still, tangible economic recovery remains elusive, while
resistance to reform is
high, underlining the continuing risks to implementation.
Greek primary fiscal adjustment of over 9% of GDP in 2009-12
(excluding one-off
support to the financial sector), and around 16% in cyclically
adjusted terms,
ranks as the most ambitious instance of fiscal consolidation
among advanced
economies in recent times. The current account deficit has also
shrunk from 10%
of GDP in 2011 to 3% in 2012. The revised EU-IMF programme gives
Greece two
additional years (2015-16) to attain a primary surplus of 4.5%
of GDP. This
relaxation is reflected in Fitch's expectation of a milder
economic contraction
of around 4.3% in 2013 (-6.4% in 2012) and a weak recovery in
2014.
Structural reforms are progressing. The financial system has
stabilised:
EUR16bn-EUR17bn of time deposits have returned to the system
since mid-2012 and
bank recapitalisation is well advanced. Meanwhile, a small, but
significant
milestone was passed earlier this month with the completion of
the first major
privatisation since the EAP began. Considerable progress has
also been made with
labour market reforms and 80% of the earlier loss of
competitiveness has been
clawed back. However, product market reform remains a major
challenge: progress
in this area will be important to support a sustainable recovery
and for the
success of the EAP.
Extensive private and public sovereign debt restructuring has
put programme
funding on a more secure footing and should moderate the rise in
the peak public
debt/GDP ratio to around 180% in 2013-14. Notwithstanding this
still extremely
high headline public debt ratio, the significantly reduced
interest cost and
maturity extension provided by the debt restructuring and EAP
financing means
that sovereign debt service now appears more secure than the
size of the debt
stock would otherwise imply. Even so, public debt sustainability
is still far
from assured and will be dependent on economic recovery and a
sustained primary
fiscal surplus.
The degree of default risk for private creditors, encapsulated
in the previous
'CCC' rating, has subsided. In Fitch's view, sovereign debt
restructuring and
debt buy-backs have reduced private creditors' share of general
government debt
to the point (15%, excluding T-bills), where there would be
little to be gained
financially from any further restructuring. Barring Greek exit
from the euro,
Fitch could envisage official creditors bearing the brunt of any
future default,
albeit the political considerations of any such move may not be
straightforward.
Greece's sovereign ratings are underpinned by its still high
income per capita,
which far exceeds 'B' and 'BB' medians, its superior measures of
governance on
most counts and membership of the eurozone, which shields it
from balance of
payments and exchange rate risks and has facilitated access to
unprecedented
financial assistance.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The Stable Outlook reflects Fitch's assessment that upside and
downside risks to
the rating are more broadly balanced than in the recent past.
Nonetheless, the
following risk factors individually, or collectively, could
trigger a rating
action:
Sustained economic recovery founded on solid implementation of
the EU-IMF
programme, including broad structural reforms, would be grounds
for an upgrade.
Conversely, failure of the economy to recover, leading to the
re-emergence of
renewed funding gaps could trigger a negative rating action.
Likewise, renewed
political and social instability, leading to an unravelling of
the EU-IMF
programme, would intensify the risks of Greek exit from the euro
zone and
widespread default - sovereign and private sector - leading to a
downgrade.
Macroeconomic imbalances have generated high public and external
debt and left
Greece acutely vulnerable to domestic and external shocks, such
as developments
in Cyprus. Fitch does not interpret the Troika's (EU/IMF/ECB)
treatment of
Cyprus as implying any diminution of support for Greece.
However, the agency
considers that developments in Cyprus could have a knock-on
effect to Greece,
were the EAP to go off track again, leading to speculation among
Greek
businesses and depositors about how larger financing gaps might
be filled.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are sensitive to a number of
assumptions:
- Political and social stability are maintained and the current
administration
remains in place.
- Continued broad adherence to the EU-IMF EAP. The
sustainability of Greece's
public finances and its continued membership of the eurozone
depend upon the
implementation of structural and fiscal reforms and their
effectiveness in
laying the foundations for a sustained economic recovery.
Outright rejection of
the EAP, or material slippage against targets, would trigger a
downgrade.
- Fitch assumes that the EUR50bn allocated to recapitalisation
of Greek banks is
sufficient and that the financial sector makes no further
material demands on
the sovereign balance sheet.
- Public debt outcomes are sensitive to assumptions about
growth, the primary
balance and interest rates.
- Greece remains a member of the eurozone and does not seek to
impose capital
controls in the face of renewed strains on sovereign
creditworthiness. In the
event of a Greek exit from EMU, Fitch would treat the forcible
redenomination of
sovereign and private sector debt as a default event in line
with its Distressed
Debt Exchange rating criteria.
- The eurozone remains intact and that there is no
materialisation of severe
tail risks to global financial stability and investor
confidence.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Paul Rawkins
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1046
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Ed Parker
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1176
Committee Chairperson
Tony Stringer
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1219
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Sovereign Rating Criteria', dated 13
August 2012 and
'Country Ceilings' dated 13 August 2012 are available at
www.fitchratings.com.
