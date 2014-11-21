(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JOHANNESBURG/LONDON, November 21 (Fitch) Fitch has upgraded
Guardrisk Insurance
Company Limited's (Guardrisk Insurance) and Guardrisk Life
Limited's (Guardrisk
Life) National Insurer Financial Strength (IFS) ratings to
'AA+(zaf)' from
'AA(zaf)'. The Outlooks are Stable.
Fitch has also upgraded Mauritius-based Guardrisk International
Limited PCC's
(GIL) IFS rating to 'BBB+' from 'BBB' with a Negative Outlook.
The upgrades follows Fitch's revision of the Guardrisk group's
strategic
importance to its parent, MMI Holdings Limited (MMI), to 'Very
Important', as
defined in Fitch's insurance group rating methodology.
The Negative Outlook on GIL's IFS rating reflects both the
Guardrisk group's and
MMI's concentration in South Africa and a weakening operating
environment as
indicated by the Negative Outlook on South Africa's sovereign
ratings (see
"Fitch Revises South Africa's Outlook to Negative; Affirms at
'BBB' ", dated 13
June 2014 at www.fitchratings.com).
The Stable Outlooks on the Guardrisk group's National ratings
reflects Fitch's
expectation that the Guardrisk group's credit strength relative
to the best
credit in the country will remain stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Fitch views Guardrisk's strategic status as 'very important',
and has applied a
one-notch uplift to its National IFS ratings compared with its
standalone group
assessment. This reflects Guardrisk's strategic alignment with
its parent, even
though it is still new to the group. MMI completed its
acquisition of Guardrisk
in March 2014.
Guardrisk's ability to attract new business is set to benefit
from its new
ownership. As an insurance parent, MMI is willing to accept and
is able to
manage a degree of insurance risk where new opportunities arise.
In addition,
Guardrisk's presence within an insurance group, as opposed to a
predominantly
financial intermediary services group, enables it to write
business through
large brokers that compete with its previous owner, Alexander
Forbes.
From a standalone perspective, Guardrisk's rating benefits from
being the
leading provider of cell captive insurance services in South
Africa, its strong
capitalisation and low volatility of profits.
Fitch believes that Guardrisk is strongly capitalised based on
regulatory
requirements and the agency's Prism Factor Based Model (Prism
FBM) result.
Regulatory solvency coverage for Guardrisk Insurance and
Guardrisk Life at the
licence level was 1.4x and 3.7x, respectively, at year-end, and
the Guardrisk
group's Prism FBM score was 'Extremely Strong'.
The majority of the Guardrisk group's income is generated
through management
fees, charged for services provided within the cell captive
structure, such as
underwriting, access to insurance licences, reserving and risk
management. Only
a small proportion of group profitability is generated through
direct
underwriting.
Around 95% of the Guardrisk group net revenues come from South
Africa, with the
remainder from Mauritius and Gibraltar.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
A downgrade of South Africa's Long-term foreign or local
currency Issuer Default
Ratings could trigger a downgrade of GIL's IFS rating. A
downgrade of the
sovereign ratings is not expected to affect the National IFS
ratings of
Guardrisk Insurance and Guardrisk Life, as the relativity of
these ratings to
that of the best credits in South African should remain
unaffected.
Given Fitch's view that Guardrisk is 'Very Important' to the MMI
group under
Fitch's insurance group rating methodology, any downgrade of MMI
Group's ratings
would have a similar impact on Guardrisk's ratings. An upgrade
of MMI Group's
ratings is unlikely in the medium term.
A downgrade could also be triggered by deterioration in
Guardrisk's standalone
profile so that Fitch would no longer consider it as 'Very
Important' to MMI.
This could arise from sustained weak operating performance or
lower levels of
capitalisation.
