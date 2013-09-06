(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 06 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hurriyet
Gazetecilik ve
Matbaacilik AS's (Hurriyet) Long-term foreign and local currency
Issuer Default
Ratings (IDRs) to 'BB-' from 'B+'. The Outlook is Stable. The
agency has also
upgraded Hurriyet's National Long-term rating to 'A+(tur)' from
'A(tur)'. The
Outlook is Stable.
The upgrade reflects the strong legal ties between Hurriyet and
its parent
company Dogan Yayin Holding (DYH; BB-/Stable). DYH guarantees
Hurriyet's debt,
which Fitch views as sufficient to justify the equalisation of
the ratings of
the two entities in accordance with its "Parent and Subsidiary
Rating Linkage"
criteria. Fitch believes the two entities also exhibit strong
operational and
strategic ties, as Hurriyet carries-out printing and
distribution operations for
other entities of the DYH group. Fitch believes that combined
with Hurriyet's
high visibility in the Turkish news media sector, this makes it
unlikely that
DYH would not support one of its major assets.
However, the structurally declining nature of the print media
sector as well as
the high level of execution risk with regards to the transition
of Hurriyet's
business to online could result in a widening of the notching
between the two
entities in the absence of guarantees from the parent company.
This is supported
by Fitch's view that Hurriyet's standalone credit profile would
have a lower
rating than its parent
KEY RATING DRIVERS
Strong Market Positioning
The Turkish advertising market continues to outperform most
Western European
markets with TV and Internet accounting for most of the
high-single digit growth
in 2012. Newspaper advertising has shown some resilience so far
in 2013 and
Fitch expects these trends to continue into 2014 barring
unforeseen macro
events. These trends will underpin an important transition phase
in Hurriyet's
business profile. Hurriyet's rating is underpinned by the
company's strong
market position within the newspaper advertising where it
benefits from
approximately 35% market share. The company's strong online
presence, which
makes Hurriyet one of the leading online players in terms of
number of unique
viewers, is also viewed as positive for the rating.
Continued Transformation On-Line
Both Hurriyet and its foreign subsidiary Trader Media (TME)
continue the
structural shift of their business models online. For Turkish
newspapers, this
transformation will take some years and circulation will
continue to suffer in
the meantime. Hurriyet's leading domestic news websites reflect
the hope that a
successful transition can be made but at the expense of weaker
operational
margins in the short term. Fitch believes that the highly
competitive nature of
the online advertising segment combined with the generalist
nature of Hurriyet's
news content entail a high level of execution risk, as seen by
the agency with
similar generalist print media business in Western Europe. TME's
online
execution risk is even higher given the cash costs of
restructuring a
pan-Russian footprint. TME's competitive pressure remains
intense and online
revenue growth is still far from covering declines in print.
Efforts to Support Profitability
Strong cost control and the sale of EBITDA negative businesses
have preserved
margins across the company, while the sale of Hurriyet's
Istanbul headquarters
has also supported a reduction in net debt so far in 2013. While
Fitch expects
this cost control discipline to remain in place, the group's
operating margins
have already improved in H113 relative to H112, underpinned by
lower newsprint
prices. However, Fitch notes that the benefits of such trends
could be offset in
H213 and 2014 by the recent devaluation of the TRY due to the
company's exposure
to USD-denominated newsprint costs. Fitch expects positive,
albeit limited FCF
generation over the medium term, with low-single digit FCF
margins, supported by
the expectation of relatively stable profitability and lower
interest expenses
following the debt repayments made in 2012 and H113.
Leverage Remains High
Hurriyet's leverage of 4.5x-5.0x (in FY12), on an FFO net
adjusted basis, is
considered high on a standalone basis. Fitch notes cost-cutting
efforts and
asset sale progress will help the business maintain a
de-leveraging profile
below 4.0x on FFO net adjusted basis in 2014-2015, a level that
is considered
high for a standalone 'BB-' rating profile.
Parent Support
DYH, the 67% owner of Hurriyet, guarantees Hurriyet's debt and
is viewed under
Fitch's Parent Subsidiary Linkage methodology as having strong
ties with the
business. Both companies' IDRs are therefore equalised even
though Hurriyet's
standalone credit profile is deemed weaker at present.
Low Liquidity Cover
Liquidity is expected to remain acceptable in 2013, underpinned
by c. TRY47m of
cash on balance sheet as of H113 and the ongoing collection of
proceeds from
recent asset sales (approximately USD3.4m per month until
end-2014 excluding
interest). This should enable the company to address debt
maturities of c.
USD14m in H213, while minimising refinancing risk in 2014.
However, Fitch views
Hurriyet's liquidity profile as weak relative to Western
European peers due to
the lack of committed credit facilities, relatively short-term
debt structure
and foreign currency risk relative to its financial obligations,
which are
almost entirely USD-denominated.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
Positive: Future developments that could lead to positive rating
actions
include:
- Any positive rating action related to its parent company DYH
provided the
legal ties between the two entities remain in place.
Negative: Future developments that could lead to negative rating
action include:
- As Hurriyet benefits from having the same rating as its parent
company DYH,
any negative rating action would be dependent on a downgrade of
the parent or on
Fitch's assessment of the potential for reduced support from DYH
in the absence
of guarantees from the parent (not the case at present).
Contact:
Principal Analyst
Giovanni Reichenbach
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1255
Supervisory Analyst
Mike Dunning
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1178
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Committee Chair
Damien Chew, CFA
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1424
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. For
regulatory
purposes in various jurisdictions, the supervisory analyst named
above is deemed
to be the primary analyst for this issuer; the principal analyst
is deemed to be
the secondary.
Applicable criteria, 'Corporate Rating Methodology', dated 5
August 2013, and
'Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage', dated 5 August 2013, are
available on
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Corporate Rating Methodology: Including Short-Term Ratings and
Parent and
Subsidiary Linkage
here
Parent and Subsidiary Rating Linkage Fitchâ€™s Approach to
Rating Entities within
a Corporate Group Structure
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.