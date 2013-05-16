(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BARCELONA/LONDON, May 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
National Bank of
Greece's (NBG), Piraeus Bank's (Piraeus), Alpha Bank's (Alpha)
and Eurobank
Ergasias' (Eurobank) Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
'B-' from 'CCC',
Short-term IDRs to 'B' from 'C' and Viability Ratings (VR) to
'b-' from 'f'. The
agency has also revised the Greek banks' Support Rating Floors
(SRF) to 'No
Floor' from 'CCC' and affirmed the Support Rating (SR) at '5'.
These rating actions follow the banks' recapitalisation and a
more stabilised
macroeconomic environment in Greece, which is reflected in the
agency's upgrade
of Greece's sovereign rating to 'B-' from 'CCC' with a Stable
Outlook (see
"Fitch Upgrades Greece to 'B-', Outlook Stable," dated 14 May
2013 on
www.fitchratings.com). The Outlook on the banks' Long-term IDRs
is Stable,
reflecting the close correlation with that of the sovereign.
A full list of rating actions is included at the end of this
rating action
commentary.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - IDRs, VRs, SENIOR DEBT
The Greek banks' Long-term IDRs are upgraded to be in line with
their 'b-' VRs.
Senior debt ratings have also been upgraded by one notch to
'CCC' in tandem with
the banks' IDRs, based on RR5 Recovery Ratings. In the absence
of Greek
authorities' ability to support the Greek banks, as evidenced by
the sovereign's
weak creditworthiness and the receipt of a sizeable IMF/EU
bail-out plan which
included support to banks, the four banks' Long-term IDRs and
senior debt
ratings are now driven by their improved stand-alone
fundamentals as expressed
by their VRs.
The upgrade of the VRs reflects the banks' recapitalisation,
which is in its
final stage, and a more stabilised macroeconomic environment in
Greece, as
expressed by the sovereign upgrade. Despite the upgrade, at the
'b-' level the
VR denotes weak prospects for ongoing viability as per Fitch's
rating
definitions.
Upon the completion of the capital raising exercises in the
coming weeks and
considering recent bank acquisitions, the pro forma EBA core
capital ratios are
estimated to be above 8% for NBG, 10.9% for Eurobank, 13.9% for
Alpha (excluding
the recently completed liability management exercise) and 14.3%
for Piraeus.
Except for NBG, this is above the minimum 9% required by the
authorities. The
VRs also reflect the banks' improved deposit bases and regained
access to ECB
funding, although banks' funding and liquidity remain highly
vulnerable and
dependent on central bank funding.
The VRs of Alpha and Piraeus acknowledge their improved domestic
retail
franchises and market shares following bank acquisitions in 2012
and Q113, in
particular Piraeus which is now the second largest bank by
assets and first by
domestic market shares (29% for both loans and deposits).
Piraeus made several
bank acquisitions, including the healthy balance sheet of
ATEbank, the Greek
subsidiaries of a French bank as well as a Portuguese bank and
the Greek
operation of the three Cypriot banks in a short period of time,
which allowed it
to double its assets size to EUR102bn. Alpha acquired the Greek
subsidiary of
Credit Agricole, Emporiki, which accounted for about 30% of its
assets.
NBG is now the second-largest bank by deposit market share (22%
in deposits and
18% in loans) followed by Alpha (20% in deposits and 24% in
loans). After the
suspension of the merger between NBG and Eurobank, Eurobank has
lost ground and
is now Greece's fourth largest bank (12% of deposits and 16% of
loans). In
Fitch's view, Eurobank will be challenged to create value if it
remains as an
independent entity, given its relatively smaller size and
franchise.
The VRs of NBG and Eurobank benefit from some geographical
diversification,
especially NBG through its profitable Turkish operations held by
its
majority-owned Finansbank A.S. (rated BBB/Stable). The latter
provides NBG good
internal capital generation prospects. This together with its
better than peers
credit risk profile, as reflects its better asset quality
indicators and
comparatively lower credit loss projections under the Black Rock
exercise
(particularly its Greek loan book) partially mitigates NBG's
relatively weaker
capital ratios. In this regard, NBG is currently proceeding with
capital
enhancement measures, which include liability management
exercises and the sale
of assets. The latter is expected to boost its EBA core capital
significantly by
June 2013.
However, the VRs of Greek banks continue to reflect the risk of
potentially
higher asset quality and profitability pressures, which if not
contained could
ultimately renew capital concerns, as well as funding
vulnerabilities. Banks
also face the challenge of managing restructuring and/or
integration risks
(particularly Alpha and Piraeus) whilst the economic conditions
will remain
weak, as shown by Fitch's estimates that Greece's GDP will
contract by 4.3% in
2013 and with only a marginal recovery in 2014.
The Stable Outlook on the banks' Long-term IDRs is correlated to
that of the
sovereign. Being largely domestic banks, their revenue
generation, credit and
funding profiles are, in Fitch's opinion, highly sensitive to
Greece's operating
environment.
As per Fitch's rating definitions, the 'RR5' on the senior notes
reflects below
average recovery prospects due to downside risks on asset and
liabilities
valuations from the weak operating environment and the
relatively large level of
assets pledged (between 38% and 50%), implying some collateral
constraints.
According to the Black Rock stress test exercise, Greece's four
largest banks
had combined capital needs of EUR27.5bn. The recapitalisation of
the four banks
has unfolded in several phases with the Hellenic Financial
Stability Fund (HFSF)
channelling most of the capital needs through capital advances.
Banks are now in
the final stage of their recapitalisation process, which
includes the completion
of capital raising exercises and potentially the issuance of
contingent
convertible bonds (CoCos), to be fully subscribed by the HFSF.
Under the terms of Greece's international bail-out, Greek banks
must raise at
least 10% of their capital needs from private investors to
remain in private
hands.
While most of the capital needs are expected to be covered by
the HFSF, Fitch
understands that Alpha's private rights issue will be fully
underwritten by a
syndicate of international investment banks that will allow the
bank to reach
the minimum private participation threshold to avoid
nationalisation and the
bank will not issue heavy interest burden CoCos. NBG and Piraeus
also expect to
raise capital through private sources and avoid nationalisation.
Also they may
avoid issuing CoCos. Eurobank, by contrast, is the only bank
that has stated
that it cannot meet the 10% threshold and will be nationalised
through an
imminent capital injection by the HFSF.
Fitch expects banks' capital ratios to remain under pressure in
2013 as
profitability and asset quality will continue to deteriorate.
However, capital
pressures may ease thereafter unless risks of a prolonged and/or
deeper
recession renew. While capital ratios at Alpha and Piraeus
compare better than
their domestic peers', these need to be seen in light of their
higher pro forma
impaired loan (NPL) ratios following acquisitions of weaker
banks. Also, these
banks, especially Piraeus, face larger restructuring and
integration risks.
Greek banks' NPL ratios have followed a rapidly increasing trend
since 2008
caused by five consecutive years of economic recession. The
reported NPL ratios
at end-2012 were 19% for NBG (coverage of 54%), 22.8% for
Eurobank (42.8%),
28.6% for Alpha (52%) and 28% for Piraeus (52%). The ratios for
Alpha and
Piraeus are pro forma, which means they include recent bank
acquisitions. Fitch
expects NPLs to continue rising in 2013, albeit at a slower pace
as evidenced in
the Q412 results.
The four banks made net losses in 2012 mainly due to margin
compression and
large loan impairment charges (LIC). Fitch expects operating
profitability to be
negative in 2013 given further revenue pressures and sustained
high LIC.
The four banks' aggregate net loans/deposits ratio improved to
132% at end-2012
from 142% at end-2011, although figures are not fully comparable
due to bank
acquisitions in 2012. This was largely the result of loan
contraction, although
a degree of deposit recovery has also been observed since H212,
helped by a
stabilisation of Greece's political climate and the fading away
of the risk of a
Grexit. However, the consolidation of this deposit trend still
needs to be
tested, also in view of depositors' fragile confidence in the
aftermath of the
Cypriot banking crisis.
Central bank funding continues to underpin banks' funding and
liquidity,
representing about 25% of banks' total assets at end-Q113 from
the peak at 32%
at end-August 2012. In Fitch's view, correcting banks' funding
imbalances will
take time, illustrating constraints to access wholesale markets.
Positively,
Greek banks became ECB eligible from January 2013, and this
enabled them to
replace more expensive Emergency Liquidity Assistance funds.
KEY RATING DRIVERS - SRs AND SRFs
The SRs and the revision of the banks' SRFs to 'No Floor'
reflects Fitch's view
that despite the banks' systemic importance, future support to
Greek banks
cannot be relied upon in light of scarce resources at the Greek
authorities'
disposal, even though the state's willingness to provide support
may be high.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - VRs AND IDRs
Any change in the Greek banks' IDRs will be driven by changes in
their VRs, for
which there is little upside potential in the near term given
the challenges
that Greek banks are facing.
Greek banks remain highly vulnerable to the Greek macroeconomic
developments.
Their overall financial strength is sensitive to the
recessionary pressures in
Greece and the risk of this prolonging in time, the return to
profits, capacity
to absorb further loan losses without putting renewed concerns
on capital
levels, a material reduction in central bank funding and to
depositors' and
investors' confidence. Also, banks will need to attain targeted
synergies from
integration and restructuring, which are vital for future
profitability.
RATING SENSITIVITIES - SRs AND SRFs
Greek banks' SRs and SRFs could benefit from a considerable
improvement in the
government's ability to provide extraordinary support, although
this seems
unlikely in the near term considering Greece's debt profile and
prevailing
sovereign downside risks. Fitch also notes the intent within the
EU to reduce
implicit state support for banks in view of the EU bank
resolution proposals.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND SENSITIVITIES - SUBORDINATED DEBT AND
OTHER HYBRID
SECURITIES
Fitch has affirmed the bank's subordinated debt and hybrid
capital issues at
'C/RR6' and 'C', respectively, highlighting a high probability
of
non-performance under Fitch's definitions. Under Fitch's
criteria, hybrid
non-performance can arise in a number of ways, including coupon
deferral or
omission or if a tender or exchange offer is considered to be a
distressed debt
exchange.
The ratings of Greek banks' subordinated debt and hybrid capital
issues are
primarily sensitive to any change in the banks' VRs. The RRs are
sensitive to
various factors, most importantly valuation and availability of
free assets and
the mix of unsecured and secured liabilities.
The rating actions are as follows:
NBG:
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
VR upgraded to 'b-' from 'f'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'CCC';
Senior notes upgraded to 'CCC'/'RR5' from 'CC'/'RR5'
Short-term senior notes upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Hybrid capital affirmed at 'C'
State-guaranteed issues upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC'
Piraeus Bank:
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
VR upgraded to 'b-' from 'f'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'CCC'
Senior notes upgraded to 'CCC'/'RR5' from 'CC'/'RR5'
Commercial paper upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Alpha Bank:
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
VR upgraded to 'b-' from 'f'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'CCC';
Senior notes upgraded to 'CCC'/'RR5' from 'CC'/'RR5'
Short-term senior notes upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Market-Linked Senior notes upgraded to 'CCCemr'/'RR5' from
'CCemr'/'RR5'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
Junior subordinated notes affirmed at 'C'
Hybrid capital affirmed at 'C'
State-guaranteed issues upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC'
Short-term state-guaranteed issues upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Eurobank:
Long-term IDR upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC'; Stable Outlook
Short-term IDR upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
VR upgraded to 'b-' from 'f'
Support Rating affirmed at '5'
Support Rating Floor revised to 'No Floor' from 'CCC';
Senior notes upgraded to 'CCC'/'RR5' from 'CC'/'RR5'
Short-term senior notes upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Market-Linked Senior notes upgraded to 'CCCemr'/'RR5' from
'CCemr'/'RR5'
Commercial paper upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
Subordinated notes affirmed at 'C'/'RR6'
Hybrid capital affirmed at 'C'
State-guaranteed issues upgraded to 'B-' from 'CCC'
Short-term state-guaranteed issues upgraded to 'B' from 'C'
The rating impact, if any, from the above rating actions on
Greek banks'
subsidiaries and covered bonds will be detailed in separate
comments.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions',
dated 15 August
2012, 'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities', dated 5
December 2012 and 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
