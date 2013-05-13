(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MONTERREY/NEW YORK, May 13 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
the Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) of the Mexican bank HSBC Mexico, following the
recent upgrade of
Mexico's sovereign ratings. A full list of rating actions is at
the end of this
rating action commentary.
Rating Drivers
HSBC Mexico's IDRs are driven by the potential support of its
parent, HSBC
Holdings plc (rated 'AA-' with a Stable Outlook by Fitch), if
needed. HSBC
Mexico's local currency IDR has been upgraded to 'A+' from 'A'.
This rating
remains two notches above the recently upgraded local currency
sovereign IDR of
'A-'. The rating is also consistent with Fitch's perception that
HSBC Mexico is
a strategically important subsidiary of HSBC Holdings;
therefore, it is one
notch below the parent's rating. In turn, the foreign currency
IDR was upgraded
to 'A' in line with the upgrade of Mexico's country ceiling to
this level.
In Fitch's opinion, Mexico is a priority growth market for HSBC
Holdings, and
HSBC Mexico is a strategically important subsidiary, which
explains why the
upgraded 'A+' local currency IDR of the latter is the highest
among the Mexican
banks rated by Fitch in Mexico. Its foreign currency IDR at 'A'
is capped by
Mexico's country ceiling. The Stable Outlook on the IDRs
reflects the cushion
arising from the relatively high rating of its parent.
HSBC Mexico's national-scale ratings were affirmed at 'AAA(mex)'
and 'F1+(mex)',
since its IDRs are above those of the sovereign, and national
scale ratings are
relative rankings of creditworthiness within a certain
jurisdiction.
The ratings of HSBC Mexico's subordinated debt reflect Fitch's
opinion that
support from HSBC Holdings, if needed, would extend to any
outstanding debt in
the local market, in order to prevent any negative effects on
its reputational
risk and overall funding costs. Coupled with the relatively high
IDR of HSBC
Holdings, the subordinated debt rating is equal to that of HSBC
Mexico's senior
unsecured debt.
Rating Sensitivities
There is limited upside potential in HSBC Mexico's local
currency IDR, since
this is already one notch below HSBC Holdings' IDR. This could
only be upgraded
by the confluence of upgrades in both the parent and the
sovereign ratings.
Similarly, the foreign currency IDR could only be upgraded in
the event of a
similar action in Mexico's country ceiling.
Conversely, any downgrade in HSBC Holding's IDRs or in Mexico's
sovereign
ratings could negatively affect HSBC Mexico's IDRs. These
ratings could also be
affected if Fitch eventually perceives a diminished strategic
importance of HSBC
Mexico to HSBC Holdings.
HSBC Mexico's national scale ratings could only be negatively
affected by a
multi-notch downgrade of HSBC Holding's IDRs, or a change in the
propensity of
the latter to support its Mexican subsidiaries.
Given Fitch's criteria for rating bank hybrids and the
non-performance risk of
these securities, the subordinated debt rating could be affected
by a downgrade
of HSBC Holdings' viability rating, even before such downgrade
could affect the
national scale issuer and senior unsecured debt ratings, and/or
the IDRs of HSBC
Mexico.
The following ratings have been upgraded:
HSBC Mexico, SA:
--Long-term IDR to 'A' from 'A-';
--Long-term local currency IDR to 'A+' from 'A'.
The following ratings have been affirmed:
HSBC Mexico, SA:
--Short-term IDR at 'F1';
--Short-term local currency IDR at 'F1';
--Support rating at '1';
--Long-term national-scale rating at 'AAA(mex)';
--Short-term national-scale rating at 'F1+(mex)';
--Long-term national-scale rating for local senior unsecured
debt issues at
'AAA(mex)';
--Long-term national-scale rating for local subordinated debt
issues at
'AAA(mex)'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
