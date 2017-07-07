(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, July 07 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has upgraded Iceland's
Long-Term Foreign-
and Local-Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'A-' from
'BBB+'. The
Outlooks are Positive. The issue ratings on Iceland's senior
unsecured foreign-
and local-currency bonds have been upgraded to 'A-' from 'BBB+'.
The Country
Ceiling has been revised up to 'A-' from 'BBB+'. The Short-Term
Local-Currency
Rating has been upgraded to 'F1' and the Short-Term
Foreign-Currency IDR has
been affirmed at 'F2'.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The upgrade of Iceland's IDRs reflects the following key rating
drivers and
their relative weights:
MEDIUM
The Icelandic economy's external vulnerability has reduced
considerably. Strong
current account surpluses and capital inflows since 2013 have
strengthened
external finances. The krona has been strengthening, despite the
virtually
complete liberalisation of capital controls between October 2016
and March 2017,
appreciating by 20.1% yoy against the USD, and 17.3% against the
EUR at end-June
2017, allowing for a build-up of FX reserves to 8.8 months of
current external
payments at end-2016.
The current account surplus rose to 7.9% of GDP in 2016 (revised
up from our
previous estimate of 4.5% of GDP), due to a stronger than
expected development
in tourism receipts. We expect robust tourism activity to
persist in the
forecast horizon, supporting a large current account surplus,
moderating to 6.5%
of GDP by 2019. Net external debt decreased further to 28% of
GDP at end-2016,
down from 41% of GDP in 2015, and we expect Iceland to have a
negative net
external debt position by 2018 and in line with the 'A' median.
Liberalisation of capital controls has not resulted in strong
outflows of
capital and downward pressure on the exchange rate, which led to
strong
inflationary pressures and a sharp deterioration in private
sector balance
sheets during and after the 2008-2009 crisis.
The government has paid down debt at a fast pace, resulting in
gross general
government debt/GDP falling to 53.4% of GDP at end-2016 from
68.0% at end-2015,
and 95.1% at its peak in 2011. Government debt/GDP is forecast
to be 47.6% in
2017, lower than the 'A' median of 51.4%, and consistent with
the 'BBB' median
of 40.7%. Fitch forecasts Iceland's government debt/GDP to fall
below the
medians to 41.0% by 2019, driven by strong economic growth and
in line with the
government's strategy in its five-year fiscal policy statement.
Robust economic growth has supported the improvements in public
indebtedness and
external finances. Real GDP growth in 2016 was strong at 7.2%
driven by solid
growth in tourism, private investment and private consumption.
Private
investment growth was mainly driven by renewed growth in
construction to meet
the strong increase in tourism demand, while private consumption
was supported
by the strong wage increases (11% yoy) in 2016, lower
unemployment (3.0% average
in 2016), appreciating krona and a rise in house prices. Fitch
has revised its
growth forecast for 2017 up to 5.6%, but expects growth to
moderate to 3.7% by
2019. However, domestic cost pressures resulting from the
above-trend growth and
wage rises, coupled with the appreciating real exchange rate
could lead to
overheating and exposes the economy to the risk of a contraction
in tourism
activity.
Iceland's IDRs also reflect the following key rating drivers:
Iceland has a very high income per capita, forecast to be
USD68,899 in 2017,
making it more aligned with the 'AAA' median of USD51,977. The
country's
performance on the measures of governance, human development and
ease of doing
business are also consistent with that of the 'AAA' and 'AA'
rated countries.
The new coalition government consists of the Independence,
Reform and Bright
Future parties, with a slim majority in parliament of just one
seat. It is led
by the Independence party, which continues the commitment to
debt reduction in
the medium-term fiscal plans from the previous government
coalition. Fitch
forecasts the fiscal surplus to fall to 0.2% of GDP in 2017 from
12.9% in 2016,
reflecting extraordinary stability contributions that were made
by the old
banks' estates in 2016. The new government plans a mild fiscal
tightening by
raising VAT on tourism-related activities, broadening the scope
of the VAT
standard rate, while reducing the VAT rate to 22.5% from 24% in
the next two
years. Along with a higher carbon tax, the measures are expected
to raise tax
revenues by 0.6% of GDP in 2018 and 0.1% of GDP in 2019.
Since October 2016, the authorities took steps to lift capital
controls on
residents set in place during the crisis. In March 2017,
remaining capital
controls on residents were lifted. At the same time the central
bank invited
offers for the purchase of offshore krona assets held in
restricted accounts at
an exchange rate of 137.5EUR/ISK. The central bank agreed a
purchase of ISK
112.4 billion (4.2% of GDP) from March to June 2017, leaving a
remaining ISK88
billion (3.3% of GDP) in the stock of offshore krona assets that
are restricted
from free convertibility into foreign currency.
SOVEREIGN RATING MODEL (SRM) and QUALITATIVE OVERLAY (QO)
Fitch's proprietary SRM assigns Iceland a score equivalent to a
rating of 'AA-'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale.
In accordance with its rating criteria, Fitch's sovereign rating
committee
decided not to adopt the score indicated by the SRM as the
starting point for
its analysis because the SRM output has migrated to 'AA-', but
in our view this
is a temporary improvement due to the impact of the
extraordinarily large fiscal
surplus in 2016 on the SRM output. The committee has hence used
a rating of 'A+'
on the Long-Term FC IDR scale as the starting point for its
analysis.
Assuming an SRM output of 'A+', Fitch's sovereign rating
committee adjusted the
output from the SRM to arrive at the final LT FC IDR by applying
its QO,
relative to rated peers, as follows:
- External finances: -1 notch, to reflect the fact that the
small size of the
economy makes it vulnerable to external shocks and balance of
payments risks.
- Structural: -1 notch, to reflect the recent presence of
capital controls on
both residents and non-residents.
Fitch's SRM is the agency's proprietary multiple regression
rating model that
employs 18 variables based on three year centred averages,
including one year of
forecasts, to produce a score equivalent to a LT FC IDR. Fitch's
QO is a
forward-looking qualitative framework designed to allow for
adjustment to the
SRM output to assign the final rating, reflecting factors within
our criteria
that are not fully quantifiable and/or not fully reflected in
the SRM.
RATING SENSITIVITIES
The main factors that could, individually or collectively, lead
to an upgrade
are:
- Resilience of the economy to external shocks, in the context
of a more open
capital account.
- Continued economic growth without excessive macroeconomic
imbalances.
- Continued falls in the public debt ratio, supported by prudent
fiscal policy.
The Outlook is Positive. Consequently, Fitch does not currently
anticipate
developments with a high likelihood of leading to a downgrade.
However, future
developments that may, individually or collectively, lead to
negative rating
action include:
- Evidence of overheating in the domestic economy, for example
through
wage-price spirals, inflation overshoots, and adverse effects on
household and
corporate balance sheets.
- A weakened commitment to fiscal consolidation in the medium
term.
- Excessive capital outflows leading to external imbalances and
pressures on the
exchange rate.
KEY ASSUMPTIONS
The ratings and Outlooks are subject to the following
assumption.
In its debt sensitivity analysis, Fitch assumes medium term
nominal GDP growth
will moderate to an annual average of 4.5%, government primary
balance of 2.0%
of GDP, and a nominal effective interest rate gradually rising
to 7.0% by 2026.
Under these assumptions, Fitch projects that government debt as
a share of GDP
will decline to 27.2% by 2026.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Eugene Chiam
Director
+44 20 3530 1512
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Secondary Analyst
Alex Muscatelli
Director
+44 20 3530 1695
Committee Chairperson
James McCormack
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1286
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria
Country Ceilings (pub. 16 Aug 2016)
here
Sovereign Rating Criteria (pub. 18 Jul 2016)
here
Additional Disclosures
Dodd-Frank Rating Information Disclosure Form
here
Solicitation Status
here#solicitation
Endorsement Policy
here
