(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
FRANKFURT/LONDON, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded
Hypothekenbank
Frankfurt AG's (HF, A-/Stable) hybrid instruments, EUROHYPO
Capital Funding
Trust I and EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust II, to 'B+' from 'C'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS AND RATING SENSITIVITIES - HYBRID SECURITIES
Fitch has upgraded the legacy Tier 1 securities after the
trustee has made
forgone capital payments to the holders of the trust preferred
securities for
the years 2009-2012 in line with HF's agreement. In addition,
EUROHYPO Capital
Funding Trust I and II's trustee has announced that the trigger
for coupon
payments of the trust preferred securities has changed.
Before the announcement payments were dependent on sufficient
distributable
profit in HF's unconsolidated German GAAP accounts. As of the
day of the
announcement it is considered that sufficient distributable
profits are
available for any fiscal year as long as the domination and
profit and loss
transfer agreement dated 26 June 2007 between Commerzbank
Inlandsbanken Holding
GmbH and HF remains in effect. Commerzbank Inlandsbanken
Holding GmbH is a
wholly-owned subsidiary of Commerzbank (A+/Stable).
Because payments are now linked to the existence of the profit
and loss transfer
agreement, Fitch rates EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust I and II
at the level of
Commerzbank's own hybrid instruments (rated B+).
Fitch typically rates Tier 1 securities that have a
distributable profit trigger
four notches below banks' VRs, two notches each for high loss
severity and high
non-performance risks. Because HF is in run down and has no VR,
Fitch views
Commerzbank's 'bbb-' VR as the initial source of support for
HF's debt, should
it be required, given Patronatserklaerung and the existence of a
profit and loss
transfer agreement.
In Fitch's view there would likely be greater non-performance
risk on HF's
hybrids than there is on Commerzbank's own hybrid instruments,
although this is
not currently expressed in wider notching. This is because HF is
in wind down
and its large size relative to Commerzbank means a situation
could arise where
additional support for HF ultimately needs to be channelled from
federal
sources.
Under such circumstances, support for hybrid instruments cannot
be assumed,
given the precedent in the EU for subordinated debt
burden-sharing. However,
EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust I and II's capital payments are
now
"must"-payments as long as the profit and loss transfer
agreement exists, which
Fitch believes links the non-performance risks of the
instruments firmly to the
non-performance risks of similar hybrid securities of
Commerzbank.
EUROHYPO Capital Funding Trust I and II's ratings are sensitive
to the
termination of the profit and loss transfer agreement and to
changes of
Commerzbank's VR.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Michael Dawson-Kropf
Senior Director
+49 69 7680 76 113
Fitch Deutschland GmbH
Taunusanlage 17
60325 Frankfurt am Main
Secondary Analyst
Krista Davies
Analyst
+44 0203 530 1579
Committee Chairperson
Erwin van Lumich
Managing Director
+34 93 323 8403
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable criteria 'Evaluating Corporate Governance', dated 12
December 2012,
'Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities',
dated 5 December
2012, 'Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria', dated 15
August 2012,
'Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions', dated 15 August
2012, 'Rating FI
Subsidiaries and Holding Companies', dated 10 August 2012,
'Country-Specific
Treatment of Recovery Ratings', dated 16 June 2012 are available
at
www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Evaluating Corporate Governance
here
Assessing and Rating Bank Subordinated and Hybrid Securities
here
Global Financial Institutions Rating Criteria
here
Recovery Ratings for Financial Institutions
here
Rating FI Subsidiaries and Holding Companies
here
Country-Specific Treatment of Recovery Ratings
here
Additional Disclosure
Solicitation Status
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.