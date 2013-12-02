(The following statement was released by the rating agency) FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Hypothekenbank Frankfurt AG's (HF, A-/Stable) hybrid instruments, EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust I and EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust II, to 'B+' from 'C'. KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID SECURITIES Fitch has upgraded the legacy Tier 1 securities after the trustee has made forgone capital payments to the holders of the trust preferred securities for the years 2009-2012 in line with HF's agreement. In addition, EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust I and II's trustee has announced that the trigger for coupon payments of the trust preferred securities has changed. Before the announcement payments were dependent on sufficient distributable profit in HF's unconsolidated German GAAP accounts. As of the day of the announcement it is considered that sufficient distributable profits are available for any fiscal year as long as the domination and profit and loss transfer agreement dated 26 June 2007 between Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH and HF remains in effect. Commerzbank Inlandsbanken Holding GmbH is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Commerzbank (A+/Stable). Because payments are now linked to the existence of the profit and loss transfer agreement, Fitch rates EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust I and II at the level of Commerzbank's own hybrid instruments (rated B+). Fitch typically rates Tier 1 securities that have a distributable profit trigger four notches below banks' VRs, two notches each for high loss severity and high non-performance risks. Because HF is in run down and has no VR, Fitch views Commerzbank's 'bbb-' VR as the initial source of support for HF's debt, should it be required, given Patronatserklaerung and the existence of a profit and loss transfer agreement. In Fitch's view there would likely be greater non-performance risk on HF's hybrids than there is on Commerzbank's own hybrid instruments, although this is not currently expressed in wider notching. This is because HF is in wind down and its large size relative to Commerzbank means a situation could arise where additional support for HF ultimately needs to be channelled from federal sources. Under such circumstances, support for hybrid instruments cannot be assumed, given the precedent in the EU for subordinated debt burden-sharing. However, EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust I and II's capital payments are now "must"-payments as long as the profit and loss transfer agreement exists, which Fitch believes links the non-performance risks of the instruments firmly to the non-performance risks of similar hybrid securities of Commerzbank. EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust I and II's ratings are sensitive to the termination of the profit and loss transfer agreement and to changes of Commerzbank's VR. 