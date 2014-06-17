(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 17 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Group Health
Cooperative's
(GHC) and subsidiary Group Health Options, Inc.'s (GHO)
(collectively Group
Health) Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to 'BBB' from
'BBB-'. Fitch
has also upgraded the ratings on senior secured bonds issued by
the Washington
Health Care Facilities Authority (WHCFA) on behalf of Group
Health, to 'BBB'
from 'BBB-'. The Rating Outlooks are Stable. A complete list of
rating actions
can be found at the end of this comment.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The rating upgrades reflect significant improvements in Group
Health's financial
performance and capitalization metrics that Fitch believes are
tied to process
re-design and head-count and expense reductions the company
began implementing
in the fourth quarter of 2012 (1Q'12). Fitch's view is that
while it will be
difficult for Group Health to sustain margins and absolute
earnings at current
levels, especially in light of industry-wide pressures
contributing to Fitch's
negative health insurance sector outlook, and pressures the
company may face as
a non-profit company, margins and earnings will remain
supportive of the 'BBB'
category ratings.
Fitch uses a group rating methodology and refers financial
strength from GHC to
GHO when evaluating the companies' ratings. In its assessment,
Fitch considers
GHO a 'core' company within the Group Health organization and
believes that GHC
is willing and able to support GHO financially and
operationally. Fitch
considers GHO a core company in part because it provides the
Group Health
organization with a point-of-sale product line that Fitch views
important to the
organization's market position.
Fitch's rating of GHC's revenue bonds are notched up by one from
GHC's IDR to
reflect an assumption of 'Good' recoveries (as defined per Fitch
criteria) in a
default scenario, given the bonds' security in the form of a
security interest
in the company's gross receivables and liens on certain real
estate and
equipment assets. Thus, the revenue bonds are rated at the same
level as GHC's
IFS rating, since policyholder recoveries are also assumed to be
'Good' as per
customary Fitch practice.
Financial Performance: Group Health's financial performance
through 1Q'14 was
strong, continuing 2013's favorable trends. Based on these
results and given
Group Health's longer-term performance trends, Fitch views the
company's
financial performance as supportive of 'BBB' category IFS
ratings. Through
1Q'14 the company generated $80 million of EBITDA and an
EBITDA-to-revenue
margin of 8.5%. In 2013, Group Health generated $223 million of
EBITDA and an
EBITDA-to-revenue margin of 6.0%. In contrast, from 2009
through 2012 Group
Health's EBITDA averaged $59 million and its EBITDA-to-revenue
margin averaged
1.8% as the company struggled to control the cost of healthcare
provided by
providers from outside its vertically integrated healthcare
delivery model.
Capitalization and Leverage: Group Health's capitalization and
leverage metrics
improved materially over the last 12-15 months and are
supportive of 'A'
category ratings. Fitch attributes the improvements to strong
earnings and a
decline in pension plan liabilities due to market conditions and
plan changes.
At year-end 2013 the company's NAIC risk-based capital (RBC)
ratio was 405% (on
a company-action level basis) compared to 208% at year-end 2012.
In addition,
Group Health's annualized debt-to-EBITDA ratios at March 31,
2014 and Dec. 31,
2014 were 0.4x and 0.6x, respectively. From 2009 through 2012
the company's
debt-to-EBITDA ratio averaged 2.7x.
Debt-Service Capabilities and Financial Flexibility: Group
Health's debt-service
capabilities are supportive of 'A' category ratings reflecting
relatively modest
annual interest and amortization payments of $12 million per
year through 2019.
The company is a party to an interest rate swap contract that in
recent years of
declining interest rates has reduced its interest expense.
Excluding the impact
of the interest rate swap contract, Group Health's operating
EBITDA-based
interest coverage ratios through March 31, 2014 and in 2013 were
very strong at
68.2x and 22.3x, respectively. From 2009 through 2012 this
ratio averaged a
much weaker 3.5x.
Market Position and Size/Scale Characteristics: Fitch continues
to believe that
Group Health's market position and size/scale characteristics
correspond to
Fitch's 'Small' categorization. 'Small' market position and
size and scale
characteristics are typically considered supportive of 'BBB'
category IFS
ratings. Key considerations in Fitch's assessment of Group
Health's market
position and size/scale characteristics include diversity of
enrollment across
commercial and government market products, geographic
concentration of
enrollment, and market share and size of the company's
enrollment and revenue
bases.
Group Health's enrollment consists primarily of employer group
business but
includes a meaningful mix of Medicare and individual insurance.
The company's
enrollment is geographically concentrated in Washington where,
based on both
enrollment and direct health premiums, it maintains market
shares in excess of
10%. The company's market position is bolstered by its
vertically integrated
healthcare delivery system which includes both employee care
providers and care
providers provided by an independent medical group that
contracts exclusively
with Group Health. Fitch's view is that this integrated
delivery system and its
aligned medical group and ambulatory facilities should allow
Group Health to
better leverage its position and manage costs in its
geographically concentrated
market.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
--Fitch currently maintains a negative sector rating on the U.S.
health
insurance and managed care industry reflecting expectations for
industry-wide
margin pressure largely derived from the Affordable Care Act's
implementation.
Key considerations in evaluating Group Health's ratings for
upgrades over the
next 12-24 months center on the company's ability to overcome
these pressures
and to maintain financial performance and capitalization metric
trends that
continue to be favorable in comparison to expectations for the
company's current
ratings.
Specifically, factors that could lead to rating upgrades include
Group Health
generating the following on a sustained basis:
--EBITDA/revenue margins greater than 5%;
--Net income/average capital ratios greater than 5%;
--Debt-to-EBITDA ratios and debt-to-capital ratios that are less
than 3.0x and
20%, respectively;
--EBITDA-based interest coverage ratios that exceed 7x; and
--Maintaining key contracts with the state of Washington that
contribute
significantly to enrollment.
Key rating triggers that could lead to a downgrade include
run-rate:
--EBITDA/revenue margins that are less than 3%;
--Net income/average capital ratios that are less than 3%;
--NAIC RBC ratios (company action level basis) below 200%;
--Debt-to-EBITDA ratios and debt-to-capital ratios greater than
3.0x and 25%,
respectively; and
--Loss of key contracts with the state of Washington that
contribute
significantly to enrollment.
In addition, the revenue bonds ratings could be downgraded if
Fitch changed its
recovery assumption to a level lower than 'Good', should new
information become
available that indicated recoveries may be lower than currently
assumed. Fitch
notes possible future recoveries are difficult to estimate given
lack of
regulatory precedent on how funds would be disbursed in a
liquidation among
policyholders and secured creditors.
Fitch has upgraded the following ratings:
--$98 million series 2006 revenue bonds issued by the Washington
Health Care
Facilities Authority on behalf of Group Health Cooperative to
'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--$35 million series 2001 revenue bonds issued by the Washington
Health Care
Facilities Authority on behalf of Group Health Cooperative to
'BBB' from 'BBB-';
Group Health Cooperative
--IFS to 'BBB' from 'BBB-';
--IDR to 'BBB-' from 'BB+'.
Group Health Options, Inc.
--IFS to 'BBB' from 'BBB-'.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
