(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON/MOSCOW, January 23 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Halyk Bank of
Kazakhstanâ€™s Long-Term Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to
â€˜BBâ€™ from â€˜BB-â€™ and
removed the ratings from Rating Watch Evolving (RWE). The
Outlook is Stable. The
agency has also affirmed Kazkommertsbankâ€™s (KKB) Long-term
IDRs at â€˜Bâ€™ with
Stable Outlook and maintained BTA Bankâ€™s â€˜CCCâ€™ Long-term
IDRs on Rating Watch
Positive (RWP). A full list of rating actions is at the end of
this rating
action commentary.
The rating actions follow the recent statements of Halyk, KKB
and Kazakhstanâ€™s
National Welfare Fund Samruk Kazyna (SK), outlining that (i)
Halyk and SK have
terminated negotiations on Halykâ€™s potential acquisition of
BTA; and (ii) SK
currently plans to sell a controlling stake in BTA to KKB and a
private
investor, with the intention that KKB and BTA will ultimately
merge.
KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ HALYK
The upgrade of Halykâ€™s Long-Term IDRs to â€˜BBâ€™ reflects
that the termination of
the BTA deal has eliminated downside risks for Halykâ€™s credit
profile. In April
2013, Fitch stated that the bankâ€™s standalone profile
warranted â€˜BBâ€™ Long-term
IDRs, but that Halyk would only be upgraded if the potential
acquisition of BTA
did not go through. In Fitchâ€™s view, Halykâ€™s standalone
credit profile has
remained largely unchanged over the past three quarters.
Halykâ€™s Long-term IDRs are based on its Viability Rating (VR)
of â€˜bbâ€™, which
reflects the bankâ€™s strong nationwide franchise, solid
profitability and
capitalisation, comfortable liquidity position and limited
refinancing risks.
However, the ratings also factor in still high levels of
non-performing and
restructured loans, the relatively high-risk operating
environment and potential
additional loan impairment reserves, which in Fitchâ€™s view,
may be required on
some of the riskier loan exposures.
Halykâ€™s asset quality remains somewhat better than most large
Kazakh banks as a
result of its less aggressive pre-crisis underwriting and lower
exposure to the
real estate sector. Non-performing loans (NPLs; more than 90-day
overdue), were
equal to 18% of loans at end-9M13 and fully covered by reserves,
but downside
risks result from restructured loans (10% of the portfolio) and
higher risk
acquisition finance exposures (12%).
Capital levels are adequate and supported by robust internal
capital generation.
The Fitch core capital (FCC)/weighted risks ratio was a solid
14.9% at end-9M13
(Basel II Tier 1 ratio: 17.5%), and regulatory Tier I and Total
capital adequacy
ratios (CARs) were 11.6% and 17.5%, respectively, at
end-November 2013. The
regulatory capital buffer at end-9M13 was sufficient for Halyk
to create
reserves equal to an additional 9% of gross loans without
breaching minimum
capital requirements, and annualised pre-impairment profit (PIP)
was equal to a
further 6.1% of gross loans, indicating considerable loss
absorption capacity.
Halykâ€™s consistently strong performance reflects the bankâ€™s
reasonable risk
pricing, the significant share of high-margin retail business,
moderate funding
costs, diversified and stable fee earnings and efficiencies of
scale. Impairment
charges fell to 16% of PIP in 9M13 from 82% in 2009 as a result
of asset quality
stabilisation supported by the favourable macroeconomic
backdrop.
Liquidity is comfortable due to the high level of liquid assets
(mainly bank
placements and eligible securities), strong customer franchise
and limited
wholesale debt. Liquid assets were equal to USD4bn or 35% of
customer accounts
at end-November 2013. No significant repayments are due in 2014
as senior bonds
mostly mature in 2017 (USD0.6bn) and 2021 (USD0.5bn). However,
funding is
weakened by the high dependence on large depositors, most
notably one oil and
gas group of companies, which accounted for 22% of customer
funding at end-9M13.
Halykâ€™s high systemic importance and political connections
make moderate state
support possible, as reflected by its â€˜Bâ€™ Support Rating
Floor (SRF) and â€˜4â€™
Support Rating (SR). The multi-notch difference between the
sovereign rating at
â€˜BBB+â€™ and Halykâ€™s SRF reflects Fitchâ€™s view that
large-scale capital support
would be unlikely to be forthcoming for any Kazakh commercial
banks, given the
recent history of defaults at other institutions.
RATING SENSITIVITIES â€“ HALYK
Halyk could be upgraded if the bank makes tangible progress with
workouts of
problem loans and further strengthens its capitalisation through
continued
robust internal capital generation. The ratings could be
downgraded if asset
quality or capitalisation deteriorated sharply.
KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ BTA
Fitch has maintained BTAâ€™s â€˜CCCâ€™ Long-term IDRs and senior
debt rating on RWP to
reflect the potential benefits of the planned acquisition by,
and merger with,
KKB. The ratings reflect the bankâ€™s weak asset quality,
capitalisation and
performance. Fitch has been informed that no further
restructuring of BTA or
balance sheet clean-up is planned prior to the acquisition by
KKB.
BTAâ€™s reported FCC and Basel Tier I capital ratios were a high
26% at end-9M13.
However, fair-value adjustments (reductions) to the bankâ€™s
low-rate liabilities
(a loan from SK and the bankâ€™s Eurobonds) accounted for a
large 61% of FCC, and
this will have to be accrued back through the income statement
in future
periods, putting pressure on internal capital generation.
NPLs were a high 88% of gross loans at end-9M13. Reserve
coverage was 86%, but
the unreserved part was still equal to a sizable 109% of FCC,
indicating
potential further pressure on capital. Partially reserved NPLs
comprise mainly
Kazakhstan-domiciled projects, rather than offshore exposures.
The bankâ€™s book
of mostly illiquid equity investments (22% of FCC) is a further
source of
valuation risk.
Liquidity is currently comfortable, and the bankâ€™s Eurobonds
only mature in
2022. Fitch understands that KKB is discussing with the Kazakh
authorities the
retention of BTAâ€™s large repo facility from the National Bank
of Kazakhstan
(current utilisation equal to 34% of liabilities) and sizable
funding from SK
(18% of liabilities) following the acquisition and merger.
BTAâ€™s performance improved moderately in 9M13 as a result of a
significant
reduction in operating expenses. However, PIP, net of accrued
loan interest not
received in cash, was still moderately negative.
RATING SENSITIVITIES â€“ BTA
Fitch expects to upgrade BTAâ€™s Long-term IDRs and senior debt
rating by one
notch, to â€˜B-â€˜, following the acquisition by KKB of a
controlling stake in the
bank. This would reflect the moderately improved prospects of
support for BTA
from its new owner. The ratings would likely remain on RWP
following the
upgrade, reflecting their potential to be upgraded further to
â€˜Bâ€™ as a result of
the planned merger.
The ratings could be affirmed if the planned acquisition by KKB
falls through.
KEY RATING DRIVERS â€“ KKB
Fitch has affirmed KKBâ€™s Long-term IDRs at â€˜Bâ€™ with a
Stable Outlook, as it
believes the planned acquisition of BTA should at worst be only
moderately
negative for KKBâ€™s credit profile. KKBâ€™s ratings continue to
reflect the bankâ€™s
weak asset quality and the potential need for further
provisioning of its
problem exposures. However, the ratings also consider the
bankâ€™s significant
loss absorption capacity, positive pre-impairment profit (net of
accrued
interest income), moderate refinancing risk and the currently
comfortable
liquidity.
KKBâ€™s asset quality remains weak as a result of significant
real estate
exposures (51% of gross loans at end-9M13), which are the main
driver of the
bankâ€™s sizable NPLs (31% of loans) and restructured exposures
(19%). Reserves
moderately exceeded NPLs, but were insufficient to cover
rescheduled loans.
The FCC ratio was 12.8% at end-9M13, and the regulatory ratios
stood at 11.9%
(Tier 1) and 16.6% (total) at end-November 2013. Fitch
calculates that the bank
could have created reserves equal to 39% of loans without
breaching regulatory
capital requirements, which represents significant loss
absorption capacity
relative to the problem exposures. However, any further
financing of real estate
projects (which might be needed to ensure completion in some
cases) could put
additional pressure on capital.
Pre-impairment profitability, net of accrued interest income not
received in
cash, was a reasonable 2.7% (annualised) of average assets in
9M13, a moderate
increase from 2.4% in 2012. Performance is supported by the
limited branch
network and low operating expenses. Net income was moderately
positive in 9M13
(return on average assets 1.2%) after a large loss in 2012
driven by the
catch-up of IFRS provisions with statutory reserves.
KKBâ€™s liquidity position remains reasonable with highly liquid
assets covering
24% of customer accounts at end-3Q13. Wholesale funding (mostly
senior bonds)
was a significant 21% of liabilities, but there are no large
spikes in the
repayment schedule.
Fitch does not expect significant deterioration of KKBâ€™s
profile as a result of
the BTA acquisition due to (i) the limited expected cost of the
acquisition;
(ii) the greater importance of KKB for the profile of the
combined entity (KKBâ€™s
risk-weighted assets were equal to 2.3x those of BTA at
end-9M13; net loans were
3.1x higher); and (iii) the significant weaknesses already in
KKBâ€™s profile, as
reflected in its low ratings.
Based on end-9M13 balance sheets and the expected acquisition
price (and without
any further revaluation of BTAâ€™s liabilities), Fitch estimates
that the two
banksâ€™ combined FCC/risk weighted assets ratio would be
moderately above that
reported by KKB at end-9M13 (12.8%), while the combined
unreserved NPLs and
restructured loans/FCC ratio would be broadly in line with the
1.5x reported by
KKB. The fair value adjustments on BTAâ€™s liabilities would be
equal to 33% of
the combined FCC, although these would likely reduce somewhat
(and with them the
combined bank's capital â€“ to a level closer to KKBâ€™s current
12.8% ratio) as a
result of revised (lower) discount rates applied to these
liabilities following
the acquisition.
BTAâ€™s negative 9M13 PIP (net of accrued interest on loans) of
KZT6bn was not
large relative to KKBâ€™s positive KZT53bn PIP (net of
accruals). Fitch also
believes that moderate improvements in BTAâ€™s performance
following the
acquisition are possible, due to (i) potential operational
synergies, resulting
in further reduction of BTAâ€™s expenses; and (ii) more active
workouts of some of
BTAâ€™s domestic NPLs.
The rating of KKBâ€™s senior debt issued by the special-purpose
vehicle
Kazkommerts International BV is equalised with the bankâ€™s
Long-term IDR.
Subordinated debt issues and the perpetual debt issued by
KAZKOMMERTS FINANCE 2
BV are notched off KKBâ€™s VR by one and two notches,
respectively. The two-notch
differential on the perpetual debt reflects its deep
subordination and the
possibility of coupon omissions.
KKBâ€™s â€˜B-â€™ SRF is one notch lower than Halykâ€™s,
reflecting the formerâ€™s smaller
retail deposit franchise, higher wholesale indebtedness and
weaker political
connections.
RATING SENSITIVITIES â€“ KKB
KKBâ€™s VR, IDRs, and debt ratings could be downgraded if the
bankâ€™s solvency
deteriorates significantly as a result of greater than expected
losses on either
its own or BTAâ€™s problem assets. Successful workouts of
problem loans, resulting
in a strengthening of the capital position, could result in
upward pressure on
the ratings.
The rating actions were as follows:
Halyk Bank of Kazakhstan
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: upgraded to â€˜BBâ€™
from â€˜BB-â€™, removed
from RWE; Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at â€˜Bâ€™
Viability Rating: upgraded to â€˜bbâ€™ from â€˜bb-â€™, removed
from RWE
Support Rating: affirmed at â€˜4â€™
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at â€˜Bâ€™
Senior unsecured debt rating: upgraded to â€˜BBâ€™ from
â€˜BB-â€™; removed from RWE
Kazkommertsbank:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at â€˜Bâ€™;
Outlook Stable
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: affirmed at â€˜Bâ€™
Viability Rating: affirmed at â€˜bâ€™
Support Rating: affirmed at â€˜5â€™
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at â€˜B-â€™
Senior unsecured debt: Long-term rating affirmed at â€˜Bâ€™,
Short-term rating
affirmed at â€˜Bâ€™
Subordinated debt rating: affirmed at â€˜B-â€™
Kazkommerts International BV:
Senior unsecured debt rating: affirmed at â€˜Bâ€™
KAZKOMMERTS FINANCE BV:
Perpetual debt rating: affirmed at â€˜CCCâ€™
BTA:
Long-term foreign and local currency IDRs: â€˜CCCâ€™, maintained
on RWP
Short-term foreign and local currency IDRs: â€˜Câ€™, maintained
on RWP
Viability Rating: â€˜cccâ€™, placed on RWP
Support Rating: affirmed at â€˜5â€™, removed from RWP
Support Rating Floor: affirmed at â€˜No Floorâ€™
Senior unsecured debt: â€˜CCCâ€™, maintained on RWP
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating
Criteria', dated 15
August 2012, 'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions',
dated 24 September
2013 ,'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid
Securities', dated 05
December 2012, 'National Scale Ratings Criteria', dated 30
October 2013 are
available at www.fitchratings.com.
